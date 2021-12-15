Queen Elizabeth is ‘resisting’ calls to cancel her Christmas lunch amid Covid surge

It feels like the British government and British media outlets are understandably freaking out about the Omicron variant and the new surge in Covid cases in the UK and throughout Europe. Boris Johnson has pushed for a new round of social distancing and vaccine cards/passports, and his Tory buds are mad as hell about all of it. For BoJo in particular, there is a lack of consistency, not just with messaging and PR, but with the actual rules and laws. The Johnson government is seen as “lurching” from one message to another, one set of restrictions to another. It’s definitely hard to keep up with the latest rules and medical advice. Which might explain why Queen Elizabeth still plans to invite fifty members of the Royal family around for a pre-Christmas luncheon at Windsor:

The Queen will host the annual Royal Family Christmas lunch on Tuesday despite fears over the Omicron Covid variant, sources have revealed. The 95-year-old monarch is pressing on with the event at Windsor Castle, which is expected to welcome 50 or so relatives, including Prince Charles and Camilla. And while three of her four new grandchildren – August, Lucas and Siena – are expected to attend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their son Archie and newborn Lilibet, also born this year, will remain in the US. The Queen’s late husband Prince Phillip will also be noticeably absent, in what will be her first Christmas without him in 73 years after he died in April aged 99. The Queen’s annual Christmas lunch, usually held at Buckingham Palace, had to be called off last year when tougher restrictions were brought in amid the surge of the Delta Covid strain. But moves to cancel the event this year are reportedly being resisted. One day after the festive party, which will feature wine, crackers and a feast, the Queen will travel by helicopter to Sandringham in Norfolk, where she will spend Christmas itself. The Royal Family will later join her there on Christmas Eve and gather on December 25, as is tradition, before visiting St Mary Magdalene Church. A source told the Sun: ‘Currently it is going ahead but obviously it will be under review right up until the last moment. It is Windsor Castle so it will be pretty easy to socially distance if needed. There is no way the Queen wants to let anything get in the way of a family event like this. Particularly with the year she has had after losing her husband and being forced to go on light duties on doctor’s orders. It will likely be the first time so many family members have been together since Philip’s funeral. But obviously everyone must act responsibly and things can change in a short period of time but as it stands they’re all set for Tuesday.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Considering the Windsors’ overwhelming hatred of masks, I doubt the luncheon will be socially distanced or safe. I doubt there will be a mask mandate and I’m sure everyone will be breathing on one another. While there are huge dining halls at Windsor, how in the world could you social-distance a luncheon for fifty people?? Anyway, I halfway agree with the “source” though – clearly, the Queen has really been looking forward to Christmas and she wants to see her extended family. They want to see her too, especially as this is her first Christmas without Philip. It is what it is. They’re not going to cancel it.