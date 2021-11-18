A rugged smart watch, easy to apply eyeshadow sticks and a barbecue set



From CB: I bought an Oontz Angle speaker two years ago when we first featured it and it’s still going strong! You barely have to charge it and when you do it still works while it’s charging. It doesn’t seem to lose charge over time either. I can forget about it for weeks and it still works without charging again. It’s easy to sync, the sound is great and it’s water resistant too. Right now the black model is on sale for under $28 and I highly recommend it. There’s also an ultra waterproof model. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at.

A contemporary watering can would make a great gift



From CB: This elegant watering can by E.Palace comes in so many finishes and styles ranging from $15 to $21. There are 15, 30 and 33 ounce sizes. It has over 2,600 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s pretty enough to leave out and that it helps avoid spills when watering plants. I’m sold! I use a Gatorade bottle to water my plants and I am always wiping up afterwards. “When I bought this I felt I was perhaps spending money I didn’t need to. It’s very pretty and looks good on the shelf. But it turns out this wasn’t being frivolous, I should have bought it sooner. I can’t tell you how many messes I’ve made watering plants. This little beauty is so precise and balanced it’s a joy to water.” “The water pours more slowly out of the spout than other cans that I’ve had. This allows me to water the plant thoroughly without the water making a divot in the soil because it came out so fast.”

A rugged smart watch with satellite GPS for outdoorsy people



From CB: The Garmin Instinct solar smartwatch is on sale for $150 off and is currently $250. I love hiking but my sense of direction isn’t good and I don’t always have cell coverage. I was going to wait until Christmas to buy this but I was worried it would sell out. I’ve ordered this watch and it’s coming today! The Instinct can be set to connect to satellites for more accurate GPS tracking. Plus it has features to track your fitness activities, set your location, and navigate back to your start point. It tracks your heart rate, pulse ox, gets the weather, has text notifications and more. (Here are links to some videos showing how to use the navigation features.) It has 4.7 stars, almost 26,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People rave about how long the battery lasts and say it’s the best smartwatch they’ve tried for outdoor activities. “It’s light, has great battery life, is rugged, comfortable, looks good, and features are on point. The app is excellent. And there’s not a lot of extra crap that you don’t need or want. But, if there IS a feature that you don’t need or want, you can bury it so it doesn’t clutter your menus.” “This is my first Garmin, it is tougher, more reliable, and easier to use than a FItbit or Apple or Samsung watch. I have had several before this. Wow!” Oh and my friend has one she goes swimming with and she says it still works great!

A set of water resistant packing cubes for less stress on vacation



From CB: My mom got me packing cubes years ago. They were a great gift because I would never have thought to get them for myself. These packing cubes by Veken come in 10 different colors and print options. You get four various size rectangular cubes, a shoe bag and a tote for dirty laundry. These are currently $23 but there’s a $2 off coupon. They have almost 11,500 ratings, 4.8 stars and a B on Fakespot. People love how well these organize their luggage and say they help you pack more in a smaller space and stay organized during your trip. “Separating your items into these little cubes really made me feel like I got more packed into my bag. Who knew something so simple could make such a difference! I would highly recommend using packing cubes. Things were nice and neat and so much more organized.” “Saves on space and you can pack more clothes!” “The initial packing was easier and faster and staying organized while away was easier.”

Easy to apply blendable waterproof eyeshadow sticks



From CB: These creme to powder eyeshadow sticks by Julep come in 15 different colors, all under $13 and some under $10. They have over 17,600 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Women rave about how easy they are to apply, how nice the colors are and how long they last. They’re said to be easy to remove too. “They give a saturated color payoff that lasts all day. LOVE the delivery system: twist up, no sharpening necessary, goes on super easy-no tugging, and has a blending sponge at the other end. I am over 50 and like that these are completely matte and easy to wear.” “The application is effortless and the eyeshadow stays on for a long time!” “This eyeshadow applies easily. I love the creme to powder formula, no primer is needed, but you do need to work fast as it sets quickly. I can wear it all day and it doesn’t crease or set into wrinkles.” I’ve never tried anything like this but now I want these!

Stylish champagne glasses to upgrade your holiday glassware



From Hecate: With the holidays coming up, I always find I need more glassware. I found these wine glasses I thought were really nice, but they didn’t have very many reviews. But then I found these champagne glasses by the same company and they’re super stylish, too. The champagne version has over 1,700 reviews with 4.7 stars and B on Fakespot. They are $42 for a set of four 6 oz. glasses. People who bought them found them sleek, both the glasses and the packaging, “They feel elegant in your hand, not flimsy or cheap, they are beautifully packaged if you want to give them as a gift (and nice for storage if you don’t use them all the time.)” and “These flutes feel good to use and look very stylish. Their shape is a conversation piece and I’m very please(d) with them.”

A purse organizer so you won’t have to dig for stuff



From Hecate: I stay away from tote bags because I like my stuff organized in my purse. I freak out when everything is muddled together. So I’ve considered a purse organizer for a while now. I really like this version because it comes not only in different colors, but in different sizes and both wide and narrow. There’s a handy little chart on the Amazon page that tells you which organizer fits in which popular tote. They range in price from $16 – $29. These have almost 15,000 reviews, 4.5 stars and an A on Fakespot. Most of the reviews talk about how the inserts have a spot for everything and how easily they can be taken from one purse to another. But other pointed out other benefits, like the added support they offer, “This insert adds support so that my bag doesn’t get too flimsy and the bottom won’t fold in.” Another clever reviewer isn’t even using it for her purse but for a car organizer, “I decided to use this purse organizer as a storage unit for my car and I absolutely love it.” My mom is one of those ladies who changes her purse with the seasons, so I think I’ll get one of these for her. Note by CB: I bought this in February and really like it! It’s easy to transfer purses and I even put it in my backpack while hiking. The zipper gets stuck sometimes, but other than that it’s excellent.

A BBQ set with silicone gloves for your favorite barbecue master



From Hecate: This is a great gift idea for anyone who BBQs in your family. We have these gloves and the shredders and they are both great. I especially like the gloves. I don’t have this particular thermometer, but a good thermometer will always serve you right. Plus, at $18 it’s a good price. With over 2,300 reviews, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot this set makes a safe bet for anyone who’s hard to buy for. Reviewers agree with me about the gloves, “I think my favorite factor (and amazement) was with the gloves that allows you to handle the food with so much ease, and they are burn proof. I could feel the heat, but it was not uncomfortable at all.” As for the thermometer, it apparently works well, “The thermometer takes the temp quickly and seems accurate, and was perfect for my roast. Easy to use.”

