Duchess Meghan was seen out in Montecito, doing some Christmas shopping

The Duchess of Sussex was seen out and about in Montecito last week and wouldn’t you know, the Daily Mail got the exclusive photos. I think it’s pretty amazing that Meghan and Harry are rarely seen in paparazzi photos. In 2021, they were only pap’d a handful of times. I remember all of the nasty commentary from Salt Island about how Meghan and Harry would be the target of paparazzi and tabloid media in America, and as it turns out, they’re so much safer now and they’re rarely even seen. The Mail had a (stupid) breakdown of what Meghan was wearing and “eyewitness” commentary about how Meghan seemed like she was happy to get out of the house?
She looked cute and she was doing some Christmas shopping. I wish people – the Mail and even Sussex Squad peeps – would stop climbing up her ass about every little thing, positively and negatively. Just let her live! Incidentally, I saw some idiot commentator say that Meghan arranged to get pap’d because she was trying to pull attention away from either her Ellen interview (lol) or something happening on Salt Island (double lol). Like, the Mail was clearly hunting for her. This wasn’t a stroll, the photographer found her in Montecito. She didn’t set this up.
Speaking of Montecito, the local newspaper reported that Meghan and Harry were “the first to donate” to the first-ever Annual Montecito Holiday Car Parade. The locals hope that the car parade will become a bigger deal in years to come, but H&M weren’t photographed at the event or anything.
Local residents Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan donated towards the first ever #MontecitoCarParade this week. Kids from the neighbourhood lined the streets on Mon to cheer on festively decorated cars. It’s hoped that the event becomes an annual attraction.https://t.co/IP4t5hCNxp
The only people still talking about her ellen interview are people on daily fail comments section. Even big fans of megan have probably forgotten about it already.
Meg had no need to distract from Ellen because it was a hit anyway. Millions of views on YouTube and most of the commentary on it, besides the UK, we’re overwhelmingly positive. Besides it was weeks ago and most have moved on as you’ve said already.
I still find it so over the top that they live streamed her Ellen appearance. That is just so wild. The level of obsession. Anyway, she looks good.
It wouldn’t surprise me if the fail is paying someone to live in Montecito and just trawl around waiting for the Sussexes
I bet there are more than one, considering the payday a photog would get from even one picture of any of the Sussexes. They’re probably staked out all over, outside of the unofficial perimeter that Harry and Meghan’s neighbors seem to have created for them by calling the police whenever they spot a pap, lol.
Saying she’s “Going Undercover!” is so stupid. I know it shouldn’t annoy me because it’s the Fail, but I still find it so irritating. She’s wearing sunglasses and a mask like half of the country’s population. I wonder if the article said she was “flaunting” her shopping bags or some nonsense.
These pictures are really close. It’s a bit jarring.
seriously, those aren’t from a long-distance lens, someone was pretty up close. I don’t understand why these kinds of pics sell so well (and keep paparazzi in business), who cares that MM went shopping? who cares what any celeb is doing during the day?
They sell so well because Meghan is hardly seen and it’s also a candid shot which is even rarer for her. A paparazzi said that one could probably retire if they “managed to get a shot of the whole Sussex family together.” Scarcity creates demand. If/when H&M ever release face shots of Archie and Lili Diana (who hasn’t even been seen yet) it would be a major story. Hell, the back of Lilibet’s head would practically be breaking news, but that’s what happens when you aren’t selling your family to the tabloids every damn day. You become a unicorn.
@JT totally understand what you’re saying, I guess I don’t get the drive for consuming this kind of content. ie: Why people, as a whole, are so obsessed with celebs doing normal everyday crap that an entire toxic industry has sprung up around it.
@originalala I get what you’re saying too and it is weird. I guess us peasants like to see how the other half lives, however mundane the activities are. I have to admit I do like to see what Meg wears, because I really like her sense of style. When I first saw these shots I immediately asked myself if I needed a brown coat. I live in SoCal too, so a nice lightweight coat that she has on would really work for the weather here. Not too heavy but light enough for when it warms up. So I guess I’m not helping matters.
