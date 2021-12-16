People: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘are inseparable, nothing has changed’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a great year. It felt like 2020 was the year of transition, but 2021 was the year that they came into their own. They are the Montecito Royals, leaning into their roles as activists and humanitarians, doing deals and building their businesses, charity and brand. Sitting down for the Oprah interview must have been stressful at the time, but afterwards, it probably felt like a huge weight had been lifted. They also welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, in June! People Magazine has a nice story about how Harry and Meghan are enjoying their life together in America:
Getting ready for a gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City on Nov. 10, Meghan Markle turned to the same trusted glam squad from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry: makeup artist Daniel Martin and hairstylist Serge Normant.
“It was so much fun to have all of us back together again. It was chill and relaxed, like the gang was back together,” Martin says in the winter issue of PEOPLE Royals, out Dec. 17. “Harry jokes around a lot, and Meghan is really funny. It was nice to have those belly laughs again!”
The flurry of recent appearances comes after an extended period of regrouping for the couple: their move from Harry’s England to Meghan’s California; their shift from senior working royals to financially independent Archewell cofounders; and, of course, their family expansion with Lili joining 2-year-old big brother Archie.
“They are loving life as a family of four,” adds Martin. “They’ve struck a rhythm as a foursome.”
With the kids staying back in Montecito, Calif., during the New York trip, Meghan and Harry “couldn’t wait to get home,” he adds. “It’s about finding that work-life balance now, which ties into Meghan lobbying for parental paid leave. They’re experiencing it themselves. They know it affects everyone in the family.”
The couple continues to lean on each other as they look ahead to their second year of independence. “They are inseparable,” says a source. “Nothing has changed.”
There are always royal commentators assuming how Princess Diana would think about Harry’s life and choices, but can I just say? The fact that Harry is in a loving, supportive marriage with a true partner would make Diana so proud. The way Harry stood up for Meghan and chose his wife over his family and privilege would make Diana so happy. And yes, of course Harry and Meghan are relaxed and living life on their own terms now. I’m so proud of them.
Now, this is a story I can believe. All the KKKhate embiggening stories were making me roll my eyes. Meg’s face is a breath of fresh air. She looks so happy. I was tired of seeing Mutton’s old and ugly (the ugly spirit shows) face.
Ugly spirit or all those spirits lol
Meghan does not look 40 she is a breath of fresh air and I have enjoyed seeing her smile again this year and have some fun.. I love there work and her initiatives.
Nice to see a decent story on them and can’t wait to see what next year brings for the Sussex’s.
Let’s normalize not calling women pieces of meat shall we? Kate is many many things, but when we reduce a woman to old mutton status…it’s like how are we better than the crazies at the daily fail?
@ Watson, while I appreciate your point of view with regards to labeling women in a negative manner, I think that in regards to Kate, she has created this negative image due to her own actions and her utter relentless attacks on Meghan for years!! Kate allowed the crying story to play to her benefit for years. Kate also never made any attempts at being kind to Meghan or to take her under her wing and help her once she joined the royal family. Kate has maintained a constant unnecessary attack against Meghan as soon as she became a part of the royal family. The mere fact that she wore a cream colored dress to their wedding was an insult to their nuptials, in addition to her behaviour during the entire service. Kate has brought these callous name calling all upon herself. Had Kate been a decent person and not committed such atrocious actions against Meghan the moment she moved to Britain, she would not be labeled as such. Kate is a hateful, jealous and spiteful woman. She has no redeeming qualities. The smears that she inflicted on Meghan, in addition to all others in the royal family, were unacceptable and disgusting. They brought Meghan to the point of suicide while she was pregnant.
Kween deserves every bit of negativity from us as she has behaved in every possible disgusting manner, including her anger raging man-child husband. She deserves no empathy or compassion. She has an ugly heart and has behaved in a manner that is atrocious and unforgivable, to me at least.
