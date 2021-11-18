Pete Davidson spent his 28th b-day in Palm Springs with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are still together, and Kim is still desperate to get headlines for this relationship. Pete and Kim have been dating since mid-to-late October, as far as we can tell. Just before Halloween, they were seen on a double-date in LA, and Kim spent some time in New York this month, going on dinner dates and night club dates with Pete. Even though Pete has Saturday Night Live coming up this weekend, he still jetted off to Palm Springs for his birthday. What’s in Palm Springs? Kris Jenner’s desert home, Kim’s welcome embrace and Flavor Flav.

Pete Davidson rang in his birthday with Kim Kardashian West by his side — and a few other friends! On Wednesday, rapper Flavor Flav shared photos from his “adopted son” Davidson’s 28th birthday celebration featuring Kardashian West and her mom Kris Jenner. In the first photo, Davidson, Kardashian West, and Jenner all sported matching black and brown plaid pajamas as they pose for the camera. The second image featured just Flavor Flav and Davidson, 28, with the comedian wearing the rapper’s famed clock chain. A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian West, 41, threw the birthday bash for Davidson at Jenner’s Palm Springs home on Tuesday. “Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch,” the insider says. “They are getting to know each other better and getting along great. Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it.”

[From People]

Palm Springs? Kris Jenner? SKIMS flannel pajamas? FLAVOR FLAV? What a random birthday celebration. I mean, I wouldn’t mind a mini-vacay at Kris’s Palm Springs house, and I would love to just settle into some comfortable flannel PJs. But the rest of it just seems like celebrity Mad Libs. Oh well, happy belated birthday to Pete.