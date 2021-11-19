Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi ‘amicably’ split after more than a year together

Kaia Gerber started dating Jacob Elordi in September 2020. They had a pandemic romance… and now it’s over. It feels like something really went down behind the scenes, because Kaia wiped her Instagram of photos of Jacob. I’ll admit, I was not paying much attention to them and I had the impression that they weren’t actually all that serious about each other. He seemed like a place-holder relationship for her, just someone to hang out with and be her date at some of the bigger events. The idea that they may have had a dramatic breakup seems weird!

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have broken up, Page Six can exclusively confirm. A source told us on Thursday that the pair are over, but the split was “amicable.” Fans began speculating that the attractive duo had called it quits after Gerber, 20, took down photos of Elordi, 24, from her Instagram. The last photo of the pair still featured on the model’s profile was posted on Sept. 16 in a slideshow from her 20th birthday party. A few days after the birthday fête, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles on Sept. 25. It is unclear how soon after that formal event their romance soured. Despite the split, Gerber and Elordi still follow each other on social media. They dated each other for just over a year. The “American Horror Story” actress and the “Euphoria” actor first sparked dating rumors in September 2020 when they were spotted packing on the PDA while walking around New York City. That same month, their relationship appeared to take a more serious turn as Elordi vacationed with Gerber’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, in Mexico.

Cindy Crawford was quite a catch back in the day, and Cindy’s profile as a model was definitely enhanced by dating famous men. I wonder if Cindy gives Kaia dating advice? Like, “go and have fun, be a single girl, don’t settle down yet.” I feel like Kaia’s next guy will probably be pretty interesting. We’ll see.