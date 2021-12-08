Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez went to the Lakers-Celtics game last night

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have both wrapped on their autumn films. He was in Texas, she was in Canada and they would often try to spend some time together on weekends away. But now they’re both back in LA and they’re spending a lot of time together. Late-autumn Bennifer! Early Winter Bennifer. Holiday Season Bennifer. Over the weekend, they took their kids to see a movie – I think Licorice Pizza? – and they got pap’d going into the theater. J.Lo’s sweater is Valentino, for those wondering.
Then last night, Holiday Season Bennifer went to the Lakers-Celtics NBA game in LA. I would assume Ben is a Celtics fan, because he tends to root for all of the Boston teams. Is J.Lo a Lakers fan? Does she even care? Anyway, they sat courtside and Ben looked so, so happy. This video had a wonderful cameo by LeBron James too.
J Lo and Ben Affleck courtside at the Lakers game 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2jCP4DvfeD
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2021
Here they are getting a roar of cheers when they were put on the Jumbotron. So cute. Ben is having so much fun.
It’s quite adorable to see @JLo and @BenAffleck so into each other that they could careless about the @Lakers spotlight or the world around them!
Best of wishes for an everlasting love affair! pic.twitter.com/hZCNvKJvOu
— LAKER GIRL (@LakersJo) December 8, 2021
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, screencap.
So bball games are where celebs go to be seen these days. This whole “they were meant to be together” relationship is just one big pap walk isn’t it?
“These days?” Celebs have gone to baseball, football, basketball, tennis and hockey games since pro sports began.
One would think he would have learned from all his previous pap stroll relationships that imploded, but here we go again!
What are they supposed to do? Stay locked up in their mansions? Never enjoy an event outside their homes? Jeeze.
I am ok with them going outside. It’s how dating is supposed to like. I just wish JLo can lay off her constant anonymous sources in the tabloids. It’s quite try-hard and turn-off. Enjoy dancing again. And if it works out this time, great; and if not, at least you tried.
lol @ Lebron standing right in front of her. Seriously tho, they both look good & happy together in the second video. I’m surprised they’re still going just bc of how they kind of rushed into it. Good for them.
@Simmons
I mean we didn’t get a “Ben and jlo insight their romantic dates at the Lakers games” from medina. So there is an evolution lol
They make me smile.. I would love to see this last.
me too! call me sappy but I LOVE seeing people happy, and these two look happy and blissed out.
Same! I know it’s silly, but they both are so awful with relationships that I’m really hoping they’ve matured to the point where they can make this work. I’d love to see them last.
I’m rooting for them to last!! Come on you can do it!!!!!
They look so happy together. I love it.
Her sweater is everything.
It’s sooooooo ugly!
Right? Isn’t it beautiful, love her whole styling and outfit there too!
Her sweater is one of my favorite things I’ve seen her wear – casual anyway
omg obsessed with that sweater! it’s valentino
I love it, it’s so cute and colorful on her.
I love her sweater!
I’m so glad they’re back together and hope it’s for keeps. Ben looks like he’s savoring his second chance and not letting her go again.
They are still so hot together.
I’m glad they are still together and that the Bennifer exposure has toned down a bit but not dried out completely. Maybe they have figured better how to deal with the spotlight on their relationship–they know what it will be like, know what pitfalls happened the first time, and are giving just enough to be able to control what is put out there so keep the paps happy enough.
Also, I woke up and my back hurt, and Jennifer Lopez wakes up at 52 looking like that. I can’t even say, “I wish she gave lessons” because she kinda does. I just can’t do or afford it lol.
They look so cute and yeah Ben seemed relax and content. It’s nice to see love. They give me a feel good kind of feeling
They have such great chemistry and he is literally BEAMING. You can’t fake that.
I love her sweater.
Does anyone ever look at this couple and wonder what they talk about? LOL I know it sounds weird but I wonder what their conversations are like. Neither one seems very…deep.
They talk about how cute they are together. Ditto on the sweater. Love it.
I don’t know about that. I think they have both been through a lot, I don’t see them as people without depth even jlo contrary to what she can portrayed
I agree. I don’t think JLo is without depth. And I think Ben, for all his weaknesses and vices, is actually really smart. It’s something a lot of people in the industry say about him. He is a good writer, director, producer. Actor – it’s touch and go, depending on the movie, but still. I think there’s a lot to Ben.
Her sweater/mask combo in the photos further down is SO GOOD.
I think they’re very cute together. Their love seems genuine and I hope it lasts, at least for a while.
Really rooting for them too. Also, courtside has been a celeb thing for decades.
She looks a little bored.
That’s how I look when I get dragged to any sort of sports game…
Remember when she would file her nails while watching baseball games with Ben? This is not her thing.
They look SO cute!! I can’t with their chemistry! In the Jumbotron video, they only had eyes for each other, just like that video from the airport tarmac. Definitely one of the best things to come out of 2021!
I love them together. I really hope this second chance works out for them.
My inner hopeless romantic is so happy.
I’m trying to be cynical about them but they are so CUTE together – look how wonderful their outfits are, the way they interact. He seems so proud and she seems so confident, you can feel the comfort they take in each other’s company.
Also what a great game to attend! The refs didn’t interfere for once in their lives and the Lakers crushed the Celtics. It’s been a rough season for the Lakers so it’s nice to see them looking like they’re starting to gel as a team. GO LAKERS.
Love it! Rooting for them! It’s so annoying when i read people complain that they are doing this for publicity and aren’t they going to be private this time around?
Like seriously people what are they supposed to do? Stay sequestered in their home? They can’t go out and have fun? They can’t go to a sporting event, the movies, shopping or anything because they are famous? Let people live and enjoy! There are worse things in the world to worry about.
I really wish them well. Both are something else I really think Ben make more sense with Jlo than Garner. I really love the Valentino sweater.
Yeah, I always felt like Jen G. was someone Ben probably thought he “should” be with. The association to the white picket fence family life, whereas JLo was someone he felt he “shouldn’t” be with even if he wanted to. Looks like maybe that’s changed. Hope it lasts but I’m skeptical it can. Not much in Hollywood does.
Jenny definitely likes to keep her block hot because she seems to never want to be without a man by her side. Good grief…the scent of A-Rod’s aftershave was still on her cheek when she re’upped with Ben!
Misogynistic much?
Ben seemed into the Game but JLO definitely didn’t. So in the end he didn’t end up watching that much. I hate dragging my bf to an event he doesn’t care about.
Having said that Ben and this Jen are the best combo. Both enjoy the spotlight and are into each other.