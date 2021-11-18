The Sussexes have apparently told the palace that they’re not returning for Xmas

The fact that Jason Knauf, a still-employed member of Team Cambridge, turned over highly selective “evidence” to the Mail on Sunday’s lawyers is still shocking to me. Also shocking: the story had a pretty short half-life. It’s almost as if the Daily Mail, the Sun, the Telegraph and the Mirror don’t want to run any analysis pieces on what Knauf’s actions really mean, not just for Kensington Palace’s melodrama, but for the Windsor clan entirely. We’re a full week past the end of the hearing and it’s like it never happened. It was just a blip. Which is how you know KP’s orchestrated hit job didn’t go quite the way they planned. But it also means that the right-wing media is back to their regularly scheduled programming, which is “how dare the Sussexes not come back to a salty isle where we can heap abuse on them.” Yes, according to Page Six, the Windsors invited the Sussexes to come back for Christmas. And the Sussexes refused?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no plans to jet back to the UK for the holidays — despite the fact that it will be Queen Elizabeth II’s first Christmas without her husband, Prince Phillip, who died in April. Not to mention that the 95-year-old matriarch has had concerning health problems of late. An invitation has been extended to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join the rest of the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas, but they will not be attending, Page Six is told by multiple royal sources.
“There’s a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming,” one royal source told Page Six. “If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now. But this is Her Majesty’s first Christmas without her husband, so one would have hoped they would want to be with her.”
It’s believed that Harry and Meghan don’t want to cause the inevitable headlines that would come if they did fly over from their new home in Montecito, Calif.
“I think everyone understands there will be a frenzy when they both come back to the UK, but they need to rip the [Band-Aid] off and get on with it.” the source added.
The Queen is usually joined at Sandringham, her country estate, by family including Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, who accompany her to a church service.
Harry and Markle also are not expected to attend the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch for her extended family, normally held at Buckingham Palace. This year, sources believe it will be held at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is spending most of her time as she recuperates from a bad back.
While the Sussexes are believed to be planning to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, another insider said that’s actually worse timing.
“If that is the first time they are back in the country since Megxit, and they suck all the oxygen from the Queen, that will be just terrible,” the insider said.
Again, it was just one week ago that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s closest aide turned over selectively edited evidence designed to harm Meghan and help the British media abuse her. Now, one week later, the royals are like “I can’t believe Harry and Meghan refuse to come back to this toxic hellhole for Christmas!” I hope Harry just refused to pick up the phone when they called with an invitation. Honestly, though, there were only two versions of this story and I’m glad it’s this version, which at least gives Harry and Meghan some agency and makes it sound like they actively turned down an invitation. The other version – which we’ll probably hear at some point – is that Harry and Meghan “begged” to come back for Christmas, only to have Prince William refuse their request.
PS… Meghan will probably send everyone Christmas cards with zero photos.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
If they came, they’d have to do the walk to church at Sandringham on Christmas morning and that’s all anyone would care about and they’d get criticised for pulling attention from the Queen/Charles/the Cambridges etc.
Which is why the British Press wanted them to go to Sandringham. The pictures would be worth a lot of money not to mention all the articles written. Trust me the RF asked because they had to ask. Now they all must wait and see what the Sussex’s will do instead. Expect to see the Cambridge children on display but I dare say NOTHING the Cambridges or the entire RF can do would compete with a public outing or photo of the Sussex Family.
We are still in a pandemic. Does anyone really expect them to fly overseas with two small children?
Neither of whom can be vaccinated yet!
And cases are spiking in the UK and Europe. The insanity of wanting them to travel in the midst of this!
Even more ridiculous are the complaints that they visit for the Jubilee. Weren’t the BM all frantically begging them to visit for the Jubilee? Now it’s a problem?
They could care less. In fact, the kids catching Covid is probably a motivation for them.
This is what they want. Pap/church walk. Separate the children from Harry and Meghan in the name of protocol and do God knows what with them. Set up the festivities to be as cruel and dehumanizing as possible for Harry and Meghan.
I like how the RR seems to now have fully bought into the “bad back” excuse for Petty Betty….they screeched like banshees that H&M were “hiding” information about anything and everything, but the palace is very obviously lying about the monarch’s health.. and crickets… *sigh*..
The Sussex children are not vaccinated. Who in their right mind would put two unvaccinated children (one an infant and one a toddler) on a plane and travel from California to Norfolk during a still raging pandemic?
ETA: Sorry Mac & Betsy; did not see your comment before posting.
I agree. But you’d be surprised how many of my acquaintances are flying their unvaccinated kids, including infants and toddlers, all over the place. Including Disney World. The kids then get covid, and if they’ve been back to school by the time they are diagnosed they whole class has to quarantine. It’s seriously insane. And these aren’t even anti vaccine parents. The kids are/were just too young to get the shot.
