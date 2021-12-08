Brad Pitt hopes he & Angelina Jolie ‘find a way to forgive each other’

In November, Us Weekly ran a very curious cover story about Brad Pitt. He apparently “can’t move on” from… Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. According to their sources, Brad and Jen are “just friends” and nothing more at this point, but Brad is still haunted by Jolie. He still feels like he has “a huge cloud hanging over him” because of the still-unfinished divorce. Part of Brad’s ennui was likely because Angelina scored several legal and financial victories this year, having finally sold off her half of Chateau Miraval and successfully getting a biased family judge removed from her divorce case. Now that Brad has officially taken L after L, he’s now hoping that at some point, he and Angelina can bury the hatchet. Tell that to your goons, Brad.
Trying to move on. Brad Pitt doesn’t want his relationship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie to stay as icy as it’s been, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina find a way to forgive each other and move forward, for the kids’ sakes if nothing else,” the source says of the Moneyball actor, 57, and the Maleficent star, 46. “He hates all the bad blood.”
Earlier this year, Us confirmed that a judge ruled in favor of Pitt sharing custody with Jolie, but the actress was not happy with the decision. “She will never forgive him,” an insider told Us in June. “She maintains it’s far from over and still believes that justice will prevail.” Later in the summer, the Salt star succeeded in having Judge John Ouderkerk removed from the custody case. The Oscar winner had been fighting to have him taken off the case since August 2020, claiming that the judge failed to disclose “ongoing business and professional relationships” with Pitt and his legal team.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, however, was unfazed by Ouderkerk’s removal. “The appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural issue. The facts haven’t changed,” a spokesperson for the actor told Us in a statement in July. “There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge — and the many experts who testified — to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests.”
While he continues to hammer out the details of his divorce from Jolie, the Oklahoma native isn’t thinking too much about moving on with someone else.
“Brad would love to date again, then find that special someone to be with long-term,” the first insider explains, adding that he “hates the process” of dating in the public eye. “He is focused on his family, charities and work right now.”
You’re supposed to come away from this story feeling like Angelina Jolie is a vindictive villainess who got a Pitt-favorable ruling thrown out on a technicality out of spite. You’re supposed to come away from it feeling like Brad is conciliatory and Angelina is not, that Angelina is the one nursing an unreasonable grudge against Brad. All evidence to the contrary, huh? Angelina exposed Brad and his legal team’s unethical dealings with Judge Ouderkirk. Angelina is the one with the great relationships with the kids. Angelina is the one who got out of Miraval with a massive profit. She’s also the one dating and spending time with men who treat her well (The Weeknd and Jonny Lee Miller). All while Brad grumps around.
People who actually want to move past things don’t focus on forgiveness, especially not on the other person forgiving them. They focus on splitting assets and finding ways of coparenting effectively. If forgiveness follows, so be it, but people who start with that want to be absolved rather than work on moving forward.
(As for Angelina, she’s cool and I want her to be happy, but does The Weeknd have a reputation for treating women well? I’m remembering some bad gossip about his relationship with Bella Hadid.)
We are all hoping you two can forgive, settle up, and move on already. This endless lawsuit cycle makes everyone involved look bad. There are better ways to generate better press.
I had just moved back in with an old ex when the Brangelina “plane incident” and split occurred in Sept 2016, searing the moment, place and time forever in my memory. Said ex and I parted ways again (for good) the following year, no strings attached. Meanwhile, the Jolie-Pitt divorce drags on and on…
Let’s be clear—they are divorced. Property and custody issues remain to be resolved. Not really surprising when you consider their wealth, six children, and the still-mysterious incident that caused Ms. Jolie to flee into the night, nannies and children in tow. (Brad Pitt wants you to know that he didn’t punch his eldest son in the kisser, okay?)
Brad is an a*hole narcissist who can never be wrong. And yet…he keeps losing. Maybe he should stop fighting. Show the mother of his six children some respect, grow up and be a man.
Brad is the sole reason the divorce/custody/financial disputes have dragged on for 5 years. He should not have fought for anything. Then he would have everything. Instead he has nothing. Trotting out his crocodile tears and poor me tale of woe every time he loses is just pathetic.
I’m not particularly interested in seeing Angelina forgive Brad. And I really couldn’t give a shit about whether Brad forgives Angelina. I’m happy Angelina is sticking to her guns and winning. She is moved on, from everything I can see. The legal shit will take as long as it takes and wrapping things up quickly is not a goal in itself. I’d rather see justice and fairness.
I’m not hoping Jolie will forgive Pitt now or ever, frankly. The man displays all the characteristics of Narcissistic Personality Disorder – this will be yet another of his little games.
