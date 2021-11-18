Duchess Meghan’s Ellen interview has predictably set off the unhinged British media

Genuinely surprised that so many people were ripping the Duchess of Sussex to shreds for appearing on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show. While Ellen definitely heavily contributed to the toxic work environment on her show, let’s not pretend that every single one of Ellen’s famous friends hasn’t already appeared on her show this year. This is what I said yesterday: if you hate Ellen and find her problematic, and you think Meghan is terrible for appearing on The Ellen Show, then you better hold every one of Ellen’s guests to that standard, even your faves.
I don’t know when we’ll get the full video of Meghan’s appearance, but the show did release another tidbit from the interview. Meghan revealed that Lili Diana is teething and and they’re looking for ways to relieve her pain. Ellen suggests “tequila, anything” and Meghan laughs and says “That’s Auntie Ellen for you.” I’ve said before that I grew up in a generation where it was perfectly acceptable to rub brandy on a teething baby’s gums but apparently that’s “problematic” now too. Ellen also asked Meghan if she and Harry were loving California and Meghan told her, “We’re just happy.” Good.
As you can imagine, the whole interview hadn’t even come out yet and the British papers were already screeching. The Daily Mail had a hilariously obsessive piece about HOW DARE Meghan pretend to have a past as a struggling actress with a beat-up car because obviously… Meghan went to a private Catholic school, or something. The Mail really doesn’t want people to think that Meghan lived a pretty normal life before she met Harry. But the funniest/dumbest sh-t was troll-amplifier Angela Levin throwing a hissy fit to the Sun:
The Duchess of Sussex was a barrel of laughs as she joked candidly about life before joining the Royal Family in a sneak-preview clip of her appearance on the Ellen Show – set to air tomorrow.
But Angela Levin blasted “ruthless” Meghan as “desperate for publicity” for carrying out the interview amid the Queen’s latest health scare. The 95-year-old monarch has cancelled four public appearances in just one month – including this year’s Remembrance Sunday service. Angela said it is not the first time Meghan’s interview choices have been questionable, after the “extraordinarily bad timing” of her bombshell Oprah tell all.
The expert, and author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, told the Sun: “I think the palace dread everything she says because she can be so rude. The interview with Oprah was bad timing. Prince Harry’s grandfather was ill. It is all about what is good to her. She’s ruthless and she thinks of herself first.”
“Meghan was acting that everything was wonderful and so funny and isn’t she sweet and a bit shy. And it’s not going to work really. She’s trying to be a really natural ordinary girl. She’s desperate for publicity, desperate for people to watch and see her. There’s a saying, ‘people who go to the opening of an envelope’… Meghan will interview anywhere people want her.”
To Angela Levin, Meghan will always be that bitch eating crackers. Meghan breathes, laughs, smiles, sits and Levin is ready to unload on how Meghan is desperate for oxygen like the rudest person she’s ever met! As for the Queen’s poor health… weird that didn’t come up when Jason Knauf and Prince William orchestrated that bullsh-t last week at the Mail on Sunday hearing.
Photos courtesy of Elle screencaps.
So much projection from the deranged and desperate angeLIE. Bitch please.
Meghan is dammed if she does and dammed if she doesn’t. So Angela can just eat sht and nothing else. Meghan and Harry are happily going by their lives and ignoring her existence. She has only the hates accounts and hateful tabloids to rely on.
Angela Levin can take a seat. She’s got her own BS to answer for after being outed on that list from Bot Sentinel.
Chris B is giving me life! Bless him for following through and staying on their necks. The reactions from the bullies is too flipping funny. They messed with the wrong man’s family.
that bitch levin, was she asking why charles in charge was in jordan hobnobbing (and we can guess what else on that trip) while TQ was having a health crisis!!! and where Was Kkkkkate and Will! And for that matter what were the rest of TQ’s grandchildren’s spouses doing and how were they daring to breath because of the !health!crisis!!!
I just want someone to fully unload on her and put her in HER place. Sorry i am most likely not abiding any community standards but I’m pissed!
The Cambridges literally went on vacation the day after the Queen was released from the hospital but apparently that’s perfectly fine.
yes, exactly!! the hypocrisy is just stunning.
F unhinged Angela levin. She left your racist salty ass . Get over it and move on. Stop acting like Meghan stole your man, Harry was never nor will he ever be yours. He is Meghan man, the only one that gets to cuddle him. So yeah Angela you B——-ch with a capital B, get the F off Meghan back.
So it’s ok for Keens to go for vacation constantly when Queen is sick. And to push insects in people’s faces and laugh about that?
Well, to be fair, Unable was apparently really drunk when she did that, so…there’s your soft Windsor diplomacy in action.