Gotta love People’s ability to play all sides of the fence. I forget how huge of a year it’s been for H&M bc they love to disappear for weeks on end lol. It’s unusual in this age of social media to not have frequent access to your faves, but I appreciate that they’ve managed to set boundaries and live largely away from the public eye. Looking forward to seeing how all the things they’re set up to do play out next year…
It’s a super A-list strategy. Beyonce does it. Another reason the move to Montecito was great for their brand. They can actually keep us guessing.
I am happy for them. They have had such a tough go of things and have really come out on the other side shining. I can’t imagine having my family attack me, lie about me relentlessly.
I just pray for a hedge of angels to protect them and their sweet little family.
When the life you’re living out of the RF is better than the one you imagined when in it.
This is exactly what H said on the Dax Shepherd podcast back in May. He said his wife said something like: “you dont have to be a princess, you can create a life for yourself that is better than any princess’s.”
Which, of course, is what the Sussexes hv done.
And they were just getting started this year. Imagine how the future will look when they really get all their projects going. It will be amazing to watch.
❤️❤️❤️❤️
They’ve really done so much this year. And they’re far away from their abusers. It must be such a relief.
It truly is. I can’t imagine the hell that they have been put through and are still having to deal with.
I am so happy for them to finally be free from those who harmed them at every turn.
Absolutely, Diana would be delighted and relieved that her son has found true love and happiness, and has come into his own as a man. He is living the life she would have created for herself had she lived. He is walking in her footsteps.
Despite the Sussexes disappearing for long stretches the press continues to write about them. This creates the false impression M & H are more visible so when they actually do appear again the press can claim “ THEY’RE ALWAYS SEEKING ATTENTION!”
@Aurora: I still remember when they took that long break after the left in March 2020, the press was saying that Harry and Meghan had become invisible and William and Kate were coming into their own with their Zoom calls. Now, every time Meghan and Harry does something the press complains that they’re invading their own privacy. It just goes to show when the press knowingly lies about Meghan and Harry leaving to the Royal Family for privacy.
I love everything about this. Keep shining!
As do I!!! I want nothing more than their lives to be filled with the unlimited happiness and joy that two people could ever have!! They are certainly worthy of our accolades and we are all the better to have them as the selflessly work towards a better life for everyone!! They are certainly very much in love and I see their love growing every day!!! I want nothing but for each and every day for Harry and Meghan to be happy, joyous, complete and utterly overflowing with love!!! Harry and Meghan deserve that and so much more!! I am so happy each and every time we have the privilege to see them!! May their lives together be filled with every day as special as the day before!! May Lili and Archie grow to be just as magnificent as their parents!!
May Harry, Megan, Archie and Lili continue to live each and every day knowing how much they are loved unconditionally. And may we see nothing but all of their greatness shine through!!
They’ve really done a lot this year. They both should feel proud about what they’ve been able achieve and I’m really happy for them that they’ve been able to make a nice and much peaceful life for themselves and their children.
Diana would have been their biggest supporter. She would be so proud of who Harry is- not just having a loving family and wonderful wife. He’s grown up and turned out so well, she’d be so happy.
I truly believe this too. They try to use Diana to berate Harry and claim how disappointed she’d be at the brother’s feud, as if it’s all Harry’s doing….how conveniently they forget that it was Diana vs. the Firm and she was in the process of doing exactly what Harry and Meghan were able to do: escape and make a life for themselves separate from the RF. I am sure she is beaming down on them with pride.
Harry is essentially living Diana’s dream, why would she be disappointed in that? I always side eye people who claim that Diana wouldn’t like the path that Harry is taking, but forgetting that she left the RF.
I agree. Diana would have loved this for Harry – to have broken free of the toxicity, the generational trauma, to have chosen his wife over the privileges of being royal – I think she would have been so proud.
I do think she would have been sad that it came to this – that charles refused to support his son and daughter in law, that William turned on Harry like he did, that life in the Firm was so hard for Meghan she contemplated suicide – like I think she would have wished that Harry could have been happy without the nasty ugly stuff first, you know? but i think she would see where he is now and be really happy for him.