Who cares? I mean…these are posted here for millions more people to consume. So clearly this stuff sells and people enjoy clicking on the story and commenting on it.
That’s just what paparazzi do. I get why they’re hated but at the same time, they make money because people want to see the pics. As others have said, they generate clicks, sell papers and magazines and where there’s a market, they’ll follow.
They get a lot of criticism when they’re out there taking photos of people we like but when they then come up with photo’s of someone having an affair or doing something they shouldn’t, we feel differently. Those are rare jackpots of the paps and I guess these photo’s pay the bills in the mean time. They never know when they’re going to stumble upon a real story.
I also have to admit I have my suspicions when it comes to pap strolls. Especially when it comes to people like Meghan and Harry. They might have been constantly in the tabloids in the UK but how often where there actual pap photos of them out and about, rather than at work events? It was incredibly rare and not because they just weren’t going out. We heard plenty about them going out and places they went, without any photos, so it’s not like paps were camping out and tracking them down.
I’m not saying it was a pap stroll but I don’t think it’s beyond the realms of possibility.
I imagine the DM know who called the paps and if it was Meghan, they would have blasted it all over their front pages. The pics itself didn’t make any of the front pages. So I don’t think they were called by Meghan. If she was in the business of doing pap strolls, she would have done more than a few this year yet she’s been pictured like this a grand total of 2 times this year.
My guess is someone whipped out a camera phone and took the pics and sold them.
@Chergui In their interview, it sounded as if they weren’t out and about so much after marriage except for royal appearances, especially after she was pregnant.
Chergui, you’re not saying it was a pap stroll, BUT yeah, that’s what you’re saying.
The very few times Harry and Meghan were caught out in London on private time? They protested the photos. Just like they protested the photos a tabloid took of Meghan and their son near school months ago.
These current photos are the Fail pushing their luck, trying to get back at Meghan for winning her lawsuit against them. Because neither baby was with her, she may not have any legal basis to protest the pics. I suspect the residents of Montecito will push back against the Fail, as they’ve done in the past, to protect ‘their own’. Just as they did when Harry and Meghan first moved there.
@chergui i must have a different memory because i do not recall a lot of sjghtings of Meghan in the UK post the wedding. When they were dating there were a lot and a ton of pap pics but particularly after they moved to Windsor there were less eye witness accounts of them and Meghan in particular. Similarly since theyve moved to California there have been a lot less Meghan sightings than Harry, with a former british tabloid reporter who lives in Montecito even commenting on how they all see Harry on his bike often like how Sharon Stone saw him riding his bike when they were living at Tyler Perry’s. I think the reason for this is they are probably hiding her out because they know that the hunt for her is more extreme. And we do know there are paps living there as Harry mentiomed a few months ago being in a group chat with Orlando Bloom about flagging when they are around; it’s just a much lighter pap presence than if they lived in LA.
Just because someone gets photographed by paparazzi, it doesn’t mean it was a planned “pap stroll”. Paparazzi do stalk people, they know their habits and the communities of the people they are targeting. Sometimes celebs do make arrangements to have their photos taken, but many times it is just the result of paps stalking the homes/neighborhoods of celebs or frequenting places they know they will go. They even do this for C/D list celebs.
Especially in Montecito, there are probably multiple people tasked with hunting Meghan and Harry.
I’ve lived in heavily papped neighborhoods, I’ve seen them climb trees to sit and wait for a grocery store shot, I’ve seen them chase people through the streets in their cars, I’ve had them storm office buildings where I work like they were SWAT.
Seeing as the UK tabloids have multiple articles of Meghan everyday even though she has rarely been seen, it’s pretty obvious that any photo of her makes them money and so following her in montecito would profitable for many paps. And seeing as how Meghan personally sued the MoS over privacy and they are going to owe her a lot of money, the chances that she would be calling anyone from a Uk tabloid up to do a pap stroll are less than zero.
Harry and Meghan have legitimate media outlets clamouring for their attention and so they don’t need to interact at all with the paps.
I’ve seen paps in action. They have monstrously huge long lenses on their cameras. They don’t need to get up close to get a good shot.
