Britney Spears: ‘I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities’

Britney Spears has been enjoying her newfound freedom for months already, but last Friday marked the formalized end of her 13-year conservatorship. Britney now has the freedom to have an ATM card, drive herself to the nail salon, get married and determine which medical treatments are right for her. Britney also has a better understanding now of what a big deal all of this was, and how she fought for herself and won, and other people fought for her too. Britney posted a video on her Instagram where she spoke about what her life will be like now and how hard it is to think about all of the other people who are living in terrible, damaging and controlling situations:

What is she going to do now that the conservatorship is over: She’s “just grateful honestly for each day” and for “being able to have the keys to my car, being able to be independent and feel like a woman and owning a ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, [and] being able to buy candles. But I’m not here to be a victim. I lived with victims my whole life as a child, that’s why I got out of my house. And I worked for 20 years and worked my ass off.”

The caption on the IG post: “I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah… I mean who knows … I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car …. but honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!! I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother !!!! I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!

She wants to be an advocate for people with disabilities: “I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses. I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. So hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system.”

On the Free Britney people: “You guys rock. My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything and because of you guys and the awareness of kind of knowing what was going on, and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave awareness to all of them. Because of you I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way. 100 percent.”