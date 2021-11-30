Seth Rogen on LA car robberies: ‘It’s lovely here’ my car isn’t ‘an extension of myself’

For anyone who hasn’t been paying attention, California is reverting to the Old West. We’ve had a series of smash-and-grab ‘flash mobs’ who are hitting places like Home Depot for tools, then hitting high end stores in Beverly Hills for whatever they can get. In addition, there’s been a wave of car thefts in Southern California. Correction, there are always car break in and thefts in LA, but it’s at an all-time high right now. There was a rash of catalytic converters thefts during lockdown. Now it seems cars are getting hit for both contents and joy rides. Recently, YouTuber Casey Neistat had his cars broken into. He was angry enough to tweet about it along with his appreciation to the police who got all their stuff back. I get why he was mad, I do. But I also thought Casey’s tweet was a little over the top. However, I shrugged and kept scrolling. Seth Rogen did not. Seth took exception to Casey’s comments and stood up for Los Angeles, saying it was lovely here – just don’t leave anything valuable in the car.
Dude I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city.
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 24, 2021
A lot of people were turned off by Seth’s comments. Some felt he was justifying crime. Others reminded Seth that LA wasn’t so “lovely” for everyone. Casey also replied to Seth. He let Seth know he was mad about the incident and felt violated. Seth responded again, this time doubling down on the privilege angle of his comments:
You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to. Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat.
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 25, 2021
As you can imagine, this went over like a ton of bricks. While some agreed this was the price one pays for living in a big city, most were flabbergasted that Seth would take this approach to a personal crime. They really wanted to know if Seth believed that 15 break-ins was something anyone should have to just accept. I don’t think Seth was justifying crime, for what it’s worth, but his responses were tone-deaf. Although he’s right about not leaving anything of value in your car anywhere in LA, even the fancy parts. And if you do, hide that stuff like it was of National Security. My kids were taught this in their single digits. But the rest of it falls flat. First, I’m having a hard time believing Seth had his car broken into 15 times. I lived in a dodgier area than Seth for the same length of times and only had my car broken into once. They stole my bag of stuff going to Goodwill and dumped in on my next-door neighbor’s lawn. Any break in is upsetting and, as Casey said, it feels like a violation. I don’t think people should feel that’s the tax for living in a big city.
I’m particularly struck by Seth’s comment about his car not being an extension of himself. Considering the investment both financially and personally people put in their car to get them from point A to point B safely, very few people regard their cars as just things. Plus, this is Los Angeles, dude. Cars ARE extensions of ourselves. You can barely survive here without owning or knowing someone who owns a car.
After some back and forth on Twitter, Seth made it known that his intent was to defend LA. He objected to it being called a “sh*th*le” and added , “As far as big cities go it has a lot going for it.” I’ve come around to LA too. It does have a lot going for it. But it has a lot going against it and crime and a renowned corrupt police department happen to be among them. But Los Angeles is a big girl and can take care of herself. If Seth wants to defend her, there are a lot better ways to go about it.
Team Seth. LA is not a 3rd world shithole because some youtuber’s car was broken into. I’m also side-eyeing that guy’s pro-police propaganda for a particularly vicious and corrupt LAPD. Wait for the “I’m moving to Arizona because taxes, wokeness, and homeless people are too popular in LA.” I guarantee it’s coming.
I’m fully on board for questioning why he left valuables in his car in a country where women are still the ones put on trial when they are violated by rape.
He was the victim of a crime. Why should he need to explain himself and be blamed, when he didn’t do anything wrong?
Why did he leave anything valuable in his car seems a lot like Why was she walking by herself in that neighborhood. You can’t in the same comment take issue with a system that victim blames women and then victim blame him.
I very much said in my post that the criminal justice system (and the court of public opinion) indeed puts women on trial when they are violated and not only is it accepted, it helps men get slaps on the wrist, if not outright acquitted. Women are still very much told all the things we need to do to keep from getting raped.
