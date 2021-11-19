Andie MacDowell has social anxiety ‘I’m always analyzing myself when I go out’

The Instagram above is one Andie MacDowell posted of herself attending the InStyle Awards that honored Simone Biles. Andie’s been making news for her bravery. That crushes me to write because her bravery is to be a 63-year-old woman who dared to stop dyeing her grey hair. At the same time, it really is brave because Hollywood doesn’t like women to admit they age. But she did it, despite her team asking her not to, and she looks absolutely amazing. It turns out, Andie’s team wasn’t the only one throwing doubt at her. In her caption on the photo above, she divulged that she deals with social anxiety and how much she appreciated Simone for standing up for mental health.
After spending so much time alone during Covid it was nice to be dressed beautifully @Dior and go to a dream event for Instyle magazine.
So many lovely people to speak with, to laugh with and enjoy. I was really happy to see people that I had not seen in years from the fashion world where I started my career.
On a personal level I was thrilled to be there with everyone to celebrate Simone Biles being honored. People have a hard time talking about their mental instabilities and she has been beyond brave to show her vulnerability along with all her acolytes and strengths.
I have some social anxiety. I’m always analyzing myself to see if I’m doing an OK job when I go out. It’s as if I carry this critic with me and sometimes I can’t have a decent conversation because the critic‘s voice is butting in. Other times I’m completely relaxed, comfortable and present. It’s important to be social, to make the effort to get out and be with people and enjoy life even when you live with this kind of critic in your head. I have to have a #strong conversation with the critic the day after I go to out and tell them not analyze every move I make. I had conversations that were valuable, lovely, warm and generous. We are human and we are here to support and love each other and understand how vulnerable we really are.
Absolutely stellar people to celebrate that evening, all of them very deserving. But my heart has a special thank you for Simone.
“It’s as if I carry this critic with me and sometimes I can’t have a decent conversation because the critic‘s voice is butting in,” I’ve never been diagnosed with social anxiety, either professionally or self, but maybe it applies because I felt that comment at my core. Hand to God, I’m convinced that every group I interact with does not want me there. That belief causes me to analyze everything I do when I go out, like Andie. And the critic Andie refers to never leaves me the hell alone, either. Weeks, months, years from now she will pipe up and remind me how I botched some interaction and why I should probably just stop feeling good about myself altogether. And I swear it’s getting worse with age. But I think that why Andie is right about being social. It’s important to push through those moments because otherwise, the only interaction we’d have is with that critic. If the pandemic has taught us anything it’s that we shouldn’t be cooped up too long.
To Andie’s larger message, this makes her commitment to keep her grey hair even more impressive. If she’s already struggling with an internal dialogue of self-doubt and a beauty team tells her she’s making the wrong choice, that would be a lot to fight against. The shallow side of me looks at a photo of Andie and thinks, yeah, but look at her – obviously she must know how incredible she looks. But the other side of me, the one Andie’s speaking of, knows what it’s like to have others see something in you that you don’t. I am shocked as can be that Andie flipping MacDowell struggles with social anxiety. But I am grateful that she’s willing to put herself out there enough to share that with us.
Isn’t that most people though? And most people aren’t famous, rich, beautiful actors who get designer duds. Even one with grey hair? The grey hair is just normal. So much bullshit. I’ll whine about blah blah while you give me free dior. I’ve had anxiety for over 50 years. Freaking celebs who need publicity
I don’t think that’s most people – I wouldn’t describe myself that way, at all. I’m an extrovert and there are times when I *need* to be around people – even if we aren’t talking to each other, because I need that energy.
I have a friend who described her social anxiety exactly as Andie did – relentless self doubt and self criticism. It sounded exhausting. She is on medication and even did shock therapy for a while, though I’m sure there were other reasons why she had to seek that course of treatment.
Her hair really does look great (how many google searches do you think there were for her hair yesterday after Ellen, lol.)
I have social anxiety – it’s hard to explain to people, because I’m not what you would consider “anxious” overall (although I do have bouts of pretty severe anxiety where I can’t sleep, but that’s maybe once a year.) But things like going to my son’s soccer practices can be very hard for me. These are the kinds of things that go through my head before any social event:
Should I really be going? am I really wanted or was it a pity invite? (this is a big one)
Who should I talk to? Am I talking to that person too much, should I go talk to someone else?But who? This is the only person I know at this event. I can’t just walk up and talk to someone else. I have to stay with this one person.
here should I hang out – on the couch or by the table? Should I stay here the whole time and camp out, or is that weird and anti-social? Should I mingle more? But people see me, if they want to come talk to me, they can come here, I don’t want it to seem like I’m desperate to talk to other people..
Am I friends with these people now? Do they like me? Will I be invited next time?
Rinse and repeat for the entirety of the event, only those thoughts above are amplified in my head times 100, and that’s not getting into what thoughts go through my head before an event or after.
My husband does not have this and its frustrating because he absolutely does not understand. it’s not like I don’t go out or don’t have friends, it just takes me a few extra steps to feel comfortable or to have a good time.
I like her with grey hair. I do wish she would adjust her makeup to compliment her hair color.
Yes, her makeup is too harsh. All I see is the makeup. Just a slight toning down or softening would compliment the hair color perfectly
I wish she would cut her hair. I loved when she had a Bob cut. I’m partial to short hair, though. I even try persuading my teenage daughters to keep it just below the shoulder.
She looks gorgeous! 63, wow. Love the ladies who go grey! I’m 48 and I started going grey around 40. Now I’m very, very lucky because it has grown in as silver streaks, so my hair is curly, dark brown with silver streaks running through all over. The very front has one big chunk that looks like a stripe. Personally, I think it looks stunning! Ha! My guy loves it. But no shaming those who want to cover it up, to each their own!