Never forgive a narcissist. They’ll use your good nature against you in order to crucify you.
I guess he would like some red carpet appearances with his teenage kids now.
DING! DING! DING! He wants the attention Angelina got on the red carpet with their incredible children. Still willing to pretend everything’s grand as long as he looks good.
I believe it’s gone waaaaay past icy into frozen, forget about a thaw, never gonna happen territory.
IMO if Bradley had conducted himself better and didn’t smear the mother of his children to hell and back and been an ADULT, then maybe, just maybe things would have been better (ish). But noooooooooooo. Now that he’s taken (and probably will continue to take) L after L NOW he wants to shift the narrative???
That’s not how this works dude. Have several seats in the back
i don’t think this article is based in reality, like Brad probably KNOWS that this is is in never gonna thaw territory. but that won’t stop him/his publicist from trying to spin some PR.
What exactly does he have to forgive her for? Not being willing to put up with him anymore?
His PR attempts are so obvious, I’m embarrassed for him.
>His PR attempts are so obvious, I’m embarrassed for him.
Where, oh where, is Neri Oxman when they need her?
Ah yes, remember Neri? She was fun with her big ol’ book under her arm.
And seriously it’s no skin off our backs if the divorce proceedings go on for another 10 yrs. Fuck him.
“Forgive each other and move forward for the kids’ sake”? That’s rich. What on earth did Angelina do that requires forgiveness? Protect her kids from a drunken rage monster? Oh yeah, that was unforgivable…from Brad’s POV. Jeebuz the hubris of this guy. And since when has he become Father of the Year? His kids don’t seem to want much to do with him beyond the obligatory, and I doubt Maddox has seen him at all.
Brad came out of this stinking like a fresh turd while AJ smells like lilacs and victory.
Didn’t Mad legally change his last name back to just Jolie? There’s a snowball’s chance in hell that Maddox will ever interact with Brad again.
Yup, you’re right fluffybunny. That ship sailed years ago.
He hates all the bad blood — is that why he has dragged this out for 5+ years now? LET HER GO, then.
Abusive, gaslighting, non responsibility taking motherfuk@ says what?
This asshole. He should be grateful Maddox hasn’t gone scorched earth on him and his entire skeezy, corrupt PR shenanigans. Angelina loves her kids too much to spill the tea, but he does not have a good relationship with them and everyone knows it, and while they’ve been keeping their mouths shut, his abusive behavior has been allowed to remain just a rumor. He should take care he doesn’t push things too far.
The tell all book that will come out after all the kids hit 18-21 years old will be epic.
@Kaiser, Thanks for explaining how this article is supposed to have been interpreted. If you can’t forget that he started the whole divorce by getting physical with his son, commandeered an airport vehicle drunk, wasn’t allowed to see his kids without supervision, etc, not to mention all the crap he’s pulled over the past 5 years, it’s easy to forget that this article is supposed to be sympathetic to Brad.
Just go away and lick your self inflicted wounds. You sad little man.
Well I can’t forgive either of them for dragging this divorce on for 5+ years now. Lol.
Lucky for me I’m not a fan of either.
It’s about getting all of the kids to the legal age where they can decide if they want to see him for themselves instead of being forced to see him.
But you took the time to come to a website, see the story, click on the story and make a comment on the story you are so tired of.
@Tiffany
Isn’t that always the way????
“I’m not a fan of either”
But they certainly make the time to hunt stories like this down and comment
I can’t understand this mindset of sticking one’s nose in someone else’ business to then complain about having to see it.
Well gee Brad, maybe if you stopped being a a gross a-hole and crying to Page Six every day, that would be easier.
So does focussing on his charities include doing what’s right for the citizens of NOLA?
Yeah I wondered about that myself. We don’t hear much about him and his charity stuff these days, huh? I think a lot of that was to deflect from him leaving his first wife for another woman. And the MIR one went real bad. I said from the beginning it was nothing but an ego boost. I’m very sad for those it affected.
Nope, he is trying to throw dirt on that issue as fast as he can. Luckily, the judge is holding his feet to the fire and has denied his motion to be dismissed as a defendant in that case.
As here, he tried to shift the blame to someone else. He never takes responsibility for his actions.
This is all about the fact that the Angelina made a complaint to the board of psychology against the custody evaluator in this case and the board of psychology and the California Attorney General are investigating. This is why Brad is putting out Bs in tabloids about letting go. The truth will come out and his involvement with these corrupt people all to win a court case will come out. The judge being gone is just the beginning. Angelina is on a mission. There were a lot of corrupt people in this divorce and She will unravel this whole system.
