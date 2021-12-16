Lynda Carter: You don’t have to be trans to respect trans people

To get in to the beauty that is Lynda Carter’s recent comments, I have to mention the cruel words of J.K. Rowling. I’m sorry about that. But it seems Rowling cannot help but spread her poison, even this close to Christmas, with Santa watching and everything. Rowling is a TERF. She’s tried to defend her reason to continually bash the trans community, but there is no excuse and she wasn’t invited to the Harry Potter reunion because of her nonsense. Although quieter lately, with Scotland recently trying to pass the Gender Recognition Act reform, Rowling decided it was time to remind everyone she’s terrible. She posted a tweet that said:

War is Peace.
Freedom is Slavery.
Ignorance is Strength.
The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.

Stop convoluting the issues. Although many people condemned Rowling, a lot of people jumped to her defense. What’s even more tragic about Rowling’s timing is that last month, 2021 was declared the Deadliest Year for trans people with 375 people murdered. She’s doing so much harm to the LGBTQ community with this crusade of hers. She used to be such a hero to so many.

Fortunately, Lynda was a hero to many and still is. In the wake of the emotional distress that Rowling spewed, Lynda tweeted out support for the community:

“You don’t have to be trans to understand the importance of respecting trans people and affirming their identities.” That’s it, right there. I’ll admit there is much I need to learn when it comes to trans identity, but the one thing I know is that it’s not about me. My role is to help support, promote and protect the trans community. Just like Lynda is doing. Every voice counts. And yes, if one has a more amplified voice and larger resources, they should absolutely reconsider the damage they’re inflicting with these attacks. Fortunately, every time Rowling crawls out of her cave, Lynda will be there. She’s come out to for trans folks before, she’s doing it now, and she’ll do it again.

43 Responses to “Lynda Carter: You don’t have to be trans to respect trans people”

  1. OriginalLala says:
    December 16, 2021 at 7:38 am

    What in the world is Rowling trying to get at? her logic makes no sense, other than trying to spread hate and get people killed. What a horrible person.

    Reply
    • Bryn says:
      December 16, 2021 at 7:44 am

      She had to tweet something because there’s been no attention on her recently.

      Reply
      • Sof says:
        December 16, 2021 at 10:19 am

        That Dumbledore movie is coming out, right? Do people pay attention to that franchise?

      • Wendy says:
        December 16, 2021 at 11:16 am

        I’m sure she’d say it’s purely coincidental that she tweeted her hatefulness on the same day the trailer for her latest moneygrab dropped.

    • Jane says:
      December 16, 2021 at 7:58 am

      As far as I can tell, she seems to be fixated on the idea that men will pretend to be trans and either dress up as women or not bother to do that and simply claim to be women to access spaces like women’s toilets or changing rooms to assault them with a penis. She’s apparently unaware that men have been doing that for decades if not centuries without the need to pretend in any way at all, and will no doubt continue to do so. It’s so bizarre and extreme – since she’s a multimillionaire with money to burn, there are all manner of ways that she could help support the vulnerable women and girls she claims to care about so much (she could even fund trans-only spaces if she’s so determined to keep them away from cis women and girls), but she’s too busy caping for Johnny Depp and harassing an extremely vulnerable minority who simply want to live their lives in peace to see that.

      Reply
      • Bryn says:
        December 16, 2021 at 8:09 am

        Alot of people really seem to focus on the bathroom issue. If a man wants to rape woman in the bathroom, he doesn’t need to dress up look a woman to do it. Pretty sure it’s a lot more dangerous for a transgender woman to be forced to use the men’s bathroom.

      • Becks1 says:
        December 16, 2021 at 8:15 am

        @Bryn, yeah, the bathroom issue is definitely one that has gained traction but always struck me as stupid. A person who is going to rape another person or commit another type of violent crime (like assault) isn’t going to say, wait, I was going to commit this violent, criminal act but now that the sign says the bathroom is for women only, I guess I can’t.

      • ElleV says:
        December 16, 2021 at 9:01 am

        THIS! it’s not like women’s toilets and changing rooms have a bouncer checking IDs and genitals

    • Tanguerita says:
      December 16, 2021 at 8:00 am

      at this point i suspect there are some deep seated, unresolved psychological issues at play. To make it clear – Rowling is a sorry excuse for a human being, but she also seems unwell and in dire need of a good shrink.

