Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello are over after two-and-a-half years

Someone said Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had been together for six years and I really had to sit here and think about whether my perception of time is irretrievably broken. Turns out, my mind isn’t broken (yet). Shawn and Camila got together officially in the late spring/early summer of 2019. As soon as they began dating, the pap strolls and thirstiness really began in earnest. A lot of people blamed Camila for the thirstiness, but hey, Shawn was totally fine with it, and I think he enjoyed being part of a hot “It Couple.” But all good things must come to an end and here we are, two and a half years later. Shawnmila is no more:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s friendship is “stronger than ever” but the same cannot be said of their relationship. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the pop stars announced that they have broken up after dating for more than two years. Camila and Shawn wrote on their respective Instagram Stories, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

[From E! News]

Both Shawn and Camila posted that exact statement on their IG Stories, so… I mean, the logistics of the break up was that one of their publicists negotiated with the other’s publicist to get the wording just right. Shawn and Camila lasted longer than I thought they would, and they managed to live together during the pandemic and not drive each other crazy, which I also did not expect. This has the feel of a (showmance-y) relationship which just ran its course and perhaps outlived its usefulness. They never struck me as one of Gen Z’s great romances, but who knows.