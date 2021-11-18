Duchess Meghan dressed up Lili as Flower from ‘Bambi’ for Halloween

We’re finally seeing some clips from the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Ellen DeGeneres. A thought occurred to me, a memory: remember when the Countess of Wessex said that no one in the UK knows who Oprah Winfrey is? Now imagine that, only with Ellen. You could make a better argument, perhaps, that Ellen is less known in the UK than Oprah, I think. Oprah’s show was syndicated around the world, and Oprah’s persona is a lot bigger and more significant than Ellen’s. Still, Ellen is a big deal… to advertisers, to the American media market. But I guess we’ll hear a lot about how no one in the UK knows who Ellen is as these desperados try to play catch-up.

Here’s a clip of Meghan talking about Halloween in Montecito and how Lili Diana was dressed up as a little skunk and Archie didn’t last long in his costume.

Meghan also talked about The Bench and the inspiration behind it and how she wanted the book to be inclusive.

Despite the saltines’ darkest fears, of course this was not some tell-all interview. Ellen doesn’t roll like that and I’m sure Meghan told Ellen’s producers that she wasn’t interested in recounting the horrors or addressing any of the current royal storylines. This was always going to be a light, happy appearance, part promotion and part brand-management.

Omid Scobie also reports that Meghan and Ellen did a “prank” on some vendors, including “Nashville mom Brittany Sparks who founded an initiative to braid kids’ hair for free to boost their confidence before heading back to school.”

Photos & screencaps courtesy of The Ellen Show.

30 Responses to “Duchess Meghan dressed up Lili as Flower from ‘Bambi’ for Halloween”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    November 18, 2021 at 10:52 am

    Uh oh. Meghan did a prank with Ellen. The tabloid headlines:

    Meghan Markle Harasses Poor Woman for Kicks!

    Reply
  2. Jen says:
    November 18, 2021 at 10:54 am

    I want to see the costumes because I’m nosy, and also what to see Lilli for the same reason, but also respect their privacy. Sometime the saltines don’t quite understand can live simultaneously.

    Reply
  3. Tris says:
    November 18, 2021 at 11:00 am

    Flower from Bambi! Soooo cute!

    Reply
  4. Over it says:
    November 18, 2021 at 11:01 am

    It sounds like Ellen and her wife and the Sussex’s are very close. I love this. I love that Meghan,Harry and their children are loved and cherish and protected. The racist section of brits can suck on the salt and choke on it. I bet those children were beyond cute in those costumes. And guess what, all Harry and Meghan friends and I assume jack and eugine and the queen have seen lili, wanna bet the other incandescent, fart talking, wanna punch Harry haven’t. And I love it. It’s what they deserve

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      November 18, 2021 at 12:48 pm

      Piers must be sulking and bawling “It should have been me cos we were besties” even though they only met once at a press junket!
      Similarly bad dad must be getting the calculator out to reckon how much he could have flogged their Halloween snaps for now he knows settling for 30% was a poor deal LOL!

      Reply
  5. Cg2495 says:
    November 18, 2021 at 11:06 am

    Such a cute and happy interview! I’m loving all about babies now ;)

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    November 18, 2021 at 11:15 am

    I’m sure the British press will find something about Meghan’s interview on Ellen. I’m just glad that Harry and Meghan are able to live their lives on their terms and are happy.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      November 18, 2021 at 1:40 pm

      @ Amy Beem I agree!! I try to overlook the Island of Pettiness and Bitter and enjoy the fact that not only are Harry and Meghan thriving, but they are living their lives free from what is being said about them on the island. The only royals I think that they both wish to preserve their relationships with are TQ, Eugenie and Jack and possibly, Chaz.
      Everyone else can suck on lemons!!

      Reply
  7. TheOriginalMia says:
    November 18, 2021 at 11:20 am

    Okay, that’s stinking cute. I love these little tidbits that humanize Meghan and show them as a typical little family.

    Reply
    • Hannah says:
      November 18, 2021 at 11:34 am

      I love how Americans say ‘stinking cute’ 🥰 The first time I read it, I wasn’t sure if it was ‘above board’ but now I think it’s so stinking cute 😍😁 I only use it with my American Twitter friends, you’d get a right stink face and a mouthful if you said that here on Saltine Isle ❤️

      Reply
  8. Petra says:
    November 18, 2021 at 11:42 am

    I’m smiling like I’m on edibles watching these previews of Duchess Meghan and Ellen. A big ode to joy. It’s nice they put on a private halloween get together for the kids.

    Reply
  9. Sofia says:
    November 18, 2021 at 11:49 am

    Aw how cute! I’m really glad that they can share details and picture of their kids on their terms instead of dancing to the tune of the media.

    Reply
  10. Layla says:
    November 18, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    Did anyone see the picture of Archie?

    Reply
  11. L84Tea says:
    November 18, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    A little skunk–so stinkin’ adorable…no pun intended. :-)

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    November 18, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    Aw that is so cute. And so she is definitely good friends with ellen if Ellen and portia were at her house for Halloween. I just set the DVR to record the episode because knowing me, I’ll completely forget about it at 3 pm lol.

    Reply
  13. Moxylady says:
    November 18, 2021 at 12:59 pm

    Omg that’s so cute!!! I love that their kiddos are so cherished and loved and protected.

    Reply
  14. Moxylady says:
    November 18, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    Also the first and second Halloween are really when you get to go all in and get yourself a doby or a yoda or an Ewok. My kiddos have sensory stuff so we didn’t go that route but I do love to see the pics. And a little skunk is just GAH! Adorable. And if she’s scooting around??? 😍😍😍

    Reply
  15. molly says:
    November 18, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    You me to tell me the Sussexes would rather have holidays like THIS instead of whatever cold Christmas the royals are having with multiple uncomfortable outfits, a strict itinerary, a million dumb rules, and so much sitting around being important??

    I’m shocked. How dare they enjoy warm, fun holidays together were no one forces them to parade for fans so tabloids can use the pictures beside a story of how much they’re hated. Shocked, I say!

    Reply
  16. Isabellla says:
    November 18, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    Meghan looks so happy and rested and relaxed. Good to see.

    Reply