There’s no legal basis to challenge pap photos generally, even when they’re pictures of kids. The only times the Sussexes sued were: (1) when the paps used a long lens which is illegal in Canada; and (2) when drones were used over their property. They could never sue for run of the mill pap pics, even of the kids.
@Snuffles, I don’t remember the exact distance when that photographer in France got the topless photos of Kate, but s/he must have been pretty far away because not even the Cambridges’ security spotted them, and they likely had numerous RPOs patrolling the property. Idk what the maximum distance for those long-range lenses are, but it’s scary to think that people could be photographed without having any idea, in a place they think is private and they’re totally safe.
I have to admit I love seeing candids of the royals out and about, and I don’t really understand why they make a fuss out of photos if they’re taken in a public place, and the royal in question is shopping or at a museum or something like that, and not being violated or bothered (or even spoken to!) in any way. I also don’t know how the RPOs have the authority to force regular people to delete photos from their own cellphones. If someone is trespassing or harassing them, that’s a completely different story. But I loved, for example, the one of Meghan just walking down the street taking Archie to preschool (or wherever) that day. It’s just fun to see her even briefly, what she’s wearing, etc., and don’t see the harm. ¯_(ツ)_/¯
ETA: especially right now, when everything is absolutely horrible all the time, the planet is on fire, we very may well be ruled by Nazis here in the US soon, etc. etc. etc. — it’s just so nice and refreshing to see something cheerful and happy like a pic of Meghan and Archie on a sunny day pop up, instead of the abject horror we generally consume online. It’s like a palate cleanser for our addled brains, and I don’t see how it affects M negatively in any way.
There is legal basis in the state of California when children are involved. See the anti-paparazzi law supported by Halle Berry and Jennifer Garner.
“The Daily Fail Sussex Stalkers have stunning shots of MM out in Montecito shamelessly shopping as she tries to hide her identity due to her abysmal and embarrassing recent guest appearance on Ellen!!”
I fixed it for you Daily Fail!! No need to thank me, it’s the least I could do!!
I’ve seen the full pics from a site and it’s looks like it was shot pretty far away. They also followed her cos there’s pictures of her at the car pack with her security
How did the pap see this was Meghan with the mask on? They really must be stalking her house.
My thought too! It just looks like a generic woman. I would not know this was her. They must stake out her neighborhood and follow any vehicles that leave the premises.
^^ Generic? Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, does NOT look ‘generic.’ Even with the mask and the sunglasses, her distinctive wool cap, the long duster coat, the boots, and especially her lovely signature hair — and the fact she’s out and about in Montecito with a security guard, are enough to confirm her identity.
It’s possible someone may have noticed Meg’s vehicle leaving their property, and tipped off the photographer. Or someone just noticed her at the shopping venue, and paps happened to be staked out. I don’t think Meghan is that hard to notice in Montecito. It is possible that the Sussexes are out and about together on rare occasions, without anyone being tipped off though.
BTW, I refuse to click on the Daily Mail site. I just googled the images online because I enjoy seeing what Meghan wears. She has such a great sense of style.
Yeah I don’t get it either. How do you know it’s her covered from head toe, mask, sunglasses, hat, etc. She’s dressed like a normal person out doing normal things. I dress like that casually when out and out doing shopping (I love me some boots and a long coat).
She must have security, and I bet they know her cars/license plates.
Thank you for not posting any of the pap pics other than the DM link (which I will not click). Wishing the Sussexes, Doria and all the Celebitches who celebrate a very Merry and Covid-free Christmas.
@Amy, can I ask you a genuine question (no snark or judgment at all, I’m just curious!)? But why would you (not just you personally, I know there are others who feel the same way) object to looking at the photos? I’m not clicking on the Fail either, but I saw them on Twitter and was so excited to see Meghan. The way I look at it is that they’re simply harmless— she’s walking out of a store, right out in public.
It doesn’t appear that whoever took these photos was screaming obscenities in her face and getting so close to her that security had to intervene or anything like that…those horrible tactics we’ve seen them use in videos of Diana, where they would literally jump onto the hood of her car to get a photo. Those are terrifying to even see a moment of.
