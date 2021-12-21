Blind item: who are the two unvaccinated actresses doing events this month?

Variety and other trade papers have stories about how the rise of the Omicron variant has disrupted the “business as usual” atmosphere of Hollywood and the upcoming award season. It definitely feels like everything changed here in America over the course of about 72 hours. One week ago, people were making holiday plans with their families and RSVPing for Christmas parties and now, everyone is masking up and cancelling plans. This Variety piece shows that many are hopeful that this Omicron outbreak won’t be as severe, but Variety also has a bunch of interesting side-stories, including a blind item about two unvaccinated actresses. Some highlights:
Last week’s LA premiere of Spider-Man was a superspreader event: Days after the premiere, word began circulating that a top agent at one of the major talent agencies had tested positive for COVID-19 after attending both the premiere and Tom Holland’s more selective after party for about 75 people off Sunset. It fell to Holland’s team to notify people about the outbreak. The potential exposure to the highly contagious virus and its latest variant, Omicron, shows how rapidly the public health situation in the U.S. has devolved in recent days. It’s a dramatic turn of events that has imperiled the entertainment industry’s tenuous recovery efforts.
Cancelled plans: Social life in Hollywood had all but fully resumed in recent months with cocktail parties for awards voters, splashy film premieres and power lunches five days a week. But things are changing rapidly as one agency and studio after another discovers breakthrough cases of COVID within its ranks. “Last week, I would have said ‘yes’ to a full office Christmas party or a lunch or dinner,” said one indie film publicist. “In the last 24 hours, everything changed. I woke up this Thursday and cancelled everything.”
The blind item: Also in recent days, rumblings about two unvaccinated actresses have grown louder and more concerning — one up for Oscar contention in a prominent indie, the other the headliner of a December tentpole. The women continue to engage in publicity for their respective projects, some in person, which has alarmed the publicists and actors who are working the circuit alongside them.
Sundance is still scheduled as an in-person event: For now, companies are moving forward with plans to attend Sundance, which resumes in-person events in Park City, Utah on Jan. 20 after going virtual in 2021. But they are contemplating reducing the number of staff they send and privately acknowledge that many stars may not feel safe making the trek up the mountain in the middle of a surge of COVID.
The Critics Choice Awards: The Critics Choice Awards, which is being held at the Fairmont Hotel on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles, is moving forward with plans, although some awards watchers think the event may be revamped as an outdoor show. The Hollywood Critics Association, which is hosting its own show on Jan. 8 says it plans to have its party as planned…for now.
I think it’s kind of a good thing that Hollywood and entertainment media are showing that they can be quite nimble when it comes to public health issues. They learned a lot from the pandemic, and the move to do smaller, more tightly controlled events is very smart, as is the move to cancel parties and premieres.
As for the blind item… two actresses. One of them is part of a “tentpole” and one of them in an indie which is part of an Oscar campaign. For the indie actresses, my guess is one of the actresses involved with the “indie” movies out this month: Licorice Pizza, The Lost Daughter or The Tragedy of Macbeth. Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Olivia Colman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Frances McDormand and Alana Haim. Maybe Kirsten Dunst from The Power of the Dog? But I don’t think any of those people are anti-vaxx, and in several cases, some of them are on the record talking about how they’re vaccinated or pro-vaccine. For the tentpole actress… someone from The Matrix Resurrections or Spider-Man: No Way Home? Those are the two “tentpoles” out right now. I really don’t know!
Hmm could the “tentpole” movie actress be Priyanka Chopra (from the new Matrix)? She seems to fancy herself a “free thinker” (ex. when a woman in a panel audience asked about her tweets in support of military attacks on Pakistan and she replied with “lemme know when you’re done venting.”) 🙄
ah yes, the “free thinkers” who somehow believe everything randos on youtube and TikTok tell them. The lack of critical thinking is astounding in much of society….
Is she a “headliner” though?
could it be Jada Pinkett Smith? have either she or Will made any public comments about the vaccine?
For the indie – my guess is Dakota, but IDK.
Given their Scientology ties, I’d go with Smith.
Dakota presented at the Gotham Awards in NYC, which required attendees to be vaccinated.
Chopra has been vaxxed, it was covered on the Indian gossip blogs. My guess is Carrie Anne Moss.
I don’t think it’s Priyanka. She was working on a series internationally for nearly a year, and I think she would’ve had travel issues. It’s a huge project and it’s going to launch international series in even more counties. Too much riding on it.
Kristen Stewart?
Carrie Ann Moss (I say for sure)
Carrie Anne was in Toronto at the end of November for the opening of The Matrix Resurrections. Obviously to cross the Canadian border she would have to be double vaccinated and be tested on arrival we still have clear guidelines on international arrivals.
This. If she was in Canada and not double vaxxed upon entry, she should have faced a quarantine.
Having said that, there are exemptions for essential workers.
There were exemptions made for cast and crew working on a production as they were deemed essential because the “skill set” couldn’t be found locally. (Bullpewp)
The tentpole actress is most likely Carrie Ann-Moss – she’s skipped some premieres/events where there was a vaccine mandate and has spoken out against vaccines in the past.
Ohhhh I didn’t know that. Okay so then it sounds like its definitely her.
If they want the virus, let them have it. I just hate they are putting others at risk.
Well I’m like 99% sure it isn’t Zendaya. There was a video of her getting vaccinated or something back in the summer I think.
And her mom just did a pro vaccine video with Michelle Obama.
It’s not in Zendaya because she was in England the other week and you have to be fully vaccinated to enter England as a foreigner.
I am hoping not Carrie-Anne Moss. But as she runs a “lifestyle brand designed to empower women through mindfulness, meditation, and devotion” out of LA, it makes me raise an eyebrow. (I did a little Wiki Goog after a Celebitchy commenter said there were rumblings she may be an anti-vaxxer in yesterday’s post.) Doesn’t need to mean anything, of course.
