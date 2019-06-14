Kelly Rohrbach is now married to Steuart Walton, one of the billionaire Walton heirs

I first learned of Kelly Rohrbach’s existence in 2015, when she started dating Leonardo DiCaprio and suddenly became a bikini model. Like, she appeared in Sports Illustrated and started dating Leo all at the same time. She was all hype, and she had a great publicist who made her sound like the Coolest Girl to ever Cool Girl. Not even six months later, Kelly and Leo were done because she LITERALLY aged out of the Leo Girlfriend Experience when she turned 25. The Leo Girlfriend Experience did its thing though, and Kelly had somehow hustled her way onto magazine covers and into studio films. That being said, the last time I wrote about her (in 2017), it was because “sources” said she was a massive diva.

Kelly has been quiet for more than a year – the last time (I can find) that she walked a red carpet was at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party. She has been getting pap’d over the past year in the company of a dude named Steuart Walton. Yes, THAT Walton. Of the Walton family Walmart fortune. The Walton family is worth more than $150 billion. And now Kelly is married to one of the heirs.

You can call Kelly Rohrbach Mrs. Baewatch now … although she’d probably prefer Mrs. Walton, because TMZ has learned she’s married into the freakin’ Walmart fortune!!! Some would say Steuart Walton is the one who hit the jackpot when he and the “Baywatch” actress tied the knot. Our sources say they did the deed down in Florida a couple of weeks ago. They’ve settled into married life well, apparently — we’re told they were spotted at a friend’s wedding recently … and both were sporting wedding bands. Back in March, the happy couple was spotted grabbing coffee and she seemed ecstatic. The massive engagement diamond weighing down Kelly’s hand probably didn’t hurt her mood. Steuart and Kelly started dating about 2 years ago. Both attended Georgetown — she went for undergrad, and he went to the law school. His grandfather, Sam Walton, opened the first Walmart in 1962, and the fam’s net worth was about $163 BILLION in 2017 … when Bloomberg’s Index named them America’s richest family. Kelly — who used to date Leonardo DiCaprio and once went on a date with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers — was Rookie of the Year in 2015 for SI’s Swimsuit Edition.

By most accounts, Steuart Walton is about 38 years old. Kelly Rohrbach is 29 years old. How… were they at Georgetown at the same time again? Did Walton go to law school when he was 30? I mean, he could have. There’s no rule that says you have to go to law school right after you get your bachelors degree at 21-22. Anyway, just a minor hiccup in the story. I think this is probably why Rohrbach has been so quiet the past few years, she was focusing on her relationship with a billionaire heir. And honestly, good for her. Good for them both. This is the first time I’m even hearing about them as a couple, and that’s a good thing. The Waltons like discretion. We’ll see.