Idk, am I totally in the minority here? I would never endorse harassment or drones or trespassing or anything like that. But she was just standing on a sidewalk, and I’m not sure why I’m supposed to feel guilty about being happy to see them.
(If you see this and reply, thank you in advance — and Merry Christmas to you too!)
I think you have to look at the bigger picture. Imagine every time you leave your house, there are people with camera lenses pointed at you. Some are from a distance and you don’t even notice, but some are a lot closer. Every.time. You want to go for a walk? Picture. You want to take your son to the beach? Picture. You want to drop your kid off at preschool like every other mother in America? Picture.
I hate when pictures of me go up on FB if I didn’t realize someone was taking pictures at an event or outing etc. I can’t imagine what its like for some of these celebs.
it seems harmless only if you think about it in a very narrow context. And as paparazzi photos go, I do think these are of the more harmless variety – celeb going into store, in an area where the paps probably camp out, especially on a weekend right before Christmas. But the ones of Archie going to preschool? Those weren’t as harmless IMO.
now, do some of the celebs court the attention? Of course. And if youre JLo and Ben Affleck in my opinion, you don’t get to yell “privacy!” when you’ve been courting the paps for the past 6 months.
I mean I think most of us would agree that it can be fun to see these random pics of your favorite celebrities out and about, its why People has that whole “Stars! they’re just like us!” spread in every issue (do they still do that?) but if you pull back and look at the full picture, you can get why it can be a problem for some of these celebrities. Like you’re going into Chateau Marmont or the Ivy for lunch? (are those still hotspots lol) – you know you’re going to get papped, whether anyone buys the pics is a different story.
But you’re going into the grocery store in a random neighborhood for diapers on a Saturday AM? Eh there’s a line that’s crossed. I’m not sure exactly where it is but its there. And keep in mind that the pics we see of Meghan aren’t necessarily the only ones that get taken.
@Becks thank you! That does make sense and obviously you make some great points. I guess the fact that it happens so infrequently is the reason I feel okay with it? If they were being published constantly with Meghan clearly upset and trying to shield herself, I’d feel *very* differently.
And I don’t believe for a moment that she EVER sets up “pap strolls” herself, especially with Archie.
@Lorelei, these are tricky questions – after all, this is a gossip site, we all come here to comment on fashion and the latest stories, or see cute photos as you said. And I have very few qualms, if any, about getting a glimpse of most celebs, even if it’s a casual shot. Say, Chris Pine in the RGB tank top, whatever.
The reason I personally feel somewhat differently about Meghan has a lot to do with the fact that she and Harry are taking great pains not to show their children’s faces or give them a public profile, so in my view even a sweet photo that showed the kids would be invasive. I think they are hoping to give Archie and Lili some degree of anonymity, and based on the racism and frankly scary level of hate and harassment against the Sussexes online, I think they are right to do so.
I can’t imagine knowing that there were potentially strangers recording my every move, without me seeming them, when I pick up my kid from school every day. It’s creepy and, considering the possible threats against Meghan, dangerous. Other famous moms have reported that sometimes the paps will yell at their children by name or follow them, and I’m sure it’s terrifying not to know if that guy who’s running towards you has a camera in his hand or if he wishes you and your child harm.
Lastly, the tabloids who are making money from this photo and the clicks it generates are the same ones that drive hate Meghan’s way, and I have no doubt that the same media that didn’t see anything wrong with depicting Archie as a chimp will be salivating to make racist comments about the Sussex children’s looks, including their skin tone. So personally while I love cute baby photos I kinda hope we don’t find out what Archie and Lili look like until they graduate from university.
@Lorelei – first off, thank you so much for the way you asked me this. I tell people I came to Celebitchy for the gossip, but I’ve stayed because of the discourse. This crew (you included) is so smart and insightful and respectful. It’s an oasis of sanity.
Jay & Becks have said a lot of what I think and much more eloquently than I would have done. M&H have shared a lot of themselves publicly and done so in a way that also makes it clear that they value their private space, space that has been violated in really awful ways and by the people who should have their backs (her father, a large percentage of his entire family). I’ve not a doubt that she was prepared to be papped while out (hair perfect, attire perfect) but sometimes the kindest thing you can do to a public figure is to smile, wave and leave them alone. And Jay got it exactly right – I didn’t open the photos because I didn’t want to give the DM clicks and/or encouragement. (Plenty of other folx out there for that!)
