Tristan Thompson had ‘sporadic’ relations with Maralee Nichols for months

Is Tristan Thompson dumb or careless or both? I think it’s both! Tristan is still dealing with this paternity suit from Maralee Nichols, the personal trainer who recently gave birth to a baby boy. Tristan and Maralee had sex multiple times over the course of four months, from December 2020 through March 2021. During that time, he was with Khloe Kardashian. During that time, there were also widespread rumors and reports that he was f–king around on Khloe with other women besides Maralee. As part of the legal filings in this paternity suit, Tristan admitted that yes, he had been having sex with Maralee “sporadically” for months around the time of conception. He also revealed that he communicated with Maralee solely through Snapchat, and his Snapchat username is blkjesus00.

Tristan Thompson admitted to having a “sporadic,” ongoing sexual relationship with Maralee Nichols, the woman who is suing him for child support and pregnancy-related fees after she said they conceived a child together. In a court document filed earlier this month and published by the Daily Mail, the NBA star — who has disputed the paternity of the child, born Dec. 1 — recalled meeting Nichols in late November or early December 2020 at someone’s home. At the time, he said he “was very cautious” and “did not foresee that she and I could have any type of relationship.” He also denied having sex with her in California around that time, claiming that the “only” possible date of conception for the child is March 13, 2021, Thompson’s birthday. Nichols has said the child was conceived in April, per the document. Thompson, 30, also repeatedly asserted that his relationship with Nichols was “based on sex only.” “We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021,” he wrote. “[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.” “We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship,” he later added. “There was only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would hook up and what hotels would be used.” Thompson denied sending the Snapchat messages between him and Nichols that have been made public via other court documents, claiming that they were fabricated. He also said they only communicated via the Snapchat application and that they never “exchange[d] text messages.” One of the alleged messages Nichols referenced in her filings said he would soon be retiring from his NBA career and thus be unable to pay ample support, while another allegedly suggested Nichols get an abortion. During the time that Thompson admits to having a sexual relationship with Nichols, he was publicly dating Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True. (He also has a son, Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

[From People]

Again, I’m no math genius but if Maralee carried to term (there’s no indication she gave birth prematurely), and she gave birth in early December, the math on that is that the child was most likely conceived in late February/early March. Isn’t it more likely that BOTH Maralee and Tristan are having trouble with math? That’s what it sounds like. Anyway, the baby is here and I assume that the DNA test has already been done. Tristan successfully got a gag order on Maralee, so who knows if we’ll even get a public confirmation on anything. Also, here’s a little sex education for the youths: you can still get pregnant even if you’re having sex with someone sporadically! You can also still get pregnant even if you don’t have real dates or your sexual partner’s phone number. Tristan’s emphasis on how he barely knows Maralee doesn’t have much bearing on the actual issue of child support and paternity!