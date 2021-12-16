Kelly Rohrbach is expecting her first child with Walmart heir Steuart Walton

Baywatch star Kelly Rohrbach sits down to do an interview

Kelly Rohrbach became famous in 2014/15 when she suddenly began appearing on Sports Illustrated covers and in various swimwear photoshoots. Leonardo DiCaprio took notice that there was a new attractive, leggy blonde on the market and they began dating. There were a few problems! One, Kelly was dangerously close to 25 years old when they started up. And two, Kelly absolutely parlayed the DiCaprio relationship to get more jobs. They broke up just before her 25th birthday (of course, that’s a firm deadline). By 2017, Kelly had gone for a guy with a much lower profile and a lot more money: Steuart Walton, one of the WalMart heirs. They quietly married in 2019 and now she’s eight months pregnant.

“Baywatch” movie star and former Sports Illustrated model Kelly Rohrbach and Walmart heir Steuart Walton are expecting their first child, sources exclusively tell Page Six. Rohrbach, 31, is about eight months along, a source said, and the couple are expecting a boy next month.

“They have a name picked out, but are keeping it quiet,” an insider told us. “They aren’t telling anybody.” We hear that the pair is even already planning for more kids.

The very private couple quietly married in 2019, after they reportedly began dating in 2017. A source told E! News at the time that Walton — whose family is worth a reported $238 billion — was even taking Rohrbach for “flying lessons on his personal plane.”

The Waltons are America’s richest family. Steuart — whose paternal grandfather was Walmart founder Sam Walton — is on the board of Walmart as well as his family’s Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

The 40-year-old is also the co-founder of Runway Group — “a holding company that invests in real estate, hospitality and other businesses in Northwest Arkansas,” according to the Walton Family Foundation website, and is the founder of Game Composites, a company that designs and builds small composite aircraft.

Good for her! We honestly barely hear about her anymore, and that’s by her design. This is the life she’s chosen! Why do swimwear photoshoots when you’re married to a billionaire and having billionaire babies? Good for her, truly. She went from a wealthy Connecticut family to Georgetown to modeling to Hollywood and now she’s about to give birth to another Walmart heir. A lady with set goals.

Kelly Rohrbach brings her beauty to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

20 Responses to “Kelly Rohrbach is expecting her first child with Walmart heir Steuart Walton”

  1. Tanguerita says:
    December 16, 2021 at 8:04 am

    Well done, Kelly. Gotta appreciate a good hustle.

    Reply
  2. It’sJustBlanche says:
    December 16, 2021 at 8:07 am

    Hmmm. Rich guy, private plane he’s learning to fly? What could possibly go wrong?

    Don’t get on the plane with him!!!

    Reply
  3. Mina_Esq says:
    December 16, 2021 at 8:18 am

    I like it when Leo’s girlfriends use him as a jumping board for bigger and better things. I don’t like users, but it’s only fair in the specific context of Leo’s relationships.

    Reply
    • Millennial says:
      December 16, 2021 at 8:45 am

      I agree, I appreciate Leo being Giselle, Blake, and Kelly’s Good Luck Chuck.

      Reply
      • kimmy says:
        December 16, 2021 at 9:29 am

        I still remember Lainey Gossip’s coverage of Blake and Leo and then Blake and Ryan and how amazed everyone was that Blake pulled that off. I still find that the most interesting thing about Blake Lively.

    • girl_ninja says:
      December 16, 2021 at 11:52 am

      He totally is Good Luck Chuck. This is the version that I would rather watch though. I have always been fascinated by the jump off Blake Lively managed to wrangle in Ryan Reynolds.

      Reply
  4. Katherine says:
    December 16, 2021 at 8:20 am

    Wouldn’t mind to be her, I’ll admit. Best wishes to them

    Reply
  5. FHMom says:
    December 16, 2021 at 8:22 am

    I’ve never heard of either of them, but they are a super cute couple. I doubt marrying an heir was her plan. Looks like she fell in love. Eat of luck to them. And like the previous poster wrote, stay away from private planes

    Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      December 16, 2021 at 8:59 am

      Her plan was always to marry someone wealthy and well connected because she’s ambitious and not above using relationships to further her goals (look at her dating history). No shade on that. She’s got good hustle and landed someone who is also good looking, young, and a billionaire. As long as they’re happy, who cares.

      Reply
  6. lurry says:
    December 16, 2021 at 8:23 am

    Get money b*tch! *Khia voice*

    Reply
  7. Lady Keller says:
    December 16, 2021 at 8:56 am

    Unless she has a secret plan to convince her husband and in laws to pay their employees a living wage I really have no respect for her for landing a billionaire.

    Reply
  8. Emily says:
    December 16, 2021 at 9:00 am

    I remember back when her and Leo first started dating, somebody was in the Celebitchy comment section spamming praise for her. Not sure if it was her, her PR team or her mom but it was done in a really cringy obvious way.

    “Kelly Rohrbach is one of a kind..” and then something about her being good at golf or something?

    I’m glad things worked out for her though. 😆

    Reply
  9. Enis says:
    December 16, 2021 at 9:33 am

    He was in charge of economic recovery from COVID in Arkansas which benefitted Walmart and not small businesses. So congrats on the kid, must be nice to be wealthy.

    Reply
  10. GirlOne says:
    December 16, 2021 at 9:41 am

    Steaurt?

    Reply
  11. Onomo says:
    December 16, 2021 at 10:33 am

    The sequel to Rachel of the white lotus, on the set of succession.

    He pushed for reopening Arkansas despite covid because his family was losing money….

    Reply