She looked great. The DF and SS members should leave her alone, but they seem equally obsessed with her and Harry.
The car parade was cute. Nice gesture by the Sussexes. I bet they were there, but no one got a picture of them. No way they wouldn’t share this moment with Archie.
She looked cute and happy, that the most important thing. I also remember the British press’ pretend concern about Harry and Meghan being pap’d all time in LA. What wasn’t being said was that British press were the ones sending photographers to California to get pictures of them. I suspect that the Royals are pap’d more in London than Harry and Meghan are in California but the press are just not allowed to publish those pictures. I thought the Montecito Christmas was a pleasant surprise. It’s clear that Harry and Meghan are intent on putting down roots in their new hometown.
Trying to pull attention away from the Ellen interview ? Why should she ? Some people have lost their marbles when it comes to H&M…. They really took their leaving as a rejection of them! So strange ….
It’s hilarious, honestly. They want her to stay to be abused yet cry outrage when she leaves. Really psychotic bunch of crazies. These derangers can eat shite.
Why would she pull attention from an appearance that took place over a month ago. It was fun and light and everyone except the usual bitter crew have moved on. Meghan looked cute out shopping and photographs so well, even masked up and just doing mundane things. Love those gorgeous boots she had on. This is not a big deal.
I’d completely forgotten the Ellen interview even happened until I read it here today; it seems so long ago. Who are these deranged people still bitching about it!? Jesus Christ.
She looked great and like she was just out running some errands etc. I had to laugh at some of the shade in the DM article, about how she was “dressed up” when everyone else in Montecito “dresses casually when out and about.” Oh so now the DM is an expert on Montecito and what the celebs there wear on a regular basis?!?
It’s really…sad? funny? a combo of both? how meghan can be “spotted” as someone said last week lol and it consumes the tabloids. Meanwhile when Kate tries this – getting papped to pull focus from Meghan (see: blue blazer and bookstore shopping in 2020) it barely registers.
I find it even more hilarious that Meghan out Christmas shopping completely blew the royals out of the news cycle. The Keens try so hard to be the focus of everything just to be pushed aside by Meg out and about.
That’s the part I find hilarious. Meghan could merely photobomb someone else in the background of a picture accidentally and it would still wipe the Cambridges off the pages.
That photo of Archie’s FOOT dominated royal coverage for days 😂
The Montecito natives don’t just dress casually, they wear “flip flops.”
Even if she was dressed up, she just moved to the area! Los Angeles/England/Santa Barbara are all very different places with different styles and streetwear. She might still be figuring out her Montecito style. Also, who really cares? LOL.
When I moved from San Francisco to Rhode Island for 6 years for grad school, all of my new east coast friends teased me about my clothes. I tended to just wear layers instead of coats meant for snow; my clothes had more of a surf vibe which stuck out in an old industrial town; I didn’t know what boots to wear in snow; etc. It took me years to figure out the local street wear and what my style was on the east coast. Your style adapts a bit depending on your context. You have the same taste, but your clothes may change a tad.
I actually think that what she has on is perfect for the weather. Yes, it isn’t as cold here as it is elsewhere, but we do get cold. A breezy dress with a lightweight coat is pretty standard out in SoCal in the winter because it still very sunny out despite it being 60 degrees outside. She looks very casual to me and would blend in just fine.
Everyone else in these photos is wearing a jacket or coat. She looks appropriate for running errands. What were they expecting her to wear? Sausage curls and an ugly Christmas sweater?
Really? Huh. I live 35 minutes from Montecito and go there all the time. People out and about don’t wear this kind of outfit in Santa Barbara county unless they are going to a party. Most Californians in Montecito wear California casual, which ranges from surf to skate to even simply low top sneakers, khakis and a sweater. She looks dressed up, for sure. This wouldn’t look dressed up in, say, New York or some other part of the country. But in California, yes. (I’ve lived all over California and the east coast and am late 30s.)
