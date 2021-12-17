Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their second child together

Well, this explains why Chris Pratt was being so effusive with the most valuable member of his household staff, his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the one who “gave” him a “healthy daughter.” Pratt has tried to do two separate Instagrams about Katherine and how he loves how much she does for him in recent months, and now we know why: Katherine is pregnant. She’s expecting her second child after welcoming daughter Lyla in August 2020. This will be Pratt’s third child.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is going to be a mom again! The author is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Chris Pratt next year, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE exclusively. The couple, who wed in June 2019, is already parents to daughter Lyla Maria, 16 months. Pratt is also dad to 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. Reps for Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt have not commented.

[From People]

I mean, this is why he married her and I believe that this is what they both want. They both want a big family and more kids. Congrats to them, I guess. I’m assuming he’ll praise her for giving him another “healthy” child when the time comes. I’m honestly trying not to be negative, I think they’re both probably okay parents, and I would guess that they both love the fact that Katherine’s extended family is close-by. She has backup, etc. They’ll be fine. They won’t stop with this kid either.