Alice Evans suddenly cares about being seen as ‘the best mother,’ interesting

There have been some questions/concerns about why we’re talking about Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd. First of all, I was uncomfortable with this story in the beginning, back in January, when Alice began throwing accusations at Ioan after he told her he wanted a divorce. She came across poorly, but I gave her the benefit of the doubt. All these months later, I’m still covering it because it’s in the public sphere, because Alice keeps making public statements online and in the British media, and because this has turned into one of the biggest divorce dramas of the year (and we’re in the gossip biz). Speaking of, Alice is now posting photos of Ioan’s girlfriend Bianca Wallace on her Instagram. And Alice’s social media messages have suddenly turned to whether or not she’s going to lose custody of her children. She posted this on IG, alongside a photo of Bianca.
This is my husbands new girlfriend. Look, I wouldn’t have minded if he’d come to me and said ‘listen, I think I’ve fallen in love with somebody else.”
But he didn’t. For 2 years he told people on the set of the show he was doing that I was an alcoholic, completely unhinged and a terrible mother.
This is so incorrect and so unkind.
Please / I know I am driving you nuts with these constant updates but I am being made out to be the very thing I am not.
I am the best mother and that is all I care about.
Now, suddenly, she cares about being seen as a good mother, all evidence to the contrary, and a direct contradiction to months of public statements she’s made. She’s thrown her daughters in the middle of everything, she’s openly admitted to interfering with her kids’ calls with their father, she makes claims of her girls’ school struggles (blaming Ioan) and she’s extremely online, against the advice of her own lawyers. I’ve said for months now that Alice is in very real danger of losing custody of her kids, and I hope Ioan’s lawyers have kept files on all of her social media and public statements. Alice has completely done this to herself and I think she’s only begun to realize that she’s in danger of losing custody.
PS… By Alice’s own ever-shifting narrative of the end of her marriage, Ioan absolutely did tell her for months that he wanted out, that he wasn’t in love with her anymore, that they needed to end things. She just refused to listen to him or believe him.
Aw! This used to be Elsie's favorite thing!
Bless… She still has the pictures at least, even if the Bogan took her fun away. pic.twitter.com/SLiaBtfW7r
— Alice Evans (@AliceEvansGruff) November 18, 2021
“Unhinged” is too kind for her. She really needs professional help because apparently, she is completely deranged.
If they have been separated since January, why is she going off the rails now?
I think she also thought she could brand herself as a champion of women who’d been dumped by their husbands. Her struggle attempts at girl power were pathetic. Videos of her behaving very badly and abusing people have been floating around the internet recently. Sadly she is too selfish and nasty to garner any lasting sympathy. I feel really sorry for her kids as she readily admitted poisoning them against their father and perhaps causing lasting psychological damage.
Seems like her lawyers may have gotten through. Shes in serious danger of losing those kids i think. I dont want to sound like I’m criticizing her appearance, but she looks like she drinks too much, the bloating and what not.
I would not at all be surprised if she drinks as her behaviour has been quite erratic. The meanness and crassness of her tweets are something else.
I side eye him a bit for leaving his children with her if she was a serious alcoholic when he left for work. But in the end we don’t know what kind of support network he may have organized for his daughters (nannies, school reports, parenting apps, lawyers, neighbours) and if her toxic behavior has escalated this much only recently, he could not have predicted that and he’s probably very anxious and worried now.
Frankly, I feel we on CB are now collectively on some sort of extended Child Protection Watch: please keep covering this until we know those girls are safe.
The new girlfriend must really like him to be taking this much online abuse.
Even though Alice doesn’t work and they girls are old enough to be self sufficient, they have a nanny and I suspect this is why.
Does Ioan want primary custody of the kids? He travels for work, she has been the primary caregiver, even if she has a nanny or two, and is a SAHM. It seems his career is abroad more than in the US so if he went for full primary custody he would have to stay put most of the time so not to uproot the kids. She might not lose them, that’s what I’m saying.
Oh, she’ll lose them.
I don’t think we should be speculating, I’m sure he does.
I am betting at least in the beginning that he thought they could sufficiently co-parent while he travels for work (he is clearly the breadwinner so he has to work plus contracts, etc). But now? I imagine he is gunning for full and solo custody. The way she tweets/writes and how she looks, I know she is drinking HEAVILY.
She really shouldn’t have published the other photo with the girl’s t-shirt not in place.
The best mother my ass.
Can you censor it here?
Also, can Ioan stop her from posting his photos? Is it legally possible?
Can Bianca stop her from posting hers? Copyright infringement maybe?
The way she’s escalating, I predict revenge porn soon.
Coming here to say that. That girl is not a toddler (although even when I had sm I would never even post pics of my toddlers without proper clothes on because we all know what the internet is like) and I would not be ok with my mother posting a pic like that of me at that age for the world to see.
My nine year old daughter has specifically told me she doesn’t want her picture posted on social media unless she says its ok. I never posted much anyway, a pic on her bday or Xmas, now I ask her if she’s OK with it. It may seem silly but I’m just respecting her wishes.