So people should wait up to five years to travel with their children??? COVID isn’t going away (ever), and they’re not going to be vaccinating children under five anytime soon. The argument that parents should still be cooped up in their homes with their children is just entirely unrealistic, and a great example of how both extreme sides of the COVID debate can be SO unreasonable.
My girls are eligible and just got their first shot last week, thankfully. We have not even eaten indoors at a restaurant with them since the pandemic began, farless gone on a plane. With Harry and Meghan acting as major advocates for vaccine equity, I think it’s BEEN obvious they would never act recklessly when it comes to covid protocols esp with their very young children. Risking their kids’ health and safety to go spend Christmas with people who would make the holiday utterly miserable? Please. These people just talk to hear themselves speak, as my mom would say.
@Legalese they are already working on a vaccine for kids six months and older. I’ve heard it could be ready in the next few months.
We are waiting to travel till our kids are fully vaccinated.
My SIL and BIL recently took their 2.5 year old and 6 month old from California to England, but BIL’s mother is in poor health and hasn’t seen them since before the pandemic. It was very stressful for all, quarantining and the extensive testing required was expensive (like over $1000 for testing alone), and they don’t have the family drama and toxicity that M&H have to deal with.
Covid Vaccines for under 5 should be approved by January, so it’s not really waiting 5 years or anything.
So I totally understand not wanting to go abroad when the pandemic is still happening!
The British tabs are worse than Fox “News” Entertainment, which is saying something. Trumpism with clipped vowels.
The BM are true hypocrites. First they say the Sussexes cause the Queen so much stress and are disrespectful. Then they want them to come back for XMAS where the BM will turn it into a media circus. Like they do with everything related to H&M. How is that not stressful and disrespectful to the Queen? Do they not see their role in this?!?
Do we really believe they were even invited for Christmas? I highly doubt it.
They’re fishing for information. Predictable at this point. These people want pictures of those kids so badly and when Harry was over in the UK, the rota were banned from the events he had. Do they think this will change? Lol.
These people don’t actually care about whether or not they come for Christmas..though I think they would all love to take pictures of Archie and lili cause it means money. They go back and forth with all their stories because it generates income. We’ve already had different versions of this the last few months. No one cares about actually reporting facts or the truth because anything with Meghan on it means clicks and engagement. I wish more people would understand that and stop letting the RRs and tabloids use your anger/outrage to generate engagement. Meghan is the most googled royal so they need to constantly churn out the stories. Tom we’ll have a whole set of new stories.
the thing I find most surprising about this is what Kaiser points out – that the story is that they were invited and turned it down, NOT that they werent invited because no one wants them there. I wonder if someone in the Firm is starting to learn their lesson about how H&M will push back and correct false stories.
Haha what I am saying of course they haven’t learned anything.
No they haven’t because wasn’t Camilla last month saying that how dare they come over or was it another pirate with a press pass?!
They’ll change the story again soon
It’s not surprising. They will choose the narrative that is the most negative. “Denying the Queen her “wish” to see her grandmother on what could be her last Christmas as she mourns the death of her beloved husband” sounds worse than “Charles or William denies Harry a chance to spend a possibly final Christmas with the Queen just as she needs her family the most.”
This way, the blame for breaking the Queen’s heart by denying her the chance to see Archie and Lili falls on Harry and Meghan. Now they will be the cause of her huge disappointment on “what could be her last Christmas” rather than William. There’s a reason they are willing to give H&M their agency in this article. It’s so they can blame them for not being there.
Gee I can’t imagine why they’d want to skip a lunch where one has a high likelihood of being accosted by racists wearing ugly AF racist jewelry…
I believe Harry has multiple phones. One for The Firm and certain members of the royal family he can’t be arsed with (which is probably monitored by one of his employees). One super secure burner phone for his communications with granny. One he uses for Meghan and family and friends he’s good with. And one for business.
“Also shocking: the story had a pretty short half-life. It’s almost as if the Daily Mail, the Sun, the Telegraph and the Mirror don’t want to run any analysis pieces on what Knauf’s actions really mean, not just for Kensington Palace’s melodrama, but for the Windsor clan entirely. We’re a full week past the end of the hearing and it’s like it never happened. It was just a blip. Which is how you know KP’s orchestrated hit job didn’t go quite the way they planned.”
Exactly. The same thing happened with the birth certificate fiasco.
What I don’t understand is, if the press says that Harry and Meghan trashed the family, why are they still expecting them to visit for Christmas or the Jubilee? I don’t believe they will attend the Jubilee either. I can’t wait for the press outrage when that happens.
