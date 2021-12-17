Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their second child together

Well, this explains why Chris Pratt was being so effusive with the most valuable member of his household staff, his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the one who “gave” him a “healthy daughter.” Pratt has tried to do two separate Instagrams about Katherine and how he loves how much she does for him in recent months, and now we know why: Katherine is pregnant. She’s expecting her second child after welcoming daughter Lyla in August 2020. This will be Pratt’s third child.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is going to be a mom again! The author is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Chris Pratt next year, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.
The couple, who wed in June 2019, is already parents to daughter Lyla Maria, 16 months. Pratt is also dad to 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.
Reps for Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt have not commented.
I mean, this is why he married her and I believe that this is what they both want. They both want a big family and more kids. Congrats to them, I guess. I’m assuming he’ll praise her for giving him another “healthy” child when the time comes. I’m honestly trying not to be negative, I think they’re both probably okay parents, and I would guess that they both love the fact that Katherine’s extended family is close-by. She has backup, etc. They’ll be fine. They won’t stop with this kid either.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
Motherhood is hard and rigorous and constantly keeps me at my personal growth edges. It amazes me that it also seems to be the pastime of choice for women who haven’t managed to make much else of themselves.
I’m sure they will remain quite happy. None of the hardships of modern day American parenting are burdens they have to bear.
omg comment of the decade. “Motherhood is hard and rigorous and constantly keeps me at my personal growth edges.” 💯 “Pastime of choice for women who haven’t managed to make else of themselves” 👏👏👏
At what point it became legitimate piece of reporting to announce pregnancy of public figure when they themselves haven’t announced it yet. I think that’s something that should disappear ? The case of SIenna Miller against the UK tabloids made me rethink about it.
He needs to stop looking at women as an oven for his perfect genes. Straight religious men can be the creepiest people on earth sometimes
He’s a narcissist with low self-esteem, he can’t help himself. He needs constant validation through his control over baby incubators he deems worthy of his perfect genetic pool. And he needs them to be totally submissive so he feels like a wonderful person.
The fact that he said she chews so loudly that he puts earbuds in? BARF
Oh. Of course. I wish them well.
I wish them well and yes, this is definitely what they want so good for them. I don’t get him in any way, but Katherine seems sweet, so. Whatever lol.
Hope that at least when she’s pregnant she allows herself to order off the adult menu.
This will be her new job. Giving him babies non stop. Wait and see. Congrats.
I can’t wait for more barfy instagram posts from him.
She always looks like she’s about to break out in tears.
For some reason, Katherine Schwarzenegger’s smile and devoted glances at Pratt remind me of the Duggar girs.