@ Becks1, I agree!! As much as I hate to bring Diana into the conversation, I do agree that she would be extremely proud of not only Harry, but of Megan as well. She would have showered Meghan with so much love and compassion!! Diana would have protected both of them every single day. Diana would have publicly outed the actions of the rota rats, the Firm, Baldingham and more importantly Charles for being a pr!ck with regards to how he has treated Harry and Meghan. Diana would have taken Baldingham out to the back of the shed, and would have been appalled and disgusted by his actions and those of his Stepford wife. As well as cut the head off of the snake that the entire Ma Meddlton clan is.
Now just because I don’t like to talk about bringing Diana into the fold doesn’t mean I haven’t played the entire scenario out in my head! 😊
Harry and Meghan – ride or die.
So the definitive answer to TOB’s question is a resounding ‘No, Harry did not rush things with that woman.’.
H&M are Relationship Goals. You can just tell that they genuinely adore each other, and there’s a mutual respect there that you really don’t see in certain other royal marriages. And I’ll bet that Archie and Lili are absolutely spoiled — but in a good way! In the sense that there’s a lot of love and affection in the family, and their parents make sure that the kids know that they are unconditionally cherished. There will be no scapegoating here.
Kaiser, I agree with everything you said. I am SO incredibly proud of these two. I can’t wait wait to see what next year brings.
Nobody has to plant stories that they are a loving couple because you just cannot fake their love and devotion. But sure, Bill brings Cathy a G&T after the kids go to bed.
I snorted when I saw that headline. A truly pathetic lie from Bill.
Also, I really want Daniel Martin to do my make-up. Just saying.
Their mutual love, respect and happiness glows after an awful period of being trapped , thrown to the tabs by the very folk supposedly there to protect their interests. Now they are free in US to be themselves and not have staff brief against them or jealous relations hinder their projects. Everybody should be entitled to lead their best lives and cut out toxic people and situations. They are a great advert for independence and not getting stuck in hidebound traditions just because we have always done things this way. They are happy and it is W&K who looked trapped and constipated!
Yay H and M! But maybe a refresh on the glam squad? That red dress was not a great look.
I wish Harry, Meghan, Archie and lili a lifetime of happiness and joy with each other. I hope they keep on getting richer because yeah I am petty that way. After what their families with the exception of Mama Doria put them through, no one is more deserving of happiness. Till the end of time may their love for each other continue to grow.
I disagree! I know many had issues with the way the dress fit, but I think she took an intentional risk and owned it–and in my opinion she looked positively beautiful. I would say the same about her wedding dress. Many were critical of her wedding look, and yet it has already become iconic for it’s simple, elegant beauty. Meghan is not afraid to take risks, she knows her strengths and works them, and she doesn’t copy anyone else’s style. She will continue to inspire so many for the important work she does, including me, but I will always look forward to seeing what she chooses to wear as well!
People Mag is hiding in plain sight!
One article every now and then that gives a smidgeon of positive reporting regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex does not absolve them of the over the top coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge . The constant manipulation of inserting them into articles about the Sussex Family of Montecito has not been unnoticed!
Salty Island Reporting has been so very apparent!
People Mag needs to learn how to report about both couples without the obvious need to tear down one to uplift the other.
Just how deep is their mag involved with the other bitter brother and his cosplaying wife?
Evidently even handed reporting is not one of the values People mag upholds.
People magazine isn’t “reporting “ anything — no one is checking for journalistic integrity in a tabloid .
You guys, our Harry has a job, in a few weeks he’ll receive his first w-2. He can choose what he wants to be involved in and what he doesn’t, he doesn’t have to grovel to anyone for funds. He has a loving wife, children who adores him. His world is so much bigger than what he could have imagined, he must pinch himself every morning when he wakes up.
I’m so relieved that they’re out of danger.
There was a time after the Oceana tour that the first thing I would do when I woke up was to google Meghan Markle to make sure she was okay. I was so stressed by something that was not happening to me and wondered how she can possibly survive it.
Hopefully in 2022 the BRF can move on with their lives and leave these two alone. I know it’s a lot to ask for, but hopping for the best in 2022.