The photographer must have gotten a pretty penny for this shot, too. She is very rarely seen outside of official events.
Christmas is coming.. when I had younger kids I shopped dressed like this because I was running into stores between appointments, childrens concerts (plays) , cookie exchanges etc then add in business parties and neighborhood events..
She does look great (in love with the boots but Florida sucks for boots). If you have limited shopping time believe me you get better customer service dressed like this than wearing your oversized sweats, baggy hoodie and worn uggs.
Also, she knows shes a public persona now so she doesnt get to look sloppy without it being all over the tabloids, so my guess she is allegedly “overdressed” (not in my opinion, btw I think she looks perfect) almost all the time because she’ll either be in the tabloids for being under or over dressed so she may as well look nice
@Cessily and STRIPE – both of your comments were my first thoughts too when I saw her outfit – that she wasn’t “just” running these errands, that she was probably on her way to or from a meeting or lunch or whatever, and that she knows there is always a chance of being photographed so she went for nice vs. sloppy. (sorry, Meghan would be casual chic, I would look sloppy, lol *stares down at Hallmark christmas sweatshirt and leggings and slippers*)
the idea that she was so out of place and that she has no idea what other celebrities in Montecito wear when out and about was hilarious to me.
My goodness, I love her style. One thing I miss about her being in the toxic royal family is more looks at her fashion (obviously, glad she got herself and her family out of a terrible situation, so don’t beat me up, I just miss the fashion).
I thought of her royal style as a mix of royal and Caroline Bassett. It really is a shame that we never got to see more of its evolution, because it would’ve been glorious to watch.
I do miss seeing her style daily when she was a royal and it would have definitely evolved as time went on had that family not been so damn hateful. I enjoyed many of the things that she wore during her very short tenure.
Good fashion is in short supply. Meghan was the whole package as a working royal . Not since Princess Diana had there been such an iconic style setter. Meghan is still on point but there are fewer chances to indulge the view.
I love her style in general and I liked her royal style. I think she shows that you can be professional (depending on context obviously), chic, sexy (again depending on context/event etc), stylish, and yet still dress…..I don’t know. I don’t want to say “conservative” but that she is professional and event appropriate without resorting to coatdresses and that she can be chic and sexy without showing everything or wearing something skin tight or whatever. Like there’s almost something a little retro about her style, not in the actual clothes, but in her overall approach to what she wears. Carolyn Bessett is a good comparison.
@L84TEA, yes! Many try and fail to pull off Carolyn Bessette, lol, but Meghan made it work. It’s a feat, but she did it, and still always come across looking natural.
I totally agree. I don’t even bother getting excited when I see posts about royal events. I know the fashion is going to be bland, boring, and predictable. Meghan and Harry were the only charismatic and exciting members of the family. A friend met Meghan when she did an event at his workplace(it’s a UK charity), said she was incredibly kind and so beautiful that she somehow looked good in every single picture.
I love her casual style. Obv, it’s more dressy than just jeans but then she pairs it with the beanie and all the shades of brown, just love. I hope Meghan goes out shopping on the regular and is usually not papped and we just don’t know about it. I want her and her family to live their life, just shopping when they want to shop.
She looks so cute! I love her style.
She looked so cute. It’s a wonder they don’t get papped at all when their neighbors like Katy/Orlando and Adam/Behati get pictured frequently… hm
They did say they are homebodies. Haha
Ah, I know exactly where she was, which is fun. We stop at that shopping center every time we travel up the coast because there is a super convenient, freeway adjacent Starbucks at it.
Regarding her style- it’s spot on for coastal S. Calif. We don’t zip around in sweats here. We zip around in either cute workout wear, or in what I call urban mom chic, exactly how Meghan is dressed.
Flip flops when it’s 80 degrees on up, sure, but not in the middle of winter. We love our boots and booties here!
“Celebrity,” “Meghan Markle.” They really don’t miss a chance do they.