Second of all, this guy went straight for racist insults (3rd world shithole) and backed a crime syndicate (LAPD), so that tells me all I need to know about him. And the people who looked right past this to support him.
Haylie, your question is absurd. One thing has nothing to do with the other
I agree with feeling violated. My car was broken into in my driveway and while nothing was taken, as I keep nothing in it, I was still upset. The glove compartment was hanging open and the air just felt wrong. I live in a nice area of town in Canada and it is getting out of control with the break ins. Doesn’t matter where you live, and over the top or not, you feel how you feel.
I’m not mad at Seth.
Labeling an entire city as a crime ridden shithole is Trumpian horseshit. And then you want to thank the LAPD, a racist organization riddled with literal gangs?
Yay, I’m not mad at Seth either. And I do side eye the people who get really up in arms about petty theft. I’ve had my car and my son’s car broken into multiple times and stuff stolen from my garage. It’s annoying but I also recognize that it’s a result of all kinds of societal problems so I’m not going to get all worked up about it because, comparatively, it’s nothing compared to what a lot of people have to go through. And I also made the mistake of dealing with the cops when stuff was stolen from our garage and it was sickening how they kept pushing me to id one kid of color even though I repeatedly said I wasn’t sure who it was I saw taking the stuff from the garage.
Also 3rd world country is a racist, colonizer, dehumanizing term.
Yup!
both my husband and I have had our cars broken into while they were in our driveway in the suburbs in a small New England town. never happened when we’ve been parked in Boston a million times. 🤷♀️ so I guess I do think it’s a bit much to freak out about LA being crime riddled because your car got broken into once, especially because he was able to get his stuff back.
but I also disagree with Seth – it does feel violating to know someone was digging through your car without your knowledge. I would feel the same way about my house.
I live in Newfoundland, Canada. Our entire population is less than most big american cities, and the same shit happens here. I never leave anything of any value in the car. In my small town of 500 people, our local pharmacy has been robbed twice in the past six months,people literally cutting holes into the building to get in. Petty crime can happen anywhere and no matter how many cops are around or security systems, it will still happen. It sucks, but that’s it.
I think the 15 was just a bit of hyperbole, not an accurate accounting. He’s just saying it happens. But I agree with his bigger point – even if the car is a necessity, that doesn’t need to mean it’s part of your identity. In those kinds of situations, you really can choose how much suffering you experience. It can be a minor nuisance, or you can embrace it like it’s a major assault on your being.
I guess I’m with Rogan on this. Crime is not good, obviously, and I want policing to reduce it, but if I’m on the receiving end of a relatively minor kind (car theft, as opposed to someone actually breaking into my house or assaulting me personally), I am not going to boil up my insides over it. I have quite enough other sh*t to worry about.
But the car is not an extension of himself because he can comfortably get a new one, with all the bongles and gadgets he pleases. But for a person who’s not in his income bracket, getting and upkeeping a car is very expensive. It’s more than a possession, it’s a livelihood.
I agree that if a car is stolen and the person is poor enough to not have access to a replacement, it’s a major obstacle. But in terms of the emotions we build up, the story we tell ourselves about the event, we still have some choice. The car is still just a tool, an object, not actually part of the individual’s personhood.
I’m far from their income bracket. In my many years, I’ve had my car stolen (once), and I’ve had it broken into. The worst time was when the window was smashed. Then the stereo was stolen (separately, so I got to pay the deductible twice). Other times, I’ve had things stolen (expensive and not so expensive). That was upsetting, because I couldn’t afford to replace them. And yeah, I felt resentment that I worked for the money to pay for those things, and someone just came and stole them. But I decided to let that feeling go, because it wasn’t fixing anything, and was actively making me feel like crap. Other times, nothing was stolen, and things were just rifled through. There are probably times it was gone through and I just didn’t notice because they closed the glove compartment.
But ultimately, these kinds of events really are just bumps on the road. And why invest a lot of emotional energy into them, prolonging my misery, if I don’t have to?
