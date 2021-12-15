What was worse: Penelope Cruz’s bangs trauma or her taffeta Chanel dress?

The Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit Gala in NYC

Last night was the 2021 Museum of Modern Art’s film benefit, and Penelope Cruz was the honoree this year. While Penelope wasn’t shortlisted for Best Actress at the Golden Globes or Critics Choice nomination announcements this week, she could actually end up a contender at the Oscars. The Academy loves Penelope’s collaborations with Pedro Almodóvar. Penelope is his muse and has been for decades. They have a film coming out next week called Parallel Mothers, and it’s already receiving widespread critical praise and love. I would assume this film benefit was at least partially about her long-standing work with Pedro Almodovar.

For the benefit, Penelope wore this Chanel gown which… is sort of a mullet dress. It’s also taffeta, and there’s a big dumb bow on the bust of the dress. It’s just awful!!! I can’t believe that this is CHANEL. And I can barely even describe my loathing of Penelope’s bangs. They completely change her lovely face! They’re too short! They’re just ugly!

The Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit Gala in NYC

Diane Kruger attended the event – she wore a two-piece Emilia Wickstead. I actually love the fabric and the floral pattern. I just think the actual design of the dress kind of sucks. It’s winter in New York, I don’t need to see your rib cage.

The Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit Gala in NYC

The Museum of Modern Art

Riley Keough was there, in what looks like a Chanel suit. She was arguably the best-dressed woman at the event from the photos I saw. I don’t even mind her messy bangs.

The Museum of Modern Art

I think Anne Hathaway wore Chanel too, but I can’t find an ID on her dress here. The dress itself is boring/fine, but paired with white boots… no. No no no.

The Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit Gala in NYC

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.

41 Responses to “What was worse: Penelope Cruz’s bangs trauma or her taffeta Chanel dress?”

  1. NicB says:
    December 15, 2021 at 10:05 am

    Um, I kind of love her look? She is one of those women who looks nice with bangs. Honestly, I’m surprised I like this dress, but I do. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Reply
    • ME says:
      December 15, 2021 at 10:07 am

      So do I !

      Reply
    • Chlo says:
      December 15, 2021 at 10:07 am

      Not a fan of the dress but agreed about the bangs! I think the bangs are really cute.

      Reply
    • Hetta says:
      December 15, 2021 at 10:11 am

      I love this look! She is simply stunning. Sophia Loren vibes setting off my childhood idol nostalgia.

      Reply
    • Natters says:
      December 15, 2021 at 10:14 am

      She usually wears fake bangs.

      Reply
    • Tris says:
      December 15, 2021 at 10:14 am

      It’s the horrible 1990s chunky black platform sandals that I hate waaaaay more than the dress or hair.

      Reply
      • NicB says:
        December 15, 2021 at 10:18 am

        True! I didn’t even notice until you said that hahaha

      • TheHufflepuffLizLemon says:
        December 15, 2021 at 2:04 pm

        OK, I may get judged for this… but I love the shoes with it. It adds a little funk with what could be a very twee dress with the wrong styling.

        I love the whole look. She looks fresh and fun and sexy. #sorrynotsorry :)

    • Lizzie Bathory says:
      December 15, 2021 at 10:25 am

      Same! I love Chanel but usually dislike their gowns. This one is a great color, cut that works with the fabric, lovely neckline, plus it looks comfy & has pockets.

      Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      December 15, 2021 at 10:40 am

      Hate the Penelope dress. The bangs could work with a different outfit.

      Reply
    • Sof says:
      December 15, 2021 at 11:17 am

      Yes! The amount of times my friends and I have gotten bangs after seeing her… only to regret it the next day, lol. She has a face for bangs, and a stylist too!

      Reply
      • AMA1977 says:
        December 15, 2021 at 12:05 pm

        Let me chime in and say that I also think she looks great. I like the bangs as a change, and the dress is not my taste, but she looks happy, comfortable, and charming in it. I love the color. None of this bothers me.

        Diane Kruger’s look would be much better if it were a full dress, and if she didn’t look so shiny. Not a huge fan of the ponytail she’s wearing either; it looks like “pulled my hair back to get it out of my face” and not an actual hairstyle.

        The sparkly pink suit is AWFUL. Her styling is also…not good. Same with Anne Hathaway, she looks washed out and rumpled. But Penelope looks polished and cute IMO.

    • NightOwl says:
      December 15, 2021 at 3:01 pm

      Me too! I love her bangs actually.

      Reply
    • Duchessl says:
      December 15, 2021 at 5:00 pm

      I dont hate the look but i’m surprised celebrities chose to have bangs when we all know bangs suck. So i have to conclude that their forehead must have been botoxed or something, so bad that they cant show it for a while?

      Reply
  2. Krista says:
    December 15, 2021 at 10:12 am

    I kind of like her bangs, but I have to be honest, I wouldn’t have recognized her without an ID.

    That dress on Diane would have been amazing had they not made it a two piece. It would have been lovely. Why do we always need to see so much skin?

    Reply
    • PeacefulParsley says:
      December 15, 2021 at 10:23 am

      Because she’s so skinny? (Seriously, can someone slip her a slider or two at one of these events?)