~ Agreed. In advocating for the rights and protection of the child, the picture should definitely not include her chest.
~ Also, I am 2 years into an exhausting divorce and from the moment he left, I referred to him as my “ex husband” even though technically we are still married…so I find it so odd that she still refers to him as her husband.
~ Lastly, what is a BLOGAN?
My 22 year old is quite clear where I can post his picture (Facebook and IG are fine, they’re private, Twitter is not) and has been this way for years, let’s just say he didn’t want his picture on MySpace (lol). She doesn’t seem to respect anyone or anyone’s boundaries. Like many have said, this is Betty Broderick part II and I hope she stops or is stopped before something awful happens.
I also noticed now that he’s wearing underwear, not a bathing suit. I know it’s the same nudity-wise, but I really feel she shouldn’t be sharing a photo of her ex in his underwear. It makes it nastier.
That’s an inappropriate picture to post online. Fine between family and friends, but not online.
Poor kids.
What a bad situation all around.
She’s just exhausting. Even though Ioan cheated on her, I find myself having sympathy for him instead of her.
Who do we know he cheated on her ? Sound like she is making stories in her head.
Isn’t he still married to Alice? That’s cheating in my book.
@Amy Bee: Eh, if he started the relatioanship after telling her he’s out, and especially after filing, it’s fine in my book. Divorces can last years (this one is so messy it just actually might take that long). It’s cruel to expect people not to look for happiness only because some signatures are not in place yet.
We don’t even know if he truly did cheat on her either LOL She can’t even keep her story straight about it.
He didn’t – she keeps inadvertently revealing the truth. He apparently has wanted out for a while and told her he was leaving and she refused to acknowledge that until he started divorce proceedings which is when she started all this. The ‘affair’ stories only started when he went public with a new GF.
She CANNOT keep her story straight.
I could be wrong but she allegedly cheated on him a number of times. Obviously, two wrongs don’t make a right but Ioan might be sitting on some explosive stuff.
Now that would be the ultimate revenge plot from him. I can believe this as she was engaged to another man when she started seeing Ioan. I think he is sitting on his own little gold mine of tea.
That girlfriend, Bianca needs to file a restraining order against her. If I were I would even break up with the guy, no one should go through this for a man, especially when there is so much childless guys out there, this shouldn’t be her problem.
That’s what she wants – for her to leave him.
Maybe she should. Why should she stay is such a complicated relationship ? she is the one that is loosing. She doesn’t have to be involved in this, only Ioan has. He chose to have kids with her, that’s his responsibility not her.
Oh I would have walked away and filed a restraining order. Call me when you’re divorced and your ex-wife has calmed the eff down and maybe we can see where it goes.
She’s young, beautiful and unattached.
She’s having a breakdown like Britney and Diana did and we are gleefully tearing at the gossip carrion.
I don’t get the Diana or Britney comparison here, but I don’t think anyone is gleeful. I think people are deeply uncomfortable and would like to see her loved ones/lawyers intervene for her own good.
I don’t think this is a “breakdown”. The way she keeps changing her story, experimenting with which elements will elicit the most sympathy…her behavior seems very calculated to me. I wouldn’t doubt that she may have some sort of personality disorder, but this doesn’t seem like a “breakdown” in the sense of what Britney or Diana endured while under immense public scrutiny. Alice appears to be WANTING, desperately clawing for that sort of publicity.
Nope. Diana and Britney were living their lives, with the stories being written by the tabloid press. This is gossip columns repeating what Alice herself is publicly saying to the world.
Of course, there was no social media in the 90s. Who knows what Di or Britney would have been posting.
Not even remotely similar.
What is that picture supposed to imply?
This is getting so out of control. As for alcoholic accusations…I would have to guess she’s posting some of this stuff while under the influence (right?) so that’s not helping her case at all. I feel horrible for their children.
Her behaviour is escalating at an alarming rate, which makes me fear for their daughters and Bianca. She is def the type to turn up at Bianca’s home and cause a physical scene.
Alice is what happens to a narc who has NO other suppliers or support to fall back on – her own family want nothing to do with her and it seems she has NO friends. She WILL crash and burn, taking everyone else with her. She will stop at nothing until she has ruined them both and even then that won’t be enough.
+1
She literally personifies Karen, was racist against MM and she also seems to be drunk tweeting a lot. Which is another reason to feel bad for their kids. Also she now claims he accused her of alcoholism and being a bad mother for the last years. Which makes sense based on her appearance and behaviour and also why he left her.
Of course nobody should berate him for not wanting to stay in marriage with someone like that. But my question now is more why isn’t he around more? He’s their parent too, their mother is clearly not well and possibly has substance abuse issues. I get that he’s possibly gonna fight for custody but leaving them alone in LA in that situation is also not good. They are so young its really damaging that the only parent that is with them on a day to day basis is so out of it.
We don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes in terms of custody. He’s neither done nor said anything about it, so to judge him on the matter is purely an act of imagination.
No “good mother” tells her young daughters that their father is divorcing them. He is divorcing her, not the children, and to tell them otherwise is cruel and damaging.