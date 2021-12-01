Sandra Bullock in Stella McCartney at The Unforgivable premiere: striking?



It’s hard for me to get back in the swing of premieres and awards shows again after nearly two years, and I bet it’s so much worse for the celebrities. You can’t really tell when they show up looking as incredible as Sandra Bullock did last night in LA. Sandra was at the premiere of The Unforgivable, her Netflix movie streaming on December 10th and out in limited release now. It’s about a woman trying to rebuild her life after she’s released following a 20 year sentence for killing a cop.

We just saw Sandra on Kimmel in a fabulous velvet dark purple suit and here she is in a full length silver sequin Stella McCartney jumpsuit. I wish the pants were tailored better but other than that this fits her like a glove. This looks so good with that black suit jacket and the cool matching clutch. Sandy is back!

Jon Bernthal was there, looking like a whole snack in a brown striped suit. I love how he’s posing like he’s about to throw a punch. I think he plays Sandra’s character’s love interest.

The other top names in this movie are Viola Davis and Vincent D’Onofrio and unfortunately neither were there. I would have loved to see Viola and wonder why she didn’t make it. She’s probably not in the swing of going to premieres yet and/or is understandably cautious. From what I can find Vincent lives in New York so he may have chosen not to travel. (He’s also in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, where he plays Jerry Falwell, and he went to premieres for that in September and October.)

Aisling Franciosi plays Sandra’s character’s little sister. I’m not familiar with her but she’s a 28-year-old Irish actress and she was in The Fall and Game of Thrones. This is a pretty dress and looks festive. I like the asymmetric mesh overlay.

What was Anne Heche doing there and why is she so wacky? She’s not in it, I checked.

The cast