Update: I see mae wrote something above before I posted. When people who I think have the best intentions (like crunchy mindfulness lifestylers) can’t do something for others as simple as getting vaxxed, I just feel we will never get out of this mess.
Possibly Kristen Stewart?
She spoke about dragging her brother to get vaxd, how big is the chance of her being unvaxed
People are such assh*les. This virus is KILLING people and if you do not do your part and get vaccinated then YOU are killing people. These rich people of a certain demographic are a f**king plague.
For sure. My poor niece, who is fully vaxxed, has to quarantine because one of her classmates tested positive. The girl’s a*shole parents sent her to school while waiting on a test result. My sister is livid.
I’m sorry your family is even going through that. I’m sad and sorry for us all. It’s just so damn disrespectful and selfish to continue to treat others around “you” because you just don’t care.
I think this should be grounds for a lawsuit or criminal charges. Endangering another person by knowingly exposing them to COVID is just wrong and should be illegal.
Yeah I feel like over the weekend my mindset has changed about holiday plans. I can’t count how many people i know IRL and influencers who have posted on social media within the last week about either quarantining due to an exposure or who actually have covid right now. It feels like a lot. And Omicron is now the dominant strain – 73% of cases. And I am hearing everywhere–maybe its not actual hard data, but it feels like it’s happening – that Omicron is definitely causing breakthrough cases even if you’re triple vaccinated.
I went to my bootcamp this morning and the trainer told us she just found out she was exposed at this 1,000-person conference last week that was mandatory for all trainers in the franchise. She had covid last Christmas. Not vaccinated. I stayed 30 feet away, we were outside and I still wore a mask, but I’m going to work out at home till after the holidays because every single trainer i go to was at that conference.
My husband and I are re-thinking everything we’re doing this week and next. It makes me rage-y because my 6 and 8 year old just became immune with their second vaccines. YAY FINALLY FREEDOM. Except EVERY person in our family and church home group is either 1. not vaccinated (we have been careful around them all this time), 2. vaccinated with just one dose like J&J or 3. not getting the booster for whatever reason. We were FINALLY starting to feel safe for a whole two weeks here… and now we are definitely at risk again. I’m so mad at the family members we were planning to see, the friends we hoped to see at a farewell party… but none of them are boosted. My husband is focused on our anniversary weekend going to a cabin on Jan 15. He really really wants us to be able to go so we can recharge and relax. But we have to rethink all the plans we have over the next week and a half. It will be a miracle if our family doesn’t get covid. I am SO SICK OF THIS.
To keep it relevant to the post I don’t care so much about the story with the celebs. I’m really sick of people not caring about others and refusing to get vaccinated. I just wanted to comment about the “feeling like it’s exploded” part. Sorry.
@Abby I feel you in this post.
After having two shots of the Pfizer vaccine, the booster and my flu shot, I just tested positive for fucking Covid. I have been so sick this past week. No idea if/when I came in contact with anyone with it; I am so diligent about still wearing my mask, six feet distance, sanitizer all of it!!! And now, I will have to isolate for the holidays.
I am fairly healthy, so I am sure I will be fine, but I am sooo angry over this crap! This new variant is now infecting even vaccinated people and I have completely lost any patience for those “MY FREEDOM” I won’t get the vaccine assholes! Fuck YOU!!! Your utter selfishness and narcissism is prolonging ALL OF THIS!
I too am sick of people not caring about anyone else either….it’s so depressing.
I’m going to guess Carrie-Anne Moss and Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie? That would be a shame.
Maggie has traveled to the UK for press which would require proof of vaccination.
It’s most likely Carrie Ann-Moss for the actress in a tentpole franchise. The only other franchise that came out in December was Spider-Man and I doubt Zendaya or Marissa Tomei haven’t taken the vaccine – those two were the main actresses in the movie, the rest were (male) actors.
Only 2 actresses you mean! What a lopsided movie in terms of gender representation. And I’m so desensitized I didn’t even notice the 10:2 ratio until the movie was almost over.
I don’t think it’s Alana Haim. She shared a bday party with TSwift. There is a pic of them hugging and Taylor said everyone was tested before the party. I don’t think she would hug (or even party with, really) an unvaccinated person as, as stated previously by everyone, her mom is at risk. I seem to remember KStew saying she was vaxxed as well (not sure where).
I doubt it’s her because HAIM was on tour recently (vaccination was required) and last year their Christmas wrapping was called “all I want for Christmas is a vaccine”…
Carrie Ann Moss seems to definitely be it for the tentpole. For the indie, could it be Frances McDormand?
It’s almost 100% likely to be Carrie Ann Moss. I follow a group of women on social media who are devoutly anti-vaxx (good to know which tune the devil is playing) and she’s either commented or liked most of their posts.
oh, yikes
What the hell is a “December tentpole”?!
A movie, usually some kind of franchise IP, released in December that studios are counting on to make big bank at the box office and prop up the rest of their slate of releases.
My guess for the ‘tentpole’ is Sing 2, and the actress is Scarlett Jo.
I thought the exact same thing about Sing 2 and ScarJo. I like her but she seems like she would skip the vaxx
See, I view ScarJo as someone who would jump the line when vaccines were first rolling out, getting ahead of essential workers and the elderly.
Jada?
I’m honestly not at all persuaded by arguments that it can’t be x celebrity because they’ve traveled to y. Celebrities get the rules broken for them all of the time and I trust very few countries to hold form in the face of money and influence.
We also know that some people have lied about their status. I wouldn’t it past anyone to provide a fake vaccine card.
I actually laughed out loud at the idea it might be Olivia Colman!