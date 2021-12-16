People: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘are inseparable, nothing has changed’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a great year. It felt like 2020 was the year of transition, but 2021 was the year that they came into their own. They are the Montecito Royals, leaning into their roles as activists and humanitarians, doing deals and building their businesses, charity and brand. Sitting down for the Oprah interview must have been stressful at the time, but afterwards, it probably felt like a huge weight had been lifted. They also welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, in June! People Magazine has a nice story about how Harry and Meghan are enjoying their life together in America:

Getting ready for a gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City on Nov. 10, Meghan Markle turned to the same trusted glam squad from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry: makeup artist Daniel Martin and hairstylist Serge Normant. “It was so much fun to have all of us back together again. It was chill and relaxed, like the gang was back together,” Martin says in the winter issue of PEOPLE Royals, out Dec. 17. “Harry jokes around a lot, and Meghan is really funny. It was nice to have those belly laughs again!” The flurry of recent appearances comes after an extended period of regrouping for the couple: their move from Harry’s England to Meghan’s California; their shift from senior working royals to financially independent Archewell cofounders; and, of course, their family expansion with Lili joining 2-year-old big brother Archie. “They are loving life as a family of four,” adds Martin. “They’ve struck a rhythm as a foursome.” With the kids staying back in Montecito, Calif., during the New York trip, Meghan and Harry “couldn’t wait to get home,” he adds. “It’s about finding that work-life balance now, which ties into Meghan lobbying for parental paid leave. They’re experiencing it themselves. They know it affects everyone in the family.” The couple continues to lean on each other as they look ahead to their second year of independence. “They are inseparable,” says a source. “Nothing has changed.”

There are always royal commentators assuming how Princess Diana would think about Harry’s life and choices, but can I just say? The fact that Harry is in a loving, supportive marriage with a true partner would make Diana so proud. The way Harry stood up for Meghan and chose his wife over his family and privilege would make Diana so happy. And yes, of course Harry and Meghan are relaxed and living life on their own terms now. I’m so proud of them.

