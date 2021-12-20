“Jada Pinkett Smith wore Giambattista Valli to the ‘Matrix’ premiere” links

Jada Pinkett Smith wore a red, mullet-y Giambattista Valli to the Friday premiere of The Matrix Resurrections. [RCFA]
Kate Hudson is already in Aspen for the holidays. [Just Jared]
Blind item: which media company held a superspreader holiday party? [Gawker]
Saturday Night Live made changes because of Miss Omicron. [Dlisted]
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi went to the Oz premiere of Being the Ricardos. [Go Fug Yourself]
Another take on Ben Affleck’s Howard Stern interview. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Spider-Man: No Way Home. [Pajiba]
Mrs. Claus should NOT wear a corset!! [Seriously OMG]
The worst of entitled family members being trash. [Buzzfeed]
The closing arguments for Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial have started. [Towleroad]
Sexy Pottery Girl is the new TikTok sensation. [Egotastic]
Did anyone else in the Bay Area know about the Matrix premier before it happened? I can’t believe it was right there at the Castro theater and I first heard about it this morning. 😠
I’m in the city and knew about it for at least a week. briefly considered going to gawk at them but it was too damn cold and figured it’d be a sh..show of traffic etc and didn’t.
I’m sure it was and it was miserably cold that day. Probably not much fun to stand outside and realistically see no celebrities. But the Castro is one of the last of our fabulous neighborhood movie palaces; So cool it was was there and not a generic megaplex.
I knew nothing about it until I just read Castro Theater at the bottom of the photo. It has been cold and damp, not my favorite type of weather to stand around and gawk in.
Word. I’ve lived in the Bay Area most of my life, and rarely ever had a celebrity experience, but once in L.A. I had the chance to stand outside the Oscars. I saw tons of limousines and lots of people waving at fans from the windows, but I recognized zero celebrities. And that was in March in warm weather. I was working till late Friday night and couldn’t have gotten there in time anyway, but I guess I’m glad I missed it.
Jada is obviously choosing to take the red pill. I love Carrie Moss’s Oscar de La Renta bespoke gown that emulated The Matrix computer coding language in her dress, plus she looked great in it.
Yeah that’s the dress we should be talking about. She looked stunning, and Keanu is so handsome
There’s a whole post about it
Carrie-Anne Moss looks stunning!! Her dress by Oscar de la Renta is spot on!!! Plus you can tell how much she is loving her look!!
This is what everyone should be talking about!!!!
Dress worked better without red tights and shoes.
Yes! No tights and black shoes and that dress would have worked.
It’s been pretty cold so the tights were probably better than wearing a coat over the dress. But, yeah, they don’t look good.
ETA: I see the original dress had tights too, but it’s much shorter. She either needed to shorten the dress or do away with the tights.
I agree, I’d love it without the tights and shoes.
Jada’s is a whole LEWK and I appreciate it.
I’m here for all the love to LeVar Burton!!!
Yes!!! An outstanding choice to host the National Spelling Bee!!!
All holiday parties are super spreaders. Mr. Contrary skipped his thankfully-at last count 8 people got covid. Brother in law reluctantly went to his (new boss-guilted into it) Guess who has covid this week? And ALL of these people are vaccinated-and some even had the booster.
SNL was sooo weird… it felt to close to March 2020….
I love the color on her. Her face is so striking. Gorgeous.