What I also don’t understand is how they still believe palace aides even after all the previous lies have been debunked. No one goes, “Remember that #mypalacesource exclusive about What Meghan wants Meghan gets? I wonder what was the true purpose behind that lie? I wonder what else the palace aides have lied and are still lying about?”
“If that is the first time they are back in the country since Megxit, and they suck all the oxygen from the Queen, that will be just terrible,”
Okay, so let me understand: according to the me in grey, all the invitations they send to Harry and Meghan are just formalities because THEY do not want Harry to see his grandmother and Meghan to be the center of attention by existing.
then they turn around and complain ” how come the ingrates dont come and see poor old Betty!”
Got it!
Zara and her family will probably not be there, but are we hearing the RR’s and Palace insiders scream about that? Every year she has a paid job promoting a horse race in Australia. The same group that is heading up the re-started eventing gig at Gatcombe, this time under Peter and Zara’s names. One more way they’re trying to dodge inheritance taxes for that estate.
The wording in these articles is always so convoluted. “If they were, they would have communicated to their family by now.” That sounds like the H&M haven’t communicated anything, like they just ignored the invitation (if there actually was one). And suddenly the RF has become “their family”? Not if William the Incandescent has anything to say about it.
That hearing sure didn’t go the way KP wanted. I listened watched the stream on Armistice Day and I think it was MM’s barrister that said something like, “Kensington Palace cannot [drop evidence like this with no context] and turn the lights off”. Turn the lights off? Ha, they are hiding behind the sofa like cyclists hiding from drug testers at the door!
they’re going to do this every year for stupid BM coverage even though they’re never going to go again.
We’re still in a pandemic and cases are worryingly up across Europe/UK. Many countries are heading towards holiday season lockdowns. The situation is going to get worse in the next 5 weeks, not better. I wouldn’t travel to another country unless I had to, especially with little kids.
Royal Christmas sounds awful, anyway. I just discovered that they weigh everyone before and after, which is apparently depicted in Spencer ( I haven’t seen it). Urgh.
I would be terrified to take my kids over there…I just wouldn’t do it. Period. They owe those people nothing.
The press is like New England weather- wait a minute and it will change. In a couple of days it will be that Harry and Meghan begged to come for Christmas. Basically it’s the same theme: H&M are horrible and can’t do anything right.
While the other half of the Rota-controlled rags are running stories about the staff at Sandringham quitting. There isn’t going to be a Christmas there but it is cute of them to pretend that there is.
Wonder if Harry has given any BRF member his phone # by now. When Philip passed, the Royal family had to call the British Embassy who in turn sent a sheriff to Harry’s place anger the Sheriff informed whoever answered the intercom (wasn’t Harry). Talk about going “no contact”!
Have to finish some work so that Ellen and the Duchess get my undivided attention in a few hours.
Ellee, hadn’t heard about the quitting. Is there a reason? Asking because I’m wondering if the queen will go there again (suspecting she’s far worse than the palace is saying)
Didn’t we find out staff are leaving Sandringham? Probably no one is going there for Christmas.
That the “insider” used the term “Megxit,” only a week after Harry openly condemned it, is telling. Page Six the worst and I’m happy they got embarrassed and exposed recently with their wrong Chris Evans People scoop.
Vaxxed or not I wouldn’t want to step in to that den of vipers. It’s the best decision for everyone.
The British media will attack them regardless of what they do. So they may as well do what they want. This choice protects their children from being photographed against their will. And running the risk of a covid transaction. Bec if they went….any illness afterwards would absolutely be their fault.
There are other scenarios: they weren’t invited, but William and Kate are leaking that they were.
In this scenario, H&M look terrible for not showing up, but can’t go because they weren’t invited.
Alternatively, W&K are leaking that they issued an invite, but aren’t sharing the details, which are impossible to agree to. The Queen’s Christmas celebrations exclude children for many of the activities. H&M would either have to leave the babies in the US and be away for Lili’s first Christmas, or travel with babies during the pandemic, and still be away from them at Christmas because children aren’t included in many of the events.
Maybe Meghan should send Christmas cards with the following. …. merry Christmas Bitches,, Oprah part 2 coming soon to a television near you. Lol.
Damned if they do, damned if they don’t. If they go they’ll be accused of taking attention away and if they don’t, they’ll be accused of not caring about the queen.
They should do what they want.
Note the Palace insider is still using the horrid ‘m’ word instead of Sussexit. They will never learn.
If Page Six can’t even break the news of something as basic as Meghan‘s plan to appear on Ellen’s show, how can they know their plans for the holiday?
It seems like this time of year, we always hear how horrible Sandringham Christmases are especially for families that would like to be with their kids. But then at the same time, it seems to be shocking when part of the family decides to skip it.