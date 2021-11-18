“The reviews are coming in for soulless, empty ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’” links

Review of Ghostbusters Afterlife… it’s a soulless mess, sugary fan-service and empty of character development and plot? [Pajiba]
This fraternity story made me physically ill. [Buzzfeed]
Drake & Kanye West are playing nice for now. [Dlisted]
Amber Heard wore a very long necktie for some reason. [GFY]
Reno 9-1-1 is going to hunt QAnon. [Seriously OMG]
Kylie Minogue’s feathered outfit is comfortably bonkers. [RCFA]
Vanessa Hudgens is going all out for Tick Tick Boom. [LaineyGossip]
A Frida Kahlo painting smashed an auction record. [Towleroad]
This Loewe cardigan is so… bad?? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Apparently, Yellowjackets is good? It doesn’t look good. [Jezebel]
Lorde is still promoting her album too. [JustJared]
I’ve been against this movie ever since the extreme misogyny and racism men gave the 2016 reboot’s cast. Glad it sucks.
And now these men will call the new Ghostbusters a masterpiece…
Exactly and I loved the 2016 version. It was wacky and over the top just like the originals
Tick tick boom! looks interesting but I hate when they put punctuation like that in titles. However I’m offended that his crisis is because he’s turning 30- as a 29 year old I find that awful. Also Andrew Garfield has a personality? Or can fake one convincingly?? Will always watch something for my girl Vanessa. Except maybe Princess Switch 3.
The embroidery on that sweater is aggressively ugly.
Soulless mess is what I picked up from the trailer. Everything about it just seems lazy, including the casting. Paul Rudd is who you cast when you can’t come up with any other ideas.
Lol didn’t they want him because he’s so SEXXAY? So much SEXXAYer than Oscar Isaac or Jason Momoa or Yahya Abdul-Mateen II or Jonathan Majors?
(That was sarcasm of course.)
So happy about the Frida Kahlo painting story she’s such an icon and Diego Rivera really did not treat her like she deserved 💜 her artwork is head and shoulders above his. So much richer in brushwork than Rivera’s stunted lil marks. His giant murals are cool, and they inspired asshats like Pollock to work big… But Frida Kahlo is just a master in a class above. Her paintings hit different than anyone else 💜💜
Yellowjackets is GREAT.