      Reply
      • CROOKSNNANNIES says:
        December 15, 2021 at 11:02 am

        Let’s not body shame, please. Slip her a slider sounds just like telling someone to “eat a hamburger.” Even if you are concerned about her health (and it doesn’t sound like that) this is not a judgment for you to make. Yes, this is a gossip comments section, but I would hope we would all be better than making snide comments about people’s appearances.

  3. ANG says:
    December 15, 2021 at 10:12 am

    I think she looks beautiful and I don’t hate the bangs now Diane’s look is a NO for me

    Reply
  4. WithTheAmerican says:
    December 15, 2021 at 10:13 am

    Looks like a failed homage to Audrey Hepburn. Audrey could wear those bangs and big bows because she was tail thin and looked like a child for a long time. Penelope is way too curvy and luscious to pull that look off except in a goth cliche rebel rockabilly way, but that dress isn’t giving rockabilly at all.

    Reply
    • Merricat says:
      December 15, 2021 at 10:18 am

      I also got Audrey Hepburn ideas from this look. You’re absolutely right about the volume of the dress/size of frame ratio.

      Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      December 15, 2021 at 10:41 am

      I got Audrey Hepburn ideas from this look too due to the bangs.

      Reply
    • TeamMeg says:
      December 15, 2021 at 11:46 am

      I got Audrey Hepburn, too! And then… Sophia Loren. I agree with Kaiser, these too short bangs change the lovely shape of Penelope’s face and are less than the best. But she’s still a babe among babes—would take way more than bad bangs to make a dent there!

      Reply
    • Meg says:
      December 15, 2021 at 12:50 pm

      Yes! I bet that’s exactly what they were going for, Audrey Hepburn

      Reply
  5. Tris says:
    December 15, 2021 at 10:15 am

    Ribcage-specific exposure is a terrible message for the pro-ana crowd.

    Reply
  6. Maggi says:
    December 15, 2021 at 10:20 am

    Love the festive red dress, it’s a damn shame her makeup colors were so draining. Dark lipliner with a paler lip always looks to me like someone has been eating chocolate and needs to wipe their mouth.

    Reply
  7. Merricat says:
    December 15, 2021 at 10:21 am

    Diane is dressed for Spring, and Anne tried to blend her summer dress with boots. Lol, there are no rules as long as it works, but none of this works.

    Reply
  8. MaryContrary says:
    December 15, 2021 at 10:29 am

    The red dress reminds me of a Princess Diana maternity dress from the 80s.

    Reply
  9. D says:
    December 15, 2021 at 10:31 am

    Who cares about her dress and bangs when she is 47 years old and looks incredible. She looks like herself but so youthful. I’m so jealous.

    Reply
    • gruey says:
      December 15, 2021 at 10:32 am

      SERIOUSLY. Now her routine I would like to know. IF she has gotten a lower face lift to help that jaw line, it doesn’t show. Damn she looks awesome.

      Reply
  10. gruey says:
    December 15, 2021 at 10:32 am

    All of these looks are fug-ass IMHO but Hathaway’s is maybe the worst? Just shapeless and dull as paint drying.

    Diana’s is surprisingly bad too. Really not into that twee print and full skit but with the crop top for pizazz. Sorry Diana, you’re not fooling us.

    I actually like Penelope’s the best. But that’s a low bar.

    Reply
  11. Digital Unicorn says:
    December 15, 2021 at 10:33 am

    I like both the bangs and dress – she looks lovely.

    Reply
  12. wellsie says:
    December 15, 2021 at 10:43 am

    Ohh I loooove the bangs!!!! She looks gorgeous and happy here.

    Reply
  13. Chelle says:
    December 15, 2021 at 10:46 am

    I’ve been struggling to decide what to do with my Covid hair, but now I know… I love her bangs.

    Reply
  14. Nikki says:
    December 15, 2021 at 11:00 am

    The bangs are ok, and I LOVE the color of the dress on her. The bow hits in a way that has a slightly “maternity dress” feel, but she still looks great!

    Reply
  15. Sof says:
    December 15, 2021 at 11:16 am

    For some reason I had to double take because she looked to me as an older version of Shailene Woodley!
    Also thought she was wearing Carolina Herrera. I need coffee. Or glasses.

    Reply
  16. els says:
    December 15, 2021 at 11:33 am

    Penelope is a stunning woman but no no, this haircut doesn’t fit her :(

    Reply
  17. Mina_Esq says:
    December 15, 2021 at 12:37 pm

    All of these dresses are terrible.

    Reply
  18. Meg says:
    December 15, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    I do not look like Penelope Cruz so if I did I would not wear something that makes it look like my midsection is bigger than it is, but looking like her would be a novelty for me whereas she’s used to it. This is honestly perfect for an expectant woman or someone in the early stages wanting to keep it private etc.
    As far as the bangs I agree they don’t suite her but if done right I love bangs, I need them as I have a huge forehead so the style changes with time but I will always have bangs

    Reply
  19. death by bacon says:
    December 15, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    Love the bangs and if the bow was deleted love the dress also love the pant suit🤩

    Reply
  20. Bella says:
    December 15, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    Love Penelope’s look!! she looks amazing!

    Reply
  21. minx says:
    December 15, 2021 at 2:16 pm

    Oh dear 😳.

    Reply