@EB, your comment reminded me — recently one of the RR’s inadvertently referred to the Cambridges as “celebrities” and I’m almost positive I took a screenshot so I could post it as a reply whenever they whine that “they’re not mere celebrities! They’re ROYALS!” I take way too many screenshots, so it might take a while, but I have to try and find it to share, lol.
I just returned from the central coast/so cal and I kept thinking how it’s hilarious that the RR and RF think they would ever return to that dank island. The California coast line is so beautiful and they aren’t being hounded within an inch of their life. I’m happy for them.
She looks quite nice. I have always liked her street style (sometimes more than her work style). The Ellen interview was like a month ago (I think) so it’s a too late to be pulling focus from that (which I don’t think she’s doing btw, just countering the DF here).
I also do laugh at how people thought H&M would get papped more when Meghan has been papped like 2 times this year, this and taking/picking up Archie from school. Maybe there’s others that I’m missing but it’s still times you can count on one hand.
That’s unnerving that someone got so close to her. Maybe a fellow shopper who somehow recognized Meghan under her coat, mask, and glasses? I’m hoping the big guy with her is her security.
Also, we’re totally going to get a shot of Keen out shopping now, too, right? My guess is a toy store.
I wonder if paps have some of the people working in shops looking out for certain people to inform them.
My guess is that they have paid paps in Montevideo, and they have paid off staff in tony stores to let them know when she is around. These are people who rented the house next door to her father and befriended him. They will stop at nothing to get info on Meghan. The message is for Meghan as well: go anywhere and we will find you. They have created a story in their minds that she is hiding from them, so they can triumph every time they “catch” her. But she and Harry know this, and they can afford the security they need to protect their family from these stalkers.
*montecito. Damn autocorrect. Maybe they should troll the tabloids by telling them they’re moving to Uruguay
That’s a good guess – it doesn’t look like a professional pap shot to me. But I’m glad that the stores have not released any info about her being seen there, or what she may have bought, like what happened to VP Harris.
@Lanne, a number of years ago, that happened to another celebrity— they literally bought the house right next store — and it’s driving me insane that I can’t remember who it was. It must have been someone whose photo made the price of the home worth it. But they will go to any length.
IMO, these ones are fine, she’s just walking out of a store and into her car, but to think that everyone in the house next door to you is stationed at every with long lenses is absolutely terrifying.
@Lanne, I couldn’t find the specific example I was looking for, but I did find these two articles which are interesting. The first one is from 2018, but it explains the behind-the-scenes machinations when big name celebs buy houses, and I found it fascinating. The second one is much more recent and even mentions the Sussexes — I hope the links go through:
https://observer.com/2018/03/living-next-to-a-celeb-prepare-for-paparazzi-parties-and-security-detail/
https://www.dirt.com/gallery/moguls/power-players/francois-navarre-house-pacific-palisades-1203423316/
Didn’t realize there was a dress code for shopping. I’ve seen people dressed all sorts of ways when in stores. Just any little thing to “other” somebody with the BM.
Or she could be coming from some place or going to some place afterwards that was more dressy. You’re right, the BM is so dumb. Anything to pick at Meghan (and Harry) to say “You’re doing it wrong!”
She could be shopping on her way to lunch with a friend or some other event. Whatever the case it’s her choice how she wants to dress. I think she looks great. I’ve always loved her style.
She can’t win – if she was dressed in yoga pants, she would be “flaunting” her body, and if she was in flip flops and cut sweats, they’d write that she looks sloppy or disrespectful.
As if the BM would even know what the appropriate dress codes in California were – didn’t many reporters talk about how Meghan and Harry are basically living in LA, and they don’t seem to have a sense of how far away California is from New York or Washington, DC. So I don’t think I’ll be taking their social critique of Meghan’s fashion super seriously, thanks.
Megs is too cute. Glad she can go do whatever she pleases.
Geez, I clicked on the DF link and there are over 3600 comments on this article. The obsession is insane. Even if 3000 are bots, it’s like, a woman out shopping?
Meghan and Harry must have that kind of once-in-a-lifetime kind of love to not only endure this but to thrive.
