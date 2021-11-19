‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 trailer: Emily has two love interests (spoilers)

Spoilers for season one of Emily in Paris
One of my favorite covid guilty pleasure shows just dropped a trailer for season two and I am a wee bit excited. Emily in Paris season two will begin airing on Netflix on December 22. We left last season with Emily falling in bed with her hot neighbor, Gabriel, who was Emily’s only French friend’s boyfriend. Despite the fact that Gabriel and Cami (le French friend) have broken up, Emily feels conflicted about the amazing sex and being attracted to Gabriel. The trailer looks as if there will be a ton of messy relationship drama set in Paris which is what my inner thotiana needs. Also, it would seem that Emily is also getting a new boyfriend or perhaps fling but who cares?! It’s Pair-ee. Paris is the city made for flings. Below are a few more highlights from TVLine:
But now his ex-girlfriend Cami — who is also Emily’s gal pal — is suspicious about Gabriel’s reasons for staying in Paris. “I need to explain myself,” Emily insists to her friend Mindy.
As if Emily’s romantic life isn’t complicated enough, the above video also introduces a new love interest, the charming cynic Alfie (played by Katy Keene‘s Lucien Laviscount
As far as Emily’s boss is concerned, the American transplant should be going for it all. “While you’re here, fall in love,” Sylvie urges. “Make mistakes. If you’re gonna do Paris for one year, for God’s sake, do it right.”
“Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life,” according to the official Season 2 logline. “After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat” — aka Alfie — “who both infuriates and intrigues her.”
I know a lot of folks hated this show and rightly so. The storyline is full of stereotypes but I happened to enjoy it. As someone who has lived in Italy and has spent time in France, some of those stereotypes about how Americans act and how the locals treat them are pretty damn accurate. I am also looking forward to the show because it seems Netflix gave wardrobe a better budget. Emily’s outfits look way better in the trailer than they did last season. I am starting to warm up to the French boss who annoyed the hell out of me last season. Everything she says to Emily in season two’s trailer is spot on. If I was a twenty something living in Paris I would totally live it up the Parisian way. What’s a couple of flings here and there with hot French men with cute accents, n’est-ce pas? There are several shows coming out on Netflix around the same time in December. First the Witcher, then Emily in Paris. I literally can’t wait for the holidays so I can sit around my apartment, drink peppermint hot cocoa and eat popcorn in my fuzzy socks while watching Emily in Paris. I need the sort of brainless entertainment this show offers.
Photos credit: Carole Bethuel for Netflix
Oya, I agree that the stereotypes are accurate. After all, that is why they became stereotypes. And while cheesy, it was great entertainment on a cold dreary winter Saturday afternoon. I am here for Season 2 as well.
i’ve lived in Paris and i dont understand the fascination with it, in fact in a few years ago, when my company wanted to send me back for another couple of years, i fought tooth and nail against it.
Paris is the only place that MADE me feel like a foreigner ( african woc here), even though i speak the language fluently.
Sure the architecture is pretty but the parisians are snotty as hell, and frankly most of them arent as well dressed as anglophone women magazines would like you to believe.
I do however agree with some of the American stereotypes, there is an unfortunate tendency to believe that the american way is best which most Europeans ( in the west at least) tend to roll their eyes over.
This show was my guilty pleasure too, so I’m glad I’m not alone!
It reminds me when I was 19 and moved to Germany and fell in love with a Hübsch Deutsche Mann, Sven. Sure, I was just a Canadian farm girl, had never travelled before (first time on a plane), and I also didn’t yet speak the language and was looked down on for that. I learned quick though, it was a condition of my work visa.
Stef im Deutschland was far less glamourous than Emily (I was an Au Pair turned ESL Teacher, not Marketing exec), but I realized so many stereotypes about myself, Canadians, Germans, and even Americans. We formed a group of Au Pairs from Canada, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland and then somehow ended up hanging out with the American Marines stationed there (Bonn, former capital in 99). We hung out at their Marine club house that had an English movie theatre and free bar. Since we were poor Au Pairs making 400 Marks a month (peanuts), they would treat us and take us out and let us drink all their free Marine club house beer. Such a fun part of my life, and I stayed for 3 years; even brought meine Deutsche home with me. It didn’t last, he couldn’t adjust to Canadian culture, but we are still friends today.
Sometimes, leaning into the cultural stereotypes makes for light comedy and a chance to not take oneself so seriously.
I’m not sure about the fashion for EIP season 2 from the clip. I hope it doesn’t go into Sex and The City 2 territory and ruin the show. I understand some of the same writer(s) is/are involved from SATC and EIP…