Kristen Stewart in August Getty to the Gotham Awards: her cutest look in months?

The 2021 Gotham Awards

One of the reasons why I’m pretty jazzed about this year’s awards season is because there are some very stylish “fashion girls” in the mix for many awards. Kristen Stewart is one of those fashion girls! Kristen will likely get nominated across the board for Spencer, and while I hope she doesn’t win anything major for it, I’m fine with her getting nominated. I’m also looking forward to her awards-season fashion. Kristen attended last night’s Gotham Awards and look! She didn’t wear some God-awful Chanel. She wore this hot pink August Getty dress which looks amazing on her. This is the cutest she’s looked during the entire Spencer promotion!

The 2021 Gotham Awards

Dakota Johnson and Maggie Gyllenhaal will likely be in the awards mix too, for The Lost Daughter, which is Maggie’s directorial debut. Maggie wore Rodarte to the Gotham Awards, and Dakota wore Schiaparelli. It’s amazing to see Dakota NOT wear Gucci for a change as well.

The 2021 Gotham Awards

The 2021 Gotham Awards

Also in attendance at the Gothams: Passing’s Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. Both women were great in Passing but I’m not sure if either of them will be a huge awards-season factor. Tessa kind of deserves a nomination? Maybe Ruth does too. I consider both women “fashion girls,” although both of them looked tragic at the Gothams. Tessa’s dress is Bach Mai. Awful.

The 2021 Gotham Awards

The 2021 Gotham Awards

Bonus Gotham sighting: Rooney Mara looking like a goth dust ruffle.

The 2021 Gotham Awards

Photos courtesy of Instar.

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Kristen Stewart in August Getty to the Gotham Awards: her cutest look in months?”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    November 30, 2021 at 11:31 am

    Kristen does look fab in that dress and color. She looks like she warmed up her hair color too from that blonde that was washing her out. Dakota Not Fanning always looks so plain to me even when wearing a fabulous gown/outfit. And knowing that she’s an apologist for abusive men who didn’t harass her gran makes me dislike her. Rooney Mara looks sad and bored.

    Reply
  2. Jenny says:
    November 30, 2021 at 11:32 am

    Oh dear. Dakota looks terrible. She usually has such incredible style.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    November 30, 2021 at 11:33 am

    Cute isn’t a word I would use for KS. I do love the dress but her hair look like she’s going into the shower.

    Reply
  4. ElbaQ says:
    November 30, 2021 at 11:34 am

    Kristen’s make-up is harsh and ages her, the dress is fabulous though

    Reply
  5. Div says:
    November 30, 2021 at 11:35 am

    Ruth absolutely deserves a nomination. I like Tessa, but she was out acted by Ruth in Passing (the script was very subtle and did away with the strong lesbian subtext, too, which didn’t help her character).

    Kristen looks fabulous, but her hair…I swear her hairstylist is the worst. She’s a very pretty woman with great bone structure and yet the color/style rarely works on her. She had a very cute, sort of full short dark hairstyle a while back but most of the time her hair is kind of tragic and not even that flattering.

    Reply
  6. Thirtynine says:
    November 30, 2021 at 11:38 am

    Love that Schiaparelli, but I like most things Dakota wears. Kristen looks very different- usually, despite being Chanel, she looks like she put on whatever she trod on when she got up that morning, but it still looked like ‘her’. This doesn’t, but it’s a sharp look.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment