What was worse: Penelope Cruz’s bangs trauma or her taffeta Chanel dress?

Last night was the 2021 Museum of Modern Art’s film benefit, and Penelope Cruz was the honoree this year. While Penelope wasn’t shortlisted for Best Actress at the Golden Globes or Critics Choice nomination announcements this week, she could actually end up a contender at the Oscars. The Academy loves Penelope’s collaborations with Pedro Almodóvar. Penelope is his muse and has been for decades. They have a film coming out next week called Parallel Mothers, and it’s already receiving widespread critical praise and love. I would assume this film benefit was at least partially about her long-standing work with Pedro Almodovar.
For the benefit, Penelope wore this Chanel gown which… is sort of a mullet dress. It’s also taffeta, and there’s a big dumb bow on the bust of the dress. It’s just awful!!! I can’t believe that this is CHANEL. And I can barely even describe my loathing of Penelope’s bangs. They completely change her lovely face! They’re too short! They’re just ugly!
Diane Kruger attended the event – she wore a two-piece Emilia Wickstead. I actually love the fabric and the floral pattern. I just think the actual design of the dress kind of sucks. It’s winter in New York, I don’t need to see your rib cage.
Riley Keough was there, in what looks like a Chanel suit. She was arguably the best-dressed woman at the event from the photos I saw. I don’t even mind her messy bangs.
I think Anne Hathaway wore Chanel too, but I can’t find an ID on her dress here. The dress itself is boring/fine, but paired with white boots… no. No no no.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Um, I kind of love her look? She is one of those women who looks nice with bangs. Honestly, I’m surprised I like this dress, but I do. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
So do I !
Not a fan of the dress but agreed about the bangs! I think the bangs are really cute.
I love this look! She is simply stunning. Sophia Loren vibes setting off my childhood idol nostalgia.
She usually wears fake bangs.
It’s the horrible 1990s chunky black platform sandals that I hate waaaaay more than the dress or hair.
True! I didn’t even notice until you said that hahaha
OK, I may get judged for this… but I love the shoes with it. It adds a little funk with what could be a very twee dress with the wrong styling.
I love the whole look. She looks fresh and fun and sexy. #sorrynotsorry
Same! I love Chanel but usually dislike their gowns. This one is a great color, cut that works with the fabric, lovely neckline, plus it looks comfy & has pockets.
Hate the Penelope dress. The bangs could work with a different outfit.
Yes! The amount of times my friends and I have gotten bangs after seeing her… only to regret it the next day, lol. She has a face for bangs, and a stylist too!
Let me chime in and say that I also think she looks great. I like the bangs as a change, and the dress is not my taste, but she looks happy, comfortable, and charming in it. I love the color. None of this bothers me.
Diane Kruger’s look would be much better if it were a full dress, and if she didn’t look so shiny. Not a huge fan of the ponytail she’s wearing either; it looks like “pulled my hair back to get it out of my face” and not an actual hairstyle.
The sparkly pink suit is AWFUL. Her styling is also…not good. Same with Anne Hathaway, she looks washed out and rumpled. But Penelope looks polished and cute IMO.
Me too! I love her bangs actually.
I dont hate the look but i’m surprised celebrities chose to have bangs when we all know bangs suck. So i have to conclude that their forehead must have been botoxed or something, so bad that they cant show it for a while?
I kind of like her bangs, but I have to be honest, I wouldn’t have recognized her without an ID.
That dress on Diane would have been amazing had they not made it a two piece. It would have been lovely. Why do we always need to see so much skin?
Because she’s so skinny? (Seriously, can someone slip her a slider or two at one of these events?)
Let’s not body shame, please. Slip her a slider sounds just like telling someone to “eat a hamburger.” Even if you are concerned about her health (and it doesn’t sound like that) this is not a judgment for you to make. Yes, this is a gossip comments section, but I would hope we would all be better than making snide comments about people’s appearances.
I think she looks beautiful and I don’t hate the bangs now Diane’s look is a NO for me
Looks like a failed homage to Audrey Hepburn. Audrey could wear those bangs and big bows because she was tail thin and looked like a child for a long time. Penelope is way too curvy and luscious to pull that look off except in a goth cliche rebel rockabilly way, but that dress isn’t giving rockabilly at all.
I also got Audrey Hepburn ideas from this look. You’re absolutely right about the volume of the dress/size of frame ratio.
I got Audrey Hepburn ideas from this look too due to the bangs.
I got Audrey Hepburn, too! And then… Sophia Loren. I agree with Kaiser, these too short bangs change the lovely shape of Penelope’s face and are less than the best. But she’s still a babe among babes—would take way more than bad bangs to make a dent there!
Yes! I bet that’s exactly what they were going for, Audrey Hepburn
Ribcage-specific exposure is a terrible message for the pro-ana crowd.
Love the festive red dress, it’s a damn shame her makeup colors were so draining. Dark lipliner with a paler lip always looks to me like someone has been eating chocolate and needs to wipe their mouth.
Diane is dressed for Spring, and Anne tried to blend her summer dress with boots. Lol, there are no rules as long as it works, but none of this works.
The red dress reminds me of a Princess Diana maternity dress from the 80s.
Who cares about her dress and bangs when she is 47 years old and looks incredible. She looks like herself but so youthful. I’m so jealous.
SERIOUSLY. Now her routine I would like to know. IF she has gotten a lower face lift to help that jaw line, it doesn’t show. Damn she looks awesome.
All of these looks are fug-ass IMHO but Hathaway’s is maybe the worst? Just shapeless and dull as paint drying.
Diana’s is surprisingly bad too. Really not into that twee print and full skit but with the crop top for pizazz. Sorry Diana, you’re not fooling us.
I actually like Penelope’s the best. But that’s a low bar.
I like both the bangs and dress – she looks lovely.
Ohh I loooove the bangs!!!! She looks gorgeous and happy here.
I’ve been struggling to decide what to do with my Covid hair, but now I know… I love her bangs.
The bangs are ok, and I LOVE the color of the dress on her. The bow hits in a way that has a slightly “maternity dress” feel, but she still looks great!
For some reason I had to double take because she looked to me as an older version of Shailene Woodley!
Also thought she was wearing Carolina Herrera. I need coffee. Or glasses.
Penelope is a stunning woman but no no, this haircut doesn’t fit her
All of these dresses are terrible.
I do not look like Penelope Cruz so if I did I would not wear something that makes it look like my midsection is bigger than it is, but looking like her would be a novelty for me whereas she’s used to it. This is honestly perfect for an expectant woman or someone in the early stages wanting to keep it private etc.
As far as the bangs I agree they don’t suite her but if done right I love bangs, I need them as I have a huge forehead so the style changes with time but I will always have bangs
Love the bangs and if the bow was deleted love the dress also love the pant suit🤩
Love Penelope’s look!! she looks amazing!
Oh dear 😳.