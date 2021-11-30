Kristen Stewart in August Getty to the Gotham Awards: her cutest look in months?

One of the reasons why I’m pretty jazzed about this year’s awards season is because there are some very stylish “fashion girls” in the mix for many awards. Kristen Stewart is one of those fashion girls! Kristen will likely get nominated across the board for Spencer, and while I hope she doesn’t win anything major for it, I’m fine with her getting nominated. I’m also looking forward to her awards-season fashion. Kristen attended last night’s Gotham Awards and look! She didn’t wear some God-awful Chanel. She wore this hot pink August Getty dress which looks amazing on her. This is the cutest she’s looked during the entire Spencer promotion!
Dakota Johnson and Maggie Gyllenhaal will likely be in the awards mix too, for The Lost Daughter, which is Maggie’s directorial debut. Maggie wore Rodarte to the Gotham Awards, and Dakota wore Schiaparelli. It’s amazing to see Dakota NOT wear Gucci for a change as well.
Also in attendance at the Gothams: Passing’s Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. Both women were great in Passing but I’m not sure if either of them will be a huge awards-season factor. Tessa kind of deserves a nomination? Maybe Ruth does too. I consider both women “fashion girls,” although both of them looked tragic at the Gothams. Tessa’s dress is Bach Mai. Awful.
Bonus Gotham sighting: Rooney Mara looking like a goth dust ruffle.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
Kristen does look fab in that dress and color. She looks like she warmed up her hair color too from that blonde that was washing her out. Dakota Not Fanning always looks so plain to me even when wearing a fabulous gown/outfit. And knowing that she’s an apologist for abusive men who didn’t harass her gran makes me dislike her. Rooney Mara looks sad and bored.
Oh dear. Dakota looks terrible. She usually has such incredible style.
Cute isn’t a word I would use for KS. I do love the dress but her hair look like she’s going into the shower.
Kristen’s make-up is harsh and ages her, the dress is fabulous though
Maybe it’s the lighting? Everyone looks harsh here. And Rooney “a goth dust ruffle” lol.
Ruth absolutely deserves a nomination. I like Tessa, but she was out acted by Ruth in Passing (the script was very subtle and did away with the strong lesbian subtext, too, which didn’t help her character).
Kristen looks fabulous, but her hair…I swear her hairstylist is the worst. She’s a very pretty woman with great bone structure and yet the color/style rarely works on her. She had a very cute, sort of full short dark hairstyle a while back but most of the time her hair is kind of tragic and not even that flattering.
Love that Schiaparelli, but I like most things Dakota wears. Kristen looks very different- usually, despite being Chanel, she looks like she put on whatever she trod on when she got up that morning, but it still looked like ‘her’. This doesn’t, but it’s a sharp look.