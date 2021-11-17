Lady Gaga wore bangs & velvet Armani at the NYC premiere of ‘House of Gucci’

Last night was the big New York premiere of House of Gucci at Lincoln Center. All of the major stars of the film came out for it! One of the things I’ve liked about Lady Gaga’s fashion tour for this film is that she isn’t just wearing Gucci in some kind of cross-promotional blitz. No, to get Gaga to wear Gucci all day, you’ve got to give her a contract with the fashion house. I imagine that’s what her stylist has said! So Gaga went with another famous Italian fashion house for the New York premiere: Armani. Velvet Armani and bangs. I love the gown and hate the bangs. I get why she’s blonde now and I even understand why she’s doing this dreadful shade of white-blonde, but it makes me sick that she doesn’t try out the dark hair in life.
I’m also including photos of Salma Hayek (I think she’s wearing Gucci), Jared Leto (Gucci) and Adam Driver, who continues to wear the most conservative, boring suits to his promotion. No pizzazz whatsoever. It’s fine, I guess. Adam brought his wife Joanne Tucker to the premiere, which is pretty rare these days. Oh, and Al Pacino was there. Gaga has such a soft spot for older gentlemen – Ridley Scott, Pacino, Tony Bennett. It looks like Pacino’s people gave him half a fake tan??
Photos courtesy of Marion Curtis / Starpix For Mgm and Dave Allocca/Starpix.
Gaga looks fabulous. I don’t even mind the bangs, although I don’t love them. But I’m a sucker for a dramatic evening gown in black velvet and this delivers. It looks fantastic on her.
I also think this might be the best Salma has looked for the premieres? I don’t love the shoes and there is *something* about the dress that could be better, but I don’t know what that is – just something that keeps it from being a total hit for me. But its definitely one of her better looks in a while.
I think Gaga and Salma both look beautiful. I love the hair, including the bangs. Even Leto looks good.
Adam and his wife have bad body language, at least in this photo.
I would like Salma’s dress more if it were all one color.
And her shoes are awful.
I think Salma looks fab- except for how close the jeweled collar is to the cut out. To me that’s a lot of heavy material and then boom, skin. But I recognize I’m against jeweled collars in general.
The second photo is better, the dress looks a little wonky in the first photo.
Al…does not look well.
Al’s old & because he’s Al Pacino, he doesn’t need to GAF about his looks. And I think he looks like he’s been out on a boat somewhere sunny & warm, I don’t think that’s a half fake tan.
I was coming here to say the same thing re: Gaga’s dress. I really didn’t like the neck bow in the first picture, but didn’t mind it at all in the second. IMHO the pose definitely made the difference. I do not like the bangs, but then I’m not generally a bangs person to begin with.
I like Gaga’s look. The first pic made my boobs hurt in sympathy, but I think it was her pose. She does a red carpet well. I think Jared Leto looks amazing–over the top in the best way, which feels very Gucci.
She looks.. old ? I like the dress but the makeup not at all !
And it pains me so much to say because I despise him and do not ever watch a movie he’s in, but I like Jared Leto’s look
Jared has definitely been bringing on the fashion while Adam is so damn blah. He doesn’t have to wear feathered sleeves, but it’d be nice if he mixed up the color, fabric and cuts of his suits.
Gaga looks great, she’s bringing some glam. I’m not crazy about the blue/black combo of Salma’s dress but otherwise it fits her pretty well, and she’s had a problem with that.
And now begins her Oscar campaign and media “appear everywhere” onslaught.
It still creeps me out that Leto is a known predator and it hasn’t impacted his career whatsoever.
Meanwhile Salma Hayek looks ah-mazing! The velvet, the monochromatic colour choices, the chunky jewellery & the cut of the dress is just delightful. It’s totally divine. I want to go to a fancy film premiere that she’s at. I would dress up in my dream designer outfit (currently a Halston kaftan with Elizabeth Taylor’s jewellery). And hopefully start up a conversation with Angelina Jolie over our shared love of kaftans & activism while I admire Salma’s outfit.
I don’t like Salma’s shoes and the gown is just okay, but she’s so beautiful so it’s whatever. I thinks Gaga looks fabulous and everyone else looks meh.
Gaga and Salma look beautiful
Lord help me, I really like Leto’s outfit for this! So over the top.
I love Gaga’s look here too, she has been killing it with fashion lately. So glamorous and gorgeous!! Could do with less severe bangs tho… but for me, she is fabulous.
I feel like Adam’s suits are to bring to his heatscore within stan culture. He’s had a ride with SW stans, I don’t think he wants to lean into little monsterdom. Or potentially, he wants LG to shine even more, so he is a boring counterpoint to her glamour. IDK, I just feel like he doesn’t want to court certain attentions.
I just can’t help it……
But I’ve been a HUGE sucker for velvet my entire life ~ I love it!