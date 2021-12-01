Sandra Bullock in Stella McCartney at The Unforgivable premiere: striking?

It’s hard for me to get back in the swing of premieres and awards shows again after nearly two years, and I bet it’s so much worse for the celebrities. You can’t really tell when they show up looking as incredible as Sandra Bullock did last night in LA. Sandra was at the premiere of The Unforgivable, her Netflix movie streaming on December 10th and out in limited release now. It’s about a woman trying to rebuild her life after she’s released following a 20 year sentence for killing a cop.
We just saw Sandra on Kimmel in a fabulous velvet dark purple suit and here she is in a full length silver sequin Stella McCartney jumpsuit. I wish the pants were tailored better but other than that this fits her like a glove. This looks so good with that black suit jacket and the cool matching clutch. Sandy is back!
Jon Bernthal was there, looking like a whole snack in a brown striped suit. I love how he’s posing like he’s about to throw a punch. I think he plays Sandra’s character’s love interest.
The other top names in this movie are Viola Davis and Vincent D’Onofrio and unfortunately neither were there. I would have loved to see Viola and wonder why she didn’t make it. She’s probably not in the swing of going to premieres yet and/or is understandably cautious. From what I can find Vincent lives in New York so he may have chosen not to travel. (He’s also in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, where he plays Jerry Falwell, and he went to premieres for that in September and October.)
Aisling Franciosi plays Sandra’s character’s little sister. I’m not familiar with her but she’s a 28-year-old Irish actress and she was in The Fall and Game of Thrones. This is a pretty dress and looks festive. I like the asymmetric mesh overlay.
What was Anne Heche doing there and why is she so wacky? She’s not in it, I checked.
Photos credit: Avalon.red, Instar and Netflix
If the jumpsuit did not look like it was strangling her, I would like it more. It needed some breathing room or to ditch the jacket. Sandra’s hair looks awesome though.
I love it! I think without the jacket it would be way too much, but the jacket really kind of, I don’t know, calms it a bit, or something. She looks great.
I love it. Aisling F looks great too
Without the jacket the jumpsuit would look off. I like it on her and her hair and make up look great too.
Where is Viola Davis tho? She’s in this film too. Ann Heche looks a mess but I’m kind of into it.
Acting is so funny. Years ago Viola was on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, one of the spin offs that Vincent D’Onofrio and Kathryn Erbe helmed. Viola played a killer security guard/truant officer. And now they’re playing husband and wife in this new film. I love stuff like this.
OMG thank you for including the photo of weirdo Anne Heche. It literally made me laugh out loud! That pose, that pink fuzzy hat… it’s like she’s a 90s-inspired female version of “Where’s Waldo.”
OMG, she looks completely amazing. And every time I see that man in anything, I lament his early death as Shane in TWD. What a waste.
Sandra looks great, but there’s something about the outfit I don’t like. Not sure what.
Weird. The turtleneck, sleeves, tight to the knee bell bottoms, suit jacket. her hair doing the Melania tRump thing. I usually like the unusual but this is just weird.
Why do we never talk about the obvious work she’s having done? From the nose up, her face is frozen…