      Reply
      • salmonpuff says:
        December 16, 2021 at 9:32 am

        Hard agree. She is fixated to an unhealthy degree. While waving her a-hole flag high. If I were a family member I would encourage her to shut her mouth and get some therapy, stat.

        But I am not, so I’m just here for Lynda Carter’s amazing white suit.

      • Lucy2 says:
        December 16, 2021 at 9:46 am

        I agree, there is something in JK that needs to be addressed and worked on. I do hope she seeks help, because living a life consumed with hate, fear, and bigotry is just sad. Especially when it’s directed at people simply trying to live their lives as their authentic selves, and not asking for anything more than equality and safety.
        I don’t know what JK’s goal is in this, but all it has done is revealed her to be a terrible, cruel, and deeply damaged person.

      • Wendy says:
        December 16, 2021 at 11:19 am

        In her very very very long anti-trans essay she released last year (or the year before, I forget exactly when), she talks about how if transitioning had been a supported choice when she was young she’d probably have done it, which… JOANNE. SAY THAT TO A THERAPIST. BECAUSE YOU’VE GOT SOME THINGS TO WORK OUT ABOUT YOURSELF.

    • mynameispearl says:
      December 16, 2021 at 8:08 am

      Police Scotland are changing their policy of recording sex of a person accused of rape (in scots law a rape can only be committed by a penis), to allow people accused of rape to self ID as female (previously a transgender person would have needed a Gender Recognition Certificate).

      Reply
    • Jennifer says:
      December 16, 2021 at 9:39 am

      Why is she so fixated on “men dress as women so they can rape them”? Like she is really obsessed with this. I am pretty sure I have never heard of this happening IRL.

      Reply
      • Songs (Or it didnt happen) says:
        December 16, 2021 at 10:16 am

        Because it seems like bigoted people can’t look beyond sexual acts when discussing anyone who is not heterosexual. It’s all about rape, what people have between their legs, and who they are lusting after. It’s almost like a bigot can’t grasp that someone who is not strictly straight is a person with dreams, goals, accomplishments and interests that have nothing to do with who they f*ck.

  2. Tulipworthy says:
    December 16, 2021 at 7:40 am

    Love her. She is a class act.

    Reply
  3. jo73c says:
    December 16, 2021 at 7:44 am

    Always & forever Wonder Woman.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    December 16, 2021 at 7:44 am

    Jk needs a lightning bolt of empathy to the brain. I just can’t understand her cruelty. She is deeply offensive and dare I say evil. Funny how she turned into the true Voldemort. Wonder Woman to the rescue!

    Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      December 16, 2021 at 9:03 am

      Yeah she’s really ruined Harry Potter for me. Now when I read those books, I can’t help but notice all the problematic things in them that I just passed over before.

      Reply
  5. Dlc says:
    December 16, 2021 at 7:45 am

    OG Wonder Woman! Much love.

    Reply
  6. Mireille says:
    December 16, 2021 at 7:46 am

    One of the most maligned, vulnerable and targeted communities in the entire world and JK Rowling poured more fuel to fire the hate. I don’t get her. What was the purpose of that tweet? Lynda Carter, however, will always be my Wonder Woman — loved her since I was a child playing my favorite superhero.

    Reply
  7. Lolo86lf says:
    December 16, 2021 at 7:48 am

    I love Lynda Carter and it makes me warm and fuzzy inside to read her kind words for the trans community. It is so baffling to me to see JK Rowling continuing to spew regressive comments about transgender women. I was hoping she would come back to her senses and apologize for her medieval views on the matter at hand but to no avail. what a shame.

    Reply
  8. Keats says:
    December 16, 2021 at 7:50 am

    Wowwww Lynda looks great. Not spending your energy hating trans people keeps you young!

    Reply
  9. Lisa says:
    December 16, 2021 at 7:52 am

    the lady hero we need

    shallow note: freakin good hair, my hair wasnt that good at 16

    Reply
  10. Bryn says:
    December 16, 2021 at 7:58 am

    Such simple, kind words from Lynda Carter, not sure why some people find it so hard to just acknowledge that trans people are in danger right now, it doesn’t take away from the struggles we face as women.

    Reply
  11. Amy T says:
    December 16, 2021 at 7:58 am

    #TeamLynda

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    December 16, 2021 at 8:00 am

    Ugh, JK Rowling. Lynda’s response is perfect.

    And Hecate, this – ” I’ll admit there is much I need to learn when it comes to trans identity, but the one thing I know is that it’s not about me. My role is to help support…”

    That’s exactly where I am – there’s a lot I need to learn but I figure right now the most important thing for me to do is to support people and be the best ally I can be. It’s not about me.

