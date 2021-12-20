“Jada Pinkett Smith wore Giambattista Valli to the ‘Matrix’ premiere” links
  December 20, 2021

  By Kaiser
  • Links

Jada Pinkett Smith wore a red, mullet-y Giambattista Valli to the Friday premiere of The Matrix Resurrections. [RCFA]
19 Responses to ““Jada Pinkett Smith wore Giambattista Valli to the ‘Matrix’ premiere” links”

  1. Bettyrose says:
    December 20, 2021 at 12:21 pm

    Did anyone else in the Bay Area know about the Matrix premier before it happened? I can’t believe it was right there at the Castro theater and I first heard about it this morning. 😠

    Reply
    • DiegoInSF says:
      December 20, 2021 at 12:40 pm

      I’m in the city and knew about it for at least a week. briefly considered going to gawk at them but it was too damn cold and figured it’d be a sh..show of traffic etc and didn’t.

      Reply
      • Bettyrose says:
        December 20, 2021 at 12:56 pm

        I’m sure it was and it was miserably cold that day. Probably not much fun to stand outside and realistically see no celebrities. But the Castro is one of the last of our fabulous neighborhood movie palaces; So cool it was was there and not a generic megaplex.

    • SpankyB says:
      December 20, 2021 at 1:02 pm

      I knew nothing about it until I just read Castro Theater at the bottom of the photo. It has been cold and damp, not my favorite type of weather to stand around and gawk in.

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        December 20, 2021 at 8:17 pm

        Word. I’ve lived in the Bay Area most of my life, and rarely ever had a celebrity experience, but once in L.A. I had the chance to stand outside the Oscars. I saw tons of limousines and lots of people waving at fans from the windows, but I recognized zero celebrities. And that was in March in warm weather. I was working till late Friday night and couldn’t have gotten there in time anyway, but I guess I’m glad I missed it.

  2. Natters says:
    December 20, 2021 at 12:28 pm

    Jada is obviously choosing to take the red pill. I love Carrie Moss’s Oscar de La Renta bespoke gown that emulated The Matrix computer coding language in her dress, plus she looked great in it.

    Reply
  3. mich says:
    December 20, 2021 at 12:44 pm

    Dress worked better without red tights and shoes.

    Reply
    • NorthernGirl_20 says:
      December 20, 2021 at 12:54 pm

      Yes! No tights and black shoes and that dress would have worked.

      Reply
    • SpankyB says:
      December 20, 2021 at 1:04 pm

      It’s been pretty cold so the tights were probably better than wearing a coat over the dress. But, yeah, they don’t look good.

      ETA: I see the original dress had tights too, but it’s much shorter. She either needed to shorten the dress or do away with the tights.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      December 20, 2021 at 1:32 pm

      I agree, I’d love it without the tights and shoes.

      Reply
  4. Green Desert says:
    December 20, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    Jada’s is a whole LEWK and I appreciate it.

    Reply
  5. BothSidesNow says:
    December 20, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    I’m here for all the love to LeVar Burton!!!

    Yes!!! An outstanding choice to host the National Spelling Bee!!!

    Reply
  6. MaryContrary says:
    December 20, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    All holiday parties are super spreaders. Mr. Contrary skipped his thankfully-at last count 8 people got covid. Brother in law reluctantly went to his (new boss-guilted into it) Guess who has covid this week? And ALL of these people are vaccinated-and some even had the booster.

    Reply
  7. Susie Whittenberger says:
    December 20, 2021 at 2:13 pm

    SNL was sooo weird… it felt to close to March 2020….

    Reply
  8. K says:
    December 20, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    I love the color on her. Her face is so striking. Gorgeous.

    Reply