I love Seth but this is tone deaf af. “Whatever, I didn’t care when it happened to me! Get over it!” Isn’t the correct response to someone who has just been the victim of a crime. It’s especially lame coming from a multi multi millionaire who can replace anything stolen (and the car for that matter) without blinking.
The rest of us may have to deal with the financial and logistical consequences of having to replace items, fight insurance companies, and have our car repaired/replaced. God forbid this happened to one of the literally millions of people in SoCal who are just a few hundred dollars away from being homeless.
Casey’s comment is so hugely problematic in every possible way. It wasn’t so long ago that our former flaming hot cheeto of a president said some words like these about “s@#t hole third world countries”. The comment was as racist, ignorant, and divisive then as it is now.
Exactly. Why are we accusing Seth if being tone deaf while failing to acknowledge the racist dog whistles of a dude who is taking a page out of the “Dem cities are overrun with crime because no one respects law enforcement” playbook?
And I’ve been the victim of both someone breaking into my car (they got my ID) and later, having my house broken into and our things stolen. It totally felt like a violation. But the violation was doubled in the second instance when the officer stood on my doorstep and told my white husband he doesn’t come down to our neighborhood after dark because it’s really gone downhill since he was a child (it was a largely white neighborhood then. It isn’t anymore. And also, I’m Black).
I agree. This post feels like it’s something straight off of the Faux News website. It also plays into the rising crime fears that aren’t backed up by actual statistics.
Team Seth. Casey’s comments are troublingly tone deaf. Invoking the “third world” is so problematic. Also, Seth is right to critique cars as an extension of yourself. Property crimes suck, but they’re not the end of the world. At the end of the day, it’s just stuff, *especially* for people like Casey.
Can see both sides, but the two of them came across spoilt and insensitive.
I had my car stolen when I was younger and it was devastating. My car wasn’t so much an extension of myself as a vital tool to my very survival. I needed that car to get to work as there were no buses that went to my job location. I live in a winter city and can’t very well bike a hour and a half in 2 feet of snow. I was living pay check to pay check it wasn’t like I could just get a taxi or buy a new car. I couldn’t cover the insurance deductble when I did get it back, and if it weren’t for my mom I would have been screwed.
I understand where he is coming from, but I think Seth is showing his privilege here.
I’m with Seth. I live in a small town with a city vibe and homelessness and drug addicts. It’s annoying when people act like they don’t have this in their town. The neighboring town talks about this to diss my area. When I know for a fact they have the same thing going on, it’s just done more discreetly. And the guy talking about a LA being a 3rd world country is rude af! He must be a Republican. I live in Florida and they act like CA is the armpit of the US. I was stationed in California, I loved it! Team Seth
I don’t mind Seth’s response to this particular guy’s reaction. Had an ordinary LA resident tweeted that her car was stolen and now she can’t get to work and had mistakenly left her laptop inside and she’s screwed, it would be one thing and I don’t think Seth would have responded this way. But this is someone with a profile and platform using obvious dog whistle terms. It’s different.
I live in a nice neighborhood in Houston. Our neighbors had their car stolen from the street right in front of their house. One friend had all of her tires removed and taken in the middle of the night from her driveway while she slept in her room that overlooks it. It sucks, but it happens and it happens all over. When my father was alive he kept his car (which was always a mess and no prize) on the street in NYC. It got stolen about five times. He never called NY a “s**thole city”.
I grew up in the Bronx and my dad got so fed up with having his windows smashed that he started leaving his doors unlocked because the car itself wasn’t worth stealing. Surprisingly, it worked! Car wasn’t stolen and things would just be occasionally rifled through.
Seth can afford to have his car broken into. He can just go buy another one like it’s nothing. His wealth makes him able to feel how he does.
I can believe the 15 times story. There are a lot of car break ins at night in my neighbourhood. I leave nothing valuable in my car ever as a result.
I agree that he wouldn’t have been so flippant if the guy hadn’t been so over the top. I’d be more sympathetic to a house break in or if someone tried to break in your car while you were in it.