There’s also some shadiness from an alleged “therapist” that Brad hired on his team to get more time with the kids — as called out by some on Twitter (who are not Angie fans, but ones who were fed up with corrupt legal system). And of course who can forget the Instagram post that leaked about his friends having to stage an intervention for him (post got quickly taken down), suggesting that however Brad is trying to paint himself…he isn’t sober.
Seems like social media has the receipts and legal docs that counter Brad’s PR efforts.
So, yeah, Brad, let’s talk about you and Angie need to “forgive” each other. He needs to come crawling on his hands and knees and ask forgiveness from HIS KIDS.
I’m hoping both Britney’s and Angelina’s team expose the levels of corruption in the legal system.
@Mirelle
California sober, maybe?
That’s why his laywers were so afraid of the judge being removed. They knew this was going to cause a ripple effect in the little corrupt bubble they have created.
Brad is going to be one sorry motherfucker when one of his kids finally talks…IF that does happen. May never happen, who knows? But just knowing that as they get older, they might want to defend their mother against all the crap in the media, I can’t believe he allows these narratives to still perpetuate. What is he going to do when say, Maddox releases some statement one day about EXACTLY what happened on that plane?????
Brad really is an idiot.
I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens once they are all 18.
Agreed. The fact that his kids opt to not spend time with him (the older ones who have a choice) speaks volumes right there. I know when children are under 18, they are bound by custody arrangements. I don’t know who he thinks he is deceiving, but it isn’t anyone who can see reality for what it is.
Last year around Father’s Day, there was a post on SM supposedly made by Pax putting Brad on blast. It was quickly deleted (I think I may still have a screenshot somewhere) but from what I remember, it was something along the lines of “Happy Father’s Day to this world class asshole” and went on about how terrified the youngest four children were to be in Brad’s presence and how he (Pax) can’t wait for the truth about him to one day be revealed. I don’t know if it was real or not, but if it was then I absolutely believe that the kids will reveal the truth of this whole situation when they are older and ready to.
@JUSTPASSINGBY
I remember that post. I didn’t see the story about Brad, but I did see his mother’s day post where he thanked Angelina for being the mom and dad. As long as Brad contuines this public affair then I see them talking once the twins hit 18. He should have been working on his relationship with them instead of his image
whenever i read about the messy judge and her fighting it i remember that that beyonce song :
“who the f*ck do you think I am? you ain’t married to no average bitch, boy”
What does Angela have to be forgiven for? He’s the one who wrecked the marriage.
AS IF. I see Brad’s side conveniently always ignores the fact the appellate court reprimanded him in their decision too. it wasn’t just a “technical error” His “sources” are flip flopping because his team has seen the backlash against him. That will just contuine to push the farther from him.
Also I love how he contuines to mention how single he is. Okay Brad
He needs to worry about his relationship with his kids not Angelina. All of his kids who are old enough to decide on their relationship with him have opted to have nothing to do with him.
Seriously he said THAT!? Better to remain silent and be thought of as probably abusive then to speak and remove all doubt.
Nah Angelina is just getting started, Ouderkirk was the first. As Annie stated above, she filed a complaint with the psychology board and the California AG is now involved and investigating. Katz is just the beginning , she’ll go after Robin Deutsch and her little syndicate of crackpots who think it’s okay to torture children at their horrific camps. Deutsch is one of the “experts” hired by Pitt that gave the evidence he likes touting, that the corrupt disqualified judge entertained.
After Angelina tried to have her testimony thrown out in pre trial motions for failure to adhere to legal, ethical and procedural requirements, clearly she had cause, and Katz removed as PPC. Motions Ouderkirk denied. They messed with the wrong woman, one who has the resources to go after their little corrupt syndicate.
I hope all her efforts have impact in how custody cases are treated in California courts and change for better for children of parents who don’t have financial means to do what Angelina is doing. Kudos to her.
His an idiot. What did Angelina do that he needs to forgive her for ????
Lol just take the next impending L
He likes to pretend she has poisoned the kids against him, smear campaign in the media and that she used her kids for publicity since birth. He doesn’t care about forgiveness or having a good relationship with her. This article is a total joke.
Brad who?
This may be the most base and grotesque thing he’s ever said.
Yes. It leaves a very bad taste in the mouth.
Say you want Angelina back without saying you want Angelina back.
My god. This is terrible. She filed documents in court about DOMESTIC VIOLENCE -with proof-, and now he (his PR) are talking about forgiveness? The victims don’t need to be forgiven by their abuser neither ask it.
I’m furious with the privilege of been a famous rich & white man. It’s enough