Jeff Garlin fired from ‘The Goldbergs’ for his toxic, abusive, bullying behavior

Jeff Garlin is an actor and comedian, mostly famous for Curb Your Enthusiasm (he’s a series regular) and The Goldbergs, which has been airing on network television since 2013. Garlin has just been fired from The Goldbergs for cause. A few weeks ago, Vanity Fair revealed that there had long been rumors of Garlin’s toxic, bullying and abusive manner on the set of The Goldbergs. VF did an interview with Garlin in which he tried to minimize the rumors and reports. He played it like it was all just a series of misunderstandings, like crew members didn’t “get” his “humor.” Humor like holding a crew member’s face and repeatedly yelling “vagina” at her. Humor like humiliating a senior lady stand-in. Apparently, Sony Pictures Television did an in-house investigation and they just fired him on Thursday:
ABC’s long-running comedy The Goldbergs lost a series regular when George Segal died earlier this year. Now another original star who plays a member of the Goldbergs clan, Jeff Garlin, is departing following multiple misconduct allegations and HR investigations. According to sources, a mutual agreement was reached today that Garlin will not be returning to the show. His exit is effective immediately. Reps for Sony Pictures Television, which produces the comedy, had no comment.
Garlin was believed to have had one more day of shooting left from the original 18-episode Season 9 order after his schedule had been reduced. No decision has been made yet on a potential 10th season of The Goldbergs, which remains one of ABC’s strongest comedy series.
The veteran comedian addressed some of the accusations and confirmed that he had been the subject of HR probes in an extensive interview with Vanity Fair‘s Maureen Ryan this month, in which he also denied speculation that he has been fired from the show. Following the VF interview, Deadline was contacted by a number of current and former co-workers of Garlin. Speaking on condition of anonymity over fear of retribution, they spoke of a great work environment on the show, which would change dramatically on the days Garlin is on set.
“He is extremely verbally and emotionally abusive,” a Goldbergs employee told Deadline. According to a source on the show, a camera assistant made a complaint to her department head about Garlin’s use of the word (“vagina”). After the actor found out, he reportedly put his hands around her and kept saying “vagina” in her face over and over again. Overall, Garlin’s go-to jokes that a number of people on the show found offensive were talking about grandma’s vagina, balls and brassier, a co-worker said. Additionally, he would not address some longtime female crew members by name, using instead nicknames that some also considered offensive.
The VF interview addresses an incident involving Garlin and two longtime stand-ins on the show, a married couple who are beloved by the cast and crew. Garlin referred to it as “a joke that was completely missed — because I like this guy. I like his wife. I’ve worked with them for years.” According to an eyewitness of the incident, Garlin did not appear to be joking as he walked behind the female stand-in. “He screamed at her, ‘Why are you always in my way? Get the f*ck out of my way’ as she was walking down the ramp on the set after they had done blocking for a scene. She was confused and looked around.” Garlin then turned to the woman’s husband, saying, “Tell your wife to get the f*ck out of my way.”
According to sources, cast and crew were appalled, and “this was the straw that broke the camel’s back” in terms of their tolerance for Garlin’s antics, leading to new HR complaints. “Not just would he intimidate that woman, he would then turn around and belittle and embarrass her husband,” the witness said. “This is just the grossest abuse of power.”
Deadline goes on to say that his toxic, abusive behavior apparently got so much worse about two months ago (including these incidents), and after that, producers began limiting his role and basically writing his character out of as many scenes as possible. Garlin has apparently only been on the set a couple of times in the past two months. For the character’s final scenes, producers are reportedly just going to use Garlin’s stand-in and they’ll CGI Garlin’s face onto the stand-in’s face. When producers announced to the cast and crew this week that Garlin wouldn’t return, some people cheered. Basically, Garlin sounds like a pig. An unfunny pig who screamed at people constantly and said “vagina” a lot because he thinks that’s “funny.”
Glad they FINALLY took action. It took way too long. I’m sorry for all those who felt unsafe and uncomfortable on that set.
