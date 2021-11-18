The Sussexes have apparently told the palace that they’re not returning for Xmas

The fact that Jason Knauf, a still-employed member of Team Cambridge, turned over highly selective “evidence” to the Mail on Sunday’s lawyers is still shocking to me. Also shocking: the story had a pretty short half-life. It’s almost as if the Daily Mail, the Sun, the Telegraph and the Mirror don’t want to run any analysis pieces on what Knauf’s actions really mean, not just for Kensington Palace’s melodrama, but for the Windsor clan entirely. We’re a full week past the end of the hearing and it’s like it never happened. It was just a blip. Which is how you know KP’s orchestrated hit job didn’t go quite the way they planned. But it also means that the right-wing media is back to their regularly scheduled programming, which is “how dare the Sussexes not come back to a salty isle where we can heap abuse on them.” Yes, according to Page Six, the Windsors invited the Sussexes to come back for Christmas. And the Sussexes refused?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no plans to jet back to the UK for the holidays — despite the fact that it will be Queen Elizabeth II’s first Christmas without her husband, Prince Phillip, who died in April. Not to mention that the 95-year-old matriarch has had concerning health problems of late. An invitation has been extended to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join the rest of the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas, but they will not be attending, Page Six is told by multiple royal sources. “There’s a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming,” one royal source told Page Six. “If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now. But this is Her Majesty’s first Christmas without her husband, so one would have hoped they would want to be with her.” It’s believed that Harry and Meghan don’t want to cause the inevitable headlines that would come if they did fly over from their new home in Montecito, Calif. “I think everyone understands there will be a frenzy when they both come back to the UK, but they need to rip the [Band-Aid] off and get on with it.” the source added. The Queen is usually joined at Sandringham, her country estate, by family including Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, who accompany her to a church service. Harry and Markle also are not expected to attend the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch for her extended family, normally held at Buckingham Palace. This year, sources believe it will be held at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is spending most of her time as she recuperates from a bad back. While the Sussexes are believed to be planning to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, another insider said that’s actually worse timing. “If that is the first time they are back in the country since Megxit, and they suck all the oxygen from the Queen, that will be just terrible,” the insider said.

[From Page Six]

Again, it was just one week ago that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s closest aide turned over selectively edited evidence designed to harm Meghan and help the British media abuse her. Now, one week later, the royals are like “I can’t believe Harry and Meghan refuse to come back to this toxic hellhole for Christmas!” I hope Harry just refused to pick up the phone when they called with an invitation. Honestly, though, there were only two versions of this story and I’m glad it’s this version, which at least gives Harry and Meghan some agency and makes it sound like they actively turned down an invitation. The other version – which we’ll probably hear at some point – is that Harry and Meghan “begged” to come back for Christmas, only to have Prince William refuse their request.

PS… Meghan will probably send everyone Christmas cards with zero photos.