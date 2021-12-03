Lizzo on her friendship with Adele: ‘We’re supreme divas and we’re Tauruses!’



Besides making people ship her and Chris Evans (they are friends now), Lizzo has been educating folks on twerking culture through a recent Ted Talk. In August, Lizzo dropped Rumors featuring Cardi B, the first single to her second album. There was a lot of racist and fatphobic backlash around the video. Lizzo ended up in tears on Instagram when she addressed the criticism. In a recent interview with People, Lizzo talked about not putting pressure on herself to beat her past success and said she just wanted to make good music. Lizzo also said that she was excited to tour again after everything shut down last year. Lizzo also discussed her friendship with Adele. She said they met at a birthday or Grammy party but she couldn’t remember because she was drunk (haha). Here are a few highlights from that interview:

In August, Lizzo released her Cardi B collab “Rumors,” the first single off her forthcoming second major-label LP. But she’s not feeling any pressure to top her accomplishments. “The commercial success I think is where the pressure is. Everyone’s like, ‘You gotta have the same type of No. 1s and Grammys.’ First of all, I didn’t expect none of that, so I’m not expecting it this time either,” Lizzo says. “What I do expect of myself is to make great music, and I’ve done that.” Lizzo also spoke about her close relationship with Adele. “I met her at a birthday party or a Grammy party — I can’t remember where because I was drunk at both,” Lizzo said of their friendship. “She’s been through similar things that I have, and she’s given me really good advice.” She added, “We have very similar personalities and the way we think, and we just connected in that way. We’re both supreme divas. We know our worth — and we’re also both Tauruses!”

I love Lizzo’s infectious energy and I was pissed when people came for her for Rumors. I personally didn’t like the song but I love the imagery of the video. However, folks came for Lizzo because of their own fatphobia and hatred for Black women loving their bodies. I feel you can dislike the art without criticizing the artist and Lizzo did not deserve to be reduced to tears. I also remember when Lizzo opened up on TikTok about wanting to lose weight and folks came for her for that. It is almost like Lizzo can’t win whatever she chooses. I am happy that Lizzo is not putting a lot of pressure on herself to out perform her past successes. That sh*t is stressful and depressing. Lizzo giving herself space to crash and burn creatively is the best thing that she could do. I like that Lizzo said that the only expectation that she has for herself is making good music.

I am glad that Lizzo has befriended Adele and I need a collaboration song. I know it is not about me but that’s what I want. Could you imagine Adele twerking in a video? I’m just saying. They need to hit me up for more creative ideas. Lizzo is definitely in the body shaming and body image days of her career that Adele went through in the beginning of her career. People were constantly commenting on Adele’s body instead of just enjoying her art and Lizzo seems to be in the same space. It is problematic AF that people STILL think it is ok to constantly comment on women’s bodies. Like I wish folks would just STFU. It’s good that Lizzo has someone who has had similar struggles in the spotlight to talk to. That’s cute that Lizzo and Adele bonded over being Tauruses too. I am sure outside of supporting each other that Adele and Lizzo’s friendship also has its fair share of shenanigans. I wish I could be a fly on the wall when they hang out.