Jake Gyllenhaal ‘has no interest’ in Taylor Swift’s drama, he’s ‘ignoring’ it

Taylor Swift’s fans were certainly in their feelings about the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) and the short film for “All Too Well,” the song and video for which are just a straight narrative retelling of Taylor’s three-month relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. Taylor has been getting a lot of credit for being part of the cultural wave of women reassessing and analyzing their past experiences and relationships with a new lens, and calling out old, toxic behavior. Personally, I do see both sides of this “All Too Well” debate: I think Jake is a sleazy guy who prefers to date under-25s, and I also think that obsessively holding on to all of this energy eleven years later is not the healthiest thing for Taylor or her fans.
Speaking of Taylor’s fans, Jake hasn’t posted anything on his Instagram in nearly a month. I halfway think that he has a media team running the account anyway, and they accidentally left the comments open on his old posts. Yes, the Snake Fam has gone onto his IG and they’ve been leaving comments for a while. But Jake is not extremely online, nor does he seemingly engage with fans or haters. Which is probably how he’s blocking everything out. From E! News:
With new scathing lyrics like “I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age” and “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / and that made me want to die,” the song can certainly trigger a response from anyone.
Although Swifties are still in a reeling over re-recorded tune—not to mention its accompanying short film starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink—and dissecting each Easter egg, a source close to Jake tells E! News that the 40-year-old actor is paying no mind at all.
“Jake has no interest in any of it,” the insider shares. “He doesn’t read gossip or pay any attention to that.”
The source adds of Jake, “He’s living his life and focused on himself. He’s ignoring all of the noise.”
Yeah, honestly? Good for him. I mean, I think he’s a dirty-assed sleazeball, he has every right to simply ignore Taylor and disengage from her drama. Now, how aware is he really? I doubt he’s Googling himself constantly, but he’s probably seen some of it. I mean, some of it is on his timeline, and we already know that he cares enough to deny that he’s a filthy non-bather. Hm.
Oh, and apparently Jake has a cat? And his cat has an Instagram? And his cat told people to stop cyberbullying? OH MY GOD. Snake Fam, were you truly cyberbullying a cat?
I really think Taylor is not trying to start stuff with Jake…I think the fans are cray. I say that as a fan. Getting mad at Jake NOW is just silly. This is an old song about an old relationship, and the song is getting a revival for her to reclaim her music, and as a gift to fans. Not to start drama with the ex.
Good for Jake for steering clear. I don’t hate him, I think he was a part in her story and it’s just getting brought up again.
Even if he isn’t on social media, himself, I’m sure someone in his orbit has spilled the tea to him.
Is this really about holding onto a past hurt for 11 years? I see nothing wrong with analyzing and learning from past hurts; plus she’s re-releasing the entire album, not just the one song. If it resonates with long-standing fans, and creates new ones, I see it as a smart business move as well.
I agree here. She’s not dragging all this out for no reason 11 years later. She is rereleasing her album and trying to generate publicity for it so people buy/stream Taylor’s Version to devalue the originals. So yes, the album and the material in it are being rehashed but it’s not about her obsessing over Jake, it’s about her business.
As always though, I think she could say something to her fans and ask them to get out of Jake’s social media.
I agree she’s just releasing her collection to get her music back. There is nothing to respond to.
As he should, there’s no need to engage at all.
I’ve never liked Taylor that much, I was always pro Kanye out of the two of them – yikes look how that went (although I still agree Beyonce had a better video.) ANYWAY (lol) I’m actually with Tswift on this one. Men get away with so much bad behaviour bc we’re conditioned to keep quiet, to be polite in a way that protects them, while being convinced that’s taking the high road etc.
Yes it’s been eleven years but women are allowed to look back with a new lens and recognize and call out shitty behaviour. If Jake wants to be taken seriously, then leading on and gaslighting young 20-something women isn’t the way.
How many guys are out there like Jake that pretend to be against the patriarchy UNTIL it doesn’t benefit them, and then they lean back into it. He’s forty so this all looks so much worse. Good, that’s on him.
There is no way Jake is posting anything on social media-that is so not “indie”. I like him because here is interesting and talented and flawed and comes from a Hollywood family. He is of that generation of actors that I really like and they are all douchebags, really. I was waiting outside “Of Mice and Men” , watching James Franco and Chris (sorry forget his last name😢) sign autographs for fans waiting on the street after the show and for some reason the thought popped into my head: Jake would never even LOOK at these people. Ha. Some douchebags are easier to like than others.
I can see why a 19-year old Taylor feel hard for him. Jake has that Fountainhead/Rebel Without a Cause thing going on IRL. I liked an aloof, hot, a$$hole back in my day too.
Why would he? The whole thing is just made-up drama. “Controversy” LOL Evidently, it was a song that her hard-core fans were really into and she’s re-recording her stuff anyway, so this is a career move for her, not an “I’m still hung up on Jake” move. She does have some fans who take ish way too far, but she’s not alone in that. I think it’s abundantly evident they both moved on a looooong time ago.
Naw, I doubt he is giving this much thought.
He is putting all his energy into ruining the 80′s classic Road House.
Seriously??? How dare???!!!