Pete Davidson spent his 28th b-day in Palm Springs with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are still together, and Kim is still desperate to get headlines for this relationship. Pete and Kim have been dating since mid-to-late October, as far as we can tell. Just before Halloween, they were seen on a double-date in LA, and Kim spent some time in New York this month, going on dinner dates and night club dates with Pete. Even though Pete has Saturday Night Live coming up this weekend, he still jetted off to Palm Springs for his birthday. What’s in Palm Springs? Kris Jenner’s desert home, Kim’s welcome embrace and Flavor Flav.

Pete Davidson rang in his birthday with Kim Kardashian West by his side — and a few other friends! On Wednesday, rapper Flavor Flav shared photos from his “adopted son” Davidson’s 28th birthday celebration featuring Kardashian West and her mom Kris Jenner.

In the first photo, Davidson, Kardashian West, and Jenner all sported matching black and brown plaid pajamas as they pose for the camera. The second image featured just Flavor Flav and Davidson, 28, with the comedian wearing the rapper’s famed clock chain.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian West, 41, threw the birthday bash for Davidson at Jenner’s Palm Springs home on Tuesday.

“Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch,” the insider says. “They are getting to know each other better and getting along great. Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it.”

[From People]

Palm Springs? Kris Jenner? SKIMS flannel pajamas? FLAVOR FLAV? What a random birthday celebration. I mean, I wouldn’t mind a mini-vacay at Kris’s Palm Springs house, and I would love to just settle into some comfortable flannel PJs. But the rest of it just seems like celebrity Mad Libs. Oh well, happy belated birthday to Pete.

Arrivals at the 2021 MET Gala

Kim Kardashian looks chic as she’s seen leaving a photoshoot in NYC

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar and Instagram.

17 Responses to “Pete Davidson spent his 28th b-day in Palm Springs with Kim Kardashian”

  1. MF1 says:
    November 18, 2021 at 9:46 am

    I don’t think this relationship will last, but they do look like they’re having fun together. So good for them, I guess?

    Reply
  2. Maite says:
    November 18, 2021 at 9:47 am

    This is so blatantly fake relationship for the new show. I hope Pete knows that.

    Reply
  3. CROOKSNNANNIES says:
    November 18, 2021 at 9:52 am

    Ugh they’re not just black and brown plaid pajamas, they’re SKIM brand. Respect the hustle? But the pjs are atrocious.

    Reply
  4. Songs (Or it didnt happen) says:
    November 18, 2021 at 9:54 am

    I don’t want to be obvious here but in the photos of Kim we’ve seen recently, does it seem like she is wearing a *much* lighter foundation?

    Reply
    • ME says:
      November 18, 2021 at 10:04 am

      Yeah she’s not doing the usual 10 layers of spray tan anymore…looks like one or two layers now.

      Also, Kim is so desperate for attention. Pete is just being used. If Pete didn’t have a long list of famous ex-girlfriends, would Kim be dating him now? Probably not. These two have nothing in common. He’s a young guy, height of his career, no ex-wives or kids to worry about. Why is he with her? I’m sorry but she’s not the catch everyone thinks she is. I hope Pete loves the paps because Kim calls them all the time. Kim just wants what Kourtney has.

      Reply
      • Marietta2381 says:
        November 18, 2021 at 10:26 am

        lol… “I’m sorry but she’s not the catch everyone thinks she is.”

        Someone said she was a catch? Huh… I had no idea. I thought everyone hated her?

  5. atorontogal says:
    November 18, 2021 at 10:00 am

    Flavor flav? That’s random – or are they old friends?

    Reply
  6. ReginaGeorge says:
    November 18, 2021 at 10:02 am

    Aww they are hanging out with the domestic abuser, deadbeat daddy Flavor Flav. How cute of them.

    Reply
    • ME says:
      November 18, 2021 at 10:05 am

      This family loves attention, anyway they can get it. Bad press seems to get them the most attention, so here ya go !

      Reply
      • ReginaGeorge says:
        November 18, 2021 at 10:09 am

        Yup. Especially after the whole AstroWorld fiasco. You just know they are going to ramp up the Kim/Pete stories as well as Travis/Kourt as deflection. So prepare yourself for the onslaught of KarJens in the news.

  7. canichangemyname says:
    November 18, 2021 at 10:03 am

    As always with KK, it’s thirsty and cringe, but it looks lke they’re having fun so I can’t be mad at that.

    Reply
  8. lucy2 says:
    November 18, 2021 at 10:06 am

    How does Pete have time to jet all around when SNL is happening? Pretty much every other cast member throughout its history talk about the long hours and endless work.

    Reply
  9. Tw says:
    November 18, 2021 at 10:13 am

    This is kind of a jumping the shark moment, no?

    Reply
  10. ML says:
    November 18, 2021 at 10:14 am

    “Celebrity mad libs” is an awesome way of describing this, LOL.

    Reply
  11. Eurydice says:
    November 18, 2021 at 10:17 am

    Is this really gaining traction as a couple story? It all seems so bland.

    Reply
  12. Jules says:
    November 18, 2021 at 10:42 am

    What a convenient way to distract from the horrific Astroworld concert and the massive lawsuit against Travis.

    Reply
  13. Andrea says:
    November 18, 2021 at 10:52 am

    He has to have BDE because I don’t get the appeal. Wasn’t he with Kate Beckinsale too??

    Reply