It has been too long, right? I mean, he’s been like that since the beginning. Assistants have QUIT over it. For some reason it was okay for eighty trillion seasons, but on the eighty trillionth and oneth, they decide to act. Probably because they already decided not to renew the show. For all those listening, Disney SUCKS!
It was fine for 9 years until an article came out….
An article I read previously stated that there had been investigations for three years. I don’t know how it took so long. And I too would assume the behavior was that way from the beginning.
I am so happy that after generations of this behaviour men and being called to account. My blessings to the next generation! You lucky girls who will speak up, and boys who will behave themselves!
Doesn’t putting your arms round somebody to hold them there while you yell, go beyond “verbal and emotional” abuse?
Sounds like it should to me. Battery, maybe?
This is going to sound terrible but this man looks like he’d say and do exactly what is claimed he’s done.
Glad he’s out of that job. People shouldn’t have to put up with jerk losers like him to keep their jobs.
That last paragraph in the quoted section though. The way the piece reads is he abused female co-workers right and left, and people didn’t like it so producers minimized his time on set. But then, finally, the straw that broke the camel’s back was that not only was he bullying and obnoxious to a beloved woman but he (OMG! Gasps in horror!) belittled Her HUSBAND! A MAN! How dare he!
That’s probably not how it went down, but the way it’s written is weird.
that’s a good point, like when Hannibal Buress said what so many women had been saying about Cosby, it was like, oh, why haven’t we heard about this…? On a related note, I watched an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm regrettably recently and this guy’s character is married but supposedly got another woman pregnant and the yuk yuks ensued… So gross, how did we not see this all for so long…
People only pay attention when it’s the “right” people saying it. Cyrano had a Christian for a reason. Some will only hear if it’s the right messenger. Which isn’t usually a woman. Unless a woman writing the article counts this time.
That’s how I read it, too. They let it go as long as it was women, but when it affected a man, then they acted.
He’s a pig. And it really makes me wonder about Larry David, who recently gave Horatio Sanz a guest shot on Curb.
Same. I was taught at a young age that people are known by who they choose to surround themselves with, birds of a feather and all that. I’ve enjoyed Larry David’s humor for years but I’m really side-eying him when I look at who he chooses to work with.
is there something I missed about Horatio Sanz?
I’ve watched both Curb and the Goldbergs for years and while I enjoyed Garlin’s characters, if you watch Curb, you can tell Jeff Green is a fucking asshole. (I mean Larry’s character is an asshole, too but Jeff’s was consistently grosser and worse especially pertaining to women.)
His character constantly cheats on Suzie, with increasingly unbelievable partners (mostly much much younger women 🙄) yet won’t get a divorce bc he’s greedy and lazy and she puts up with his shit. Just during this last episode of Curb I told my bf I needed to watch Goldberg’s again to make me like Jeff bc on Curb he leaves such a bad taste in my mouth. Then I read ab how he has treated his coworkers and the fact that for three years he’s been dealing with HR complaints. I’m glad he got fired.
Basically what I think it comes down to is he’s very much like his douchey character on Curb especially when you take into consideration it’s basically improv.
Someone else on Twitter said it perfectly, Suzie has been calling him a sick fuck all these years and she was right god damnit!
Re: Merricat
I 100% agree ab Larry. I feel like I ignored obv signs before but then when the season where they make jokes ab MeToo and Harvey Weinstein it felt like he was being purposefully obtuse. And I get it, he’s old as fuck but just bc you’re an old white guy who’s mad “you can’t say anything anymore” doesn’t mean you should make a show re enforcing that and making light of a serious issue.
The biggest Larry David red flag I chose to ignore was when he used Curb to rehabilitate Michael Richards’ racist ass. I remember side eyeing the fuck out of that season but since I never rewatch that one I’d forgotten about it. Very pertinent nowadays, though. I bet next season (if there is one) will be trying to rehabilitate Jeff and gaslight the crew members he’s abused. Fuck that noise
I had forgotten about the Michael Richards rehab attempt, too. Thank you for reminding me. I think I’m done with Larry David and his miscreant friends. They are all just gross.
I did not realize this show was still on!