She was definitely something. But she appears that way whenever she has to do appearance with her incandescent husband. Maybe this is why he had her hand behind her back at their last appearance, to help hold her intoxicated ass up.
Meghan is entitled to live her life as she sees fit like Mike Tindall who married TQ’s granddaughter. Now it is Meghan and Harry leave TQ to spend Xmas on her own?! Why would they return to that vipers nest after William and Jason the Snake has only just stabbed them in the back? RF is carrying on as normal despite TQ,s ill heath . Angela is a parasite who lives off the RF and have given oodles of interviews trashing M and H. If M and H lived under a rock then Angela,s income would diminish because no more paid interviews for her!
Angela Levin who interacts with trolls and uses their conspiracies and lies as news stories? Ha, that’s funny. They are seething that she looks happy and unbothered in those clips, that she’s giving anecdotes about her preRoyal life- a story she has shared before btw. I heard royal reporters covering Charles from Jordan are talking about this talk show appearance. I’ll tell you anyone upset she is appearing on Ellen is not mad because of Ellen but because she dares to be visible and vocal.
They really can’t process or accept the fact that Meghan and Harry don’t care about them or their opinions. Now they’re going after Adele all of a sudden and unless it’s because she’s been trending all week, I’m sure it’s because she’s friends with them and did a sit down with Oprah. They declared war on Adele the minute she chose Harry over William in that Vogue 73 questions. They thought they had her with this appeal and the drama last week but she’s smiling, happy on a daytime show, unbothered. They’re traumatized because every time they think they “got” her, it doesn’t stick. They’re unhinged by their own hubris and ego.
Bunnies better watch out when Angela is around and having one of her fits. She will not be ignored!
Lololol. This make me choke laugh
Ha, I was just watching clips on Twitter of the British morning shows, and wow, there is some melting down going on. Angela, Camilla, etc – these women HATE Meghan. I love the one person who said that they were damned if they do, damned if they don’t, and the other who said something like “what do they want her to wear, sackcloth and ashes?”
It’s funny that some of these RRs have become so unhinged that even the shows that invite them on are pushing back.
Meghan knew they were going to melt down. She doesn’t care. the more Angela and Camilla et al rant about her – the more obsessed they look and the more obvious it is why H&M walked away.
They are really upset that Meghan hasn’t acknowledged them or invited them over for access. They are dying for her approval.
This is Meghan’s second interview so Levin can sit down with the “opening of an envelope” stuff. And I honestly don’t think the royals are going to be mentioned much tbh. It seems like it’ll be a cutesy interview with Meghan talking a bit about her non-royal past and what life is like now.
Yeah, I think they are dying for her to talk about royal life so they can “prove her wrong” (Tominey was talking about how everything in the Oprah interview was proven false…..since when?? Since the RRs said so?*) so they want her to talk about that, and when instead she shares cutesy stories about their lives in california or talks about Harry surfing or Archie learning to ride a scooter or whatever else they’re going to be livid and then turn all THAT stuff against her.
*I do find it kind of amazing in a bad way how the RRs can just DECLARE something to be so and then keep using that declaration and no one seems to push back on it. Like now its just “Meghan is a liar” and that’s all and they’re just running with it and it’s just fine to keep saying that in their little world.
And if Meg doesn’t mention her husband’s family, they will meltdown about that too.
So because a 95year old woman is having unspecified issues Meghan should put her life on hold, when her other grad children off on holiday and going about their business, where was the reciprocity when Meghan was pregnant and getting dragged by the tabloids. The Queen is 95 and has lived a full life, these guys should give it a rest.
Look, Angie. The thing about a 95-year-old woman, or a 99-year-old man, is that they’re kinda ALWAYS gonna be feeling not great. The world doesn’t stop because of that. If Bill and Buttons can shrug their shoulders at that and go on their 28th vacation of the year, or whore their pointless vanity projects, Meghan can give a goddamn interview. Sit down, bitch.
This.thank you. So this.
It’s almost as if Meghan & Harry never left the royal family, as much as the BM writes about every single thing they do.
They forgot Meghan and Harry stepped down from working royals 1/2020.
Betty spoke up for BoJo’s girlfriend but not for her granddaughter-in-law getting abused everyday, so what does Meghan owe her.
She sat on her ass about about Lili’s name BS, she took back Harry’s honorary medals, so they don’t owe her anything.
This unhinged woman who doesn’t even make sense is so desperate for clicks she writes nonsense. We so rarely see Meghan that it is a big deal and always overshadows the rf. No way is she desperate for attention. Bth, Has Kate been benched while Chuck is on a tour? Hard to tell when she is the laziest royal in decades.