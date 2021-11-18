Duchess Meghan’s Ellen interview has predictably set off the unhinged British media

Genuinely surprised that so many people were ripping the Duchess of Sussex to shreds for appearing on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show. While Ellen definitely heavily contributed to the toxic work environment on her show, let’s not pretend that every single one of Ellen’s famous friends hasn’t already appeared on her show this year. This is what I said yesterday: if you hate Ellen and find her problematic, and you think Meghan is terrible for appearing on The Ellen Show, then you better hold every one of Ellen’s guests to that standard, even your faves.

I don’t know when we’ll get the full video of Meghan’s appearance, but the show did release another tidbit from the interview. Meghan revealed that Lili Diana is teething and and they’re looking for ways to relieve her pain. Ellen suggests “tequila, anything” and Meghan laughs and says “That’s Auntie Ellen for you.” I’ve said before that I grew up in a generation where it was perfectly acceptable to rub brandy on a teething baby’s gums but apparently that’s “problematic” now too. Ellen also asked Meghan if she and Harry were loving California and Meghan told her, “We’re just happy.” Good.

As you can imagine, the whole interview hadn’t even come out yet and the British papers were already screeching. The Daily Mail had a hilariously obsessive piece about HOW DARE Meghan pretend to have a past as a struggling actress with a beat-up car because obviously… Meghan went to a private Catholic school, or something. The Mail really doesn’t want people to think that Meghan lived a pretty normal life before she met Harry. But the funniest/dumbest sh-t was troll-amplifier Angela Levin throwing a hissy fit to the Sun:

The Duchess of Sussex was a barrel of laughs as she joked candidly about life before joining the Royal Family in a sneak-preview clip of her appearance on the Ellen Show – set to air tomorrow. But Angela Levin blasted “ruthless” Meghan as “desperate for publicity” for carrying out the interview amid the Queen’s latest health scare. The 95-year-old monarch has cancelled four public appearances in just one month – including this year’s Remembrance Sunday service. Angela said it is not the first time Meghan’s interview choices have been questionable, after the “extraordinarily bad timing” of her bombshell Oprah tell all. The expert, and author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, told the Sun: “I think the palace dread everything she says because she can be so rude. The interview with Oprah was bad timing. Prince Harry’s grandfather was ill. It is all about what is good to her. She’s ruthless and she thinks of herself first.” “Meghan was acting that everything was wonderful and so funny and isn’t she sweet and a bit shy. And it’s not going to work really. She’s trying to be a really natural ordinary girl. She’s desperate for publicity, desperate for people to watch and see her. There’s a saying, ‘people who go to the opening of an envelope’… Meghan will interview anywhere people want her.”

[From The Sun]

To Angela Levin, Meghan will always be that bitch eating crackers. Meghan breathes, laughs, smiles, sits and Levin is ready to unload on how Meghan is desperate for oxygen like the rudest person she’s ever met! As for the Queen’s poor health… weird that didn’t come up when Jason Knauf and Prince William orchestrated that bullsh-t last week at the Mail on Sunday hearing.