This is only tangentially related, but the time-management aspect of the constant Meghan-bashers reminded me; last night, I just finished listing to a new-ish, six-episode podcast called “Sweet Bobby” about a young British woman who was catfished in an unfathomably cruel way for almost a decade. It was unbelievable and awful and…honestly there are no words to adequately describe it.
But I kept wondering, as did everyone else in the comments, how on EARTH the catfisher, who turned out to be another young British woman with a very high-level job at Barclays (!!) found the time to *constantly* be online, creating and maintaining HUNDREDS of fake social media accounts, talking to the victim via Skype, texting the victim — honestly it sounds like a full-time job, and I was beyond shocked when I learned she was a successful professional who worked in “the City” in London. (I won’t give away anymore spoilers in case anyone wants to listen to it!) When did she get any work done?? It’s an absolutely unreal story.
And I always wonder that about the people who are seemingly online trashing Meghan all day, every day. I know that some are bots, but not all of them are, and I just can’t imagine what these people’s lives are like to allow them to spend so much time bitching about someone they’ve never even met online?
Do they have jobs, families, responsibilities? Anything!? In many cases, their ENTIRE Twitter accounts are dedicated solely to smearing Meghan; they never post about anything else, ever. And many of them are probably the same people commenting on the Fail, as @ScrambledEggs just pointed out. I will never, ever understand what they get out of it.
I don’t know if people realize but Orlando bloom/Katy perry are papped all the time in montecito! There are paps that sit and wait for celebrities in their neighborhood. We already know that because Harry said he texted Orlando about it. They also sit outside their homes waiting. Harry and Meghan’s dog walker was papped with their dog when they went to New York.
I understand people not wanting to share the photos but if it means people not clicking on the daily mail then please share them.
Meghan and Harry will be papped and people need to get used to that. Every celebrity does especially as they go on about their days in high trafficked areas shopping, eating etc. They were before they met each other.
But what they both said they didn’t like was trying to get pics of their home or kids. Minus the one photo and since moving to Montecito. they’ve been successful at that.
I want to look half that cute in a beanie!!
Lili’s first Christmas–what fun they’ll have with the two wee ones!
Just HOW does Madame Duchess make brown look so dang good??????
Even if I were her age, I shudder to think how I would look in brown. There would be pictures all right, but of the “good god what the HELL is she thinking????” variety
So the daily mail admits they are stalkers. How else do they explain this picture?
The Fail is watching and photographing their every move. I bet they have more photos of Harry and Meghan than the ones that have been released.
She looks lovely. I’m sure DM is triggered by seeing the half black woman wearing nice clothes bought with her own money.
They need to just stop and get on with printing that front page apology and running the Duchess her money for breaching her copyright!
And yet zero pic’s of the queen walking around London without a cane?
I saw these yesterday and thought they could easily not be Meghan. The person who took the pics probably had other intel, like they followed her from the gates of her estate or saw her security detail, but if I had passed this woman in a store without those clues I wouldn’t have known it was
Meghan.
^^ Oh no. At the very least, I’d do a doubletake, being that this is a picture taken at a shopping mall in Montecito. Her hair and the wool beanie (along with the long coat, the boots, and the sunglasses) are signature styles of Meghan’s.
So glam, love her casual style, pre-royal and royal
That shades of brown. Swoon. Absolutely love the look. Chic af.
^^ +1, The Duchess of Sussex = Classy, edgy, elegant chic! Meg is so comfortable in her own skin, and she knows how to dress for her body. She’s got personal style to-die-for. Swoon indeed! I’m inspired by her style, her grace, her personal, yet accessible taste, her smarts, her courage, her kindness, everything!
So hilarious. A woman leaves her home. Her home. To be somewhere “normal.”
This look sparked a “376% increase in brown wool coats in the uk” on the day Meg was spotted so the rubbish from the DM meant nothing.
I’m sure sometime soon we’ll see Kopy Kate wearing a similar coat and boots. It would be interesting if she also copied the beanie.
Yep, seriously, I don’t know when or how soon but we are going to see someone else in brown. Bet.
Breaking news. Mom of two goes shopping a few days before Xmas.
Meghan is just cool and chic. I laugh when picturing Megan in these pics then Cathy in her twee sweater with tiny roses and curly extensions.