“The reviews are coming in for soulless, empty ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’” links

  • November 18, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Review of Ghostbusters Afterlife… it’s a soulless mess, sugary fan-service and empty of character development and plot? [Pajiba]
This fraternity story made me physically ill. [Buzzfeed]
Drake & Kanye West are playing nice for now. [Dlisted]
Amber Heard wore a very long necktie for some reason. [GFY]
Reno 9-1-1 is going to hunt QAnon. [Seriously OMG]
Kylie Minogue’s feathered outfit is comfortably bonkers. [RCFA]
Vanessa Hudgens is going all out for Tick Tick Boom. [LaineyGossip]
A Frida Kahlo painting smashed an auction record. [Towleroad]
This Loewe cardigan is so… bad?? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Apparently, Yellowjackets is good? It doesn’t look good. [Jezebel]
Lorde is still promoting her album too. [JustJared]

  1. steph says:
    November 18, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    I’ve been against this movie ever since the extreme misogyny and racism men gave the 2016 reboot’s cast. Glad it sucks.

  2. CROOKSNNANNIES says:
    November 18, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    Tick tick boom! looks interesting but I hate when they put punctuation like that in titles. However I’m offended that his crisis is because he’s turning 30- as a 29 year old I find that awful. Also Andrew Garfield has a personality? Or can fake one convincingly?? Will always watch something for my girl Vanessa. Except maybe Princess Switch 3.

  3. detritus says:
    November 18, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    The embroidery on that sweater is aggressively ugly.

  4. Ana170 says:
    November 18, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    Soulless mess is what I picked up from the trailer. Everything about it just seems lazy, including the casting. Paul Rudd is who you cast when you can’t come up with any other ideas.

    • Emma says:
      November 18, 2021 at 1:48 pm

      Lol didn’t they want him because he’s so SEXXAY? So much SEXXAYer than Oscar Isaac or Jason Momoa or Yahya Abdul-Mateen II or Jonathan Majors?

      (That was sarcasm of course.)

  5. Theothermia says:
    November 18, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    So happy about the Frida Kahlo painting story :) she’s such an icon and Diego Rivera really did not treat her like she deserved 💜 her artwork is head and shoulders above his. So much richer in brushwork than Rivera’s stunted lil marks. His giant murals are cool, and they inspired asshats like Pollock to work big… But Frida Kahlo is just a master in a class above. Her paintings hit different than anyone else 💜💜

  6. melladne says:
    November 18, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    Yellowjackets is GREAT.

