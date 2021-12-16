Lynda Carter: You don’t have to be trans to respect trans people

To get in to the beauty that is Lynda Carter’s recent comments, I have to mention the cruel words of J.K. Rowling. I’m sorry about that. But it seems Rowling cannot help but spread her poison, even this close to Christmas, with Santa watching and everything. Rowling is a TERF. She’s tried to defend her reason to continually bash the trans community, but there is no excuse and she wasn’t invited to the Harry Potter reunion because of her nonsense. Although quieter lately, with Scotland recently trying to pass the Gender Recognition Act reform, Rowling decided it was time to remind everyone she’s terrible. She posted a tweet that said:

War is Peace.

Freedom is Slavery.

Ignorance is Strength.

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.

Stop convoluting the issues. Although many people condemned Rowling, a lot of people jumped to her defense. What’s even more tragic about Rowling’s timing is that last month, 2021 was declared the Deadliest Year for trans people with 375 people murdered. She’s doing so much harm to the LGBTQ community with this crusade of hers. She used to be such a hero to so many.

Fortunately, Lynda was a hero to many and still is. In the wake of the emotional distress that Rowling spewed, Lynda tweeted out support for the community:

You don't have to be trans to understand the importance of respecting trans people and affirming their identities. Life is just too short. I can't imagine how it makes any sense to use one's fame and resources to put others down. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 14, 2021

“You don’t have to be trans to understand the importance of respecting trans people and affirming their identities.” That’s it, right there. I’ll admit there is much I need to learn when it comes to trans identity, but the one thing I know is that it’s not about me. My role is to help support, promote and protect the trans community. Just like Lynda is doing. Every voice counts. And yes, if one has a more amplified voice and larger resources, they should absolutely reconsider the damage they’re inflicting with these attacks. Fortunately, every time Rowling crawls out of her cave, Lynda will be there. She’s come out to for trans folks before, she’s doing it now, and she’ll do it again.

In a world full of JK Rowling’s, be a Lynda Carter ❤️ https://t.co/cKU1BnrxjB — Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) December 14, 2021

Photo credit: Avalon Red and Twitter