    I mean really it says a lot about Rowling that she is unable to respect someone for just living their life. It doesn’t impact her, so why is she on this mission of hate?

    Reply
  13. Miranda says:
    December 16, 2021 at 8:00 am

    Does Rowling think that there are scores of cis men out there who getting reassignment surgeries for the sole purpose of easier access to potential rape victims? What a vile, cruel, backwards vagina-ed individual she is.

    Leave it to Wonder Woman to stand up for what is right and decent.

    Reply
    • ElleV says:
      December 16, 2021 at 8:37 am

      let’s be real, regardless of the policy, cis men don’t need an extra layer of subterfuge to go around r*ping people (sexual assault survivor here, can confirm) – this is a boogeyman TERFs have made up to scare themselves and excuse their bigotry

      and even if men were *pretending* to be trans to r*pe people (which overwhelmingly they’re not), i struggle to understand how the gender of a r*pist makes any difference?

      meanwhile, trans people are far more likely to be victims of violence and face wildly greater risks of suicide than the general population because of trans phobic nonsense

      feeling threatened doesn’t mean a person/group actually poses a threat

      Reply
    • FilmTurtle says:
      December 16, 2021 at 10:02 am

      Exactly what @ElleV says.

      SO WHAT if a man accused of rape or assault in a female restroom claims to be trans? It still doesn’t let him off the hook for rape or assault. That logic is so baffling.

      Reply
  14. Robyn says:
    December 16, 2021 at 8:11 am

    Rowling is PEAK white woman at this point. Defending abusers, spreading violent rhetoric about trans people on her huge platform, and continuing to make millions from her racist, extremely fatphobic books. She has SO MUCH MONEY that she could have done good with, and instead she chooses… this.

    Trans women are women. Full stop. Bye.

    Reply
  15. Jessica says:
    December 16, 2021 at 8:39 am

    JKR kind of reminds me of William, actually. Beloved, on a pedestal, everyone loves them, then they start opening their mouths and fall hard. I’m with Lynda- we should all be treating trans people with respect, it’s the bare minimum. There’s no reason not to, other than to be a hurtful jerk.

    Reply
  16. K says:
    December 16, 2021 at 9:17 am

    I have loved LC since I was a kid. I wanted to be her when I grew up. Too bad for me because Lynda Carter has filled her own shoes. PS how freaking gorgeous she is.

    Reply
    • Lucy2 says:
      December 16, 2021 at 9:48 am

      Me too! I loved Wonder Woman, and always thought Lynda was the most beautiful woman ever. It’s lovely to know she’s a beautiful, kind soul as well.

      Reply
  17. MoP says:
    December 16, 2021 at 9:23 am

    Rowling’s argument is idiotic (as is she). For the women who choose to have gender confirmation surgery, does she not realize they will no longer have a penis?

    Reply
  18. Merricat says:
    December 16, 2021 at 9:43 am

    She refuses to understand that she is conflating two very different things, much like hard conservatives conflate gay men with pedophilia.

    Reply
  19. Sof says:
    December 16, 2021 at 10:22 am

    I wouldn’t even call Rowling a TERF guys, there’s no way a feminist of any kind would defend and support Johnny Depp.

    Reply
    • Bryn says:
      December 16, 2021 at 10:38 am

      But johnny depp told her it was all made up and he’s great. I think JK is a total narcissist, she believes Johnny so there for everyone else should too.

      Reply
  20. MY3CENTS says:
    December 16, 2021 at 10:22 am

    Yes, more people like Linda Carter spreading good. JKR is just trash and does not deserve our attention.

    Reply
  21. GR says:
    December 16, 2021 at 10:32 am

    Thank god for Lynda Carter – loved her as Wonder Woman (when I was 8 yo) and still love her now.
    And to clarify – ciswomen can and do commit rape.

    Reply
  22. Liam Hennessy says:
    December 16, 2021 at 10:46 am

    In the UK, rape is defined as non-consensual pentration with the penis. Women can still be charged as an accomplice, but one would have to be male to be charged with rape.

    US law differs in this respect.

    Reply
    • OriginalLaLa says:
      December 16, 2021 at 11:31 am

      I guess I’m still not understanding – if rape can only be done with a penis (which..wtf) then, if the rapist has a penis, they’ve committed rape….what does this have to do with trans women specifically?

      Reply

