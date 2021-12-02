Christian Siriano dreams of making something for Duchess Meghan: ‘I love her’

Remember when Christian Siriano won Project Runway? He’s still the most iconic PR winner of all time as far as I’m concerned, although I know some winners and contestants did use Project Runway to successfully launch their fashion ventures. Still, Siriano is massively successful, he shows in New York, he does mass-market collaborations and he creates bespoke pieces for tons of celebrities for premieres, awards shows and promotion. Siriano has an exclusive interview in the latest issue of In Touch, and he talks about his dream client, his boyfriend and his new furniture collection. Some highlights:
His dream client is Meghan Markle. “I don’t ever say, ‘I have to dress this person,’ but I love her. That would be my next fun moment.”
His favorite celebrity guests on Project Runway: “Taraji P. Henson was fabulous. She was very opinionated and quite sassy, but it was genius! Billy Porter was great because he loves fashion, so he focused on what he would want to wear or what he thinks is interesting, which was cool. The Housewives episode was wild. They are actually very lovely — except one or two of them!
How he mentors on Project Runway: “I really want one of these designers to be successful. I want them to build a multimillion-dollar business and turn it into a real thing. So, I give them tough love for a reason. I push them to be their best selves because it’s such an amazing opportunity.
Why he launched Siriano Interiors: “I’m obsessed with furniture and antiques, and other things, and it’s a creative outlet that’s not clothes. I love the idea of coming into someone’s home and seeing it filled with my furniture and their closet filled with Christian Siriano clothes. I want it to be a lifestyle.
How things are going with his boyfriend Kyle: “Great. Kyle is the best. He’s so sweet and easygoing. We have a dog name Poppy.
[From In Touch, print edition, December 6, 2021]
I hope Meghan sees this and she goes to him for a bespoke piece! I mean, I’m sure she’ll be on a red carpet again at some point, or some charity gala, something like that. Siriano makes nice business-y and party pieces too – she could easily pick out a pair of Siriano trousers or maybe one of his affordable jewelry pieces and start from there! I really want to see them work together. If nothing else, he won’t put Meghan in a dress with such a weird boob-pleat/pucker situation as that Carolina Herrera gown.
Also, the way Siriano has marketed himself ensures that even if his fashion business has low moments, Christian Siriano-the-personality will always be in demand. He’s been SO smart about how he’s marketed himself over the years.
I love his work, attitude and mindset. If I ever had the means or opportunity to wear such fancy pieces, I would go straight to him.
Oh I think Meghan will go to him, for sure. I can see her establishing a relationship with him and those two ending up working together a lot.
I agree he’s been very smart. He’s made himself into almost a household name (“almost” bc I don’t think my parents would know who he is, but they are also in their 70s and my dad has some sweatshirts from the 1980s that he refuses to throw away, so……they’re not that up on fashion, lol.)
I love Christian and his work. He is so talented and his creations for all body types is something to be admired and an example to be followed. I never would have thought that an alumni from Project Runway would have such a powerful fashion house and Zac Posen doors would be closed.
IKR? I remember when he was on it KILLED me he was only 23. Twenty three and just so wildly talented.
Oh my God. I would love for them to collaborate, not just for a truly killer red carpet look, but a philanthropic fashion project for Archewell. He’s the guy to connect with!
Maybe he could send her some sketches?
Christian works because he has never acted above it all when people come to him for designs.
He designs for people with actual body shapes and not clothes hangers.
When I see he runway, I see myself and my body in his clothing.
I still remember his reality show after winning PR. As part of the prize he was suppose to design Heidi Klum’s dress for the Emmys. Heidi turned it down because ‘she just had a baby’.
But Christian designed it specifically because she was postmortem. She was upset it wasn’t sexy enough.
I still think about that when I see her creative choices on the red carpet.
A dream pairing! I love his work so if I were her I would have reached out already lol – but I bet they work together sooner than later.
He’s just lovely. Early in the pandemic, he converted his atelier into a mask-making operation. He & his staff made tons of masks when NYC was hit really hard by COVID.
I’m sure he & Meghan will work together at some point.