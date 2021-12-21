Spider-Man producer warned Tom Holland and Zendaya not to date each other

I know someone who’s getting a lump of coal in her stocking this year: Amy Pascal. Apparently, the Sony exec tried to stop Zenland before it began. According to Amy, she attempted to dissuade Zendaya and Tom Holland from dating prior to the start of filming on Spider-Man: Homecoming. After trying unsuccessfully to keep Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone from falling for each other, Amy took both Tom and Zendaya aside – separately – and told them not to “go there.” Because that approach always works with young, hot people.
Not everyone was rooting for a Zendaya-Tom Holland romance from the start.
The 25-year-old actors star in the newest Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, as Peter Parker and love interest MJ. Sparks first flew between the two onscreen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which premiered in 2017.
Like many of those who came before them in the same roles — Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire; Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield — the stars began dating after being cast in the first film.
In a new interview with The New York Times, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal said she initially warned Holland and Zendaya that dating could “complicate things,” but of course her protests didn’t work.
“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there — just don’t,” she told the outlet. “Try not to.”
“I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma,” she added. “It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me.”
I get where Amy was coming from. Flings that end badly can cause animosity between the leads. And if you have a three-picture deal riding on their chemistry, I’m sure she wanted to take every precaution. It’s the fact she thought this would work that I’m giggling over. I’ve had plenty of jobs in which workplace romances were discouraged. We took that to mean “find better hiding places.” It’s kind of a silly ask too. Expecting two single people who spend a great deal of time together not to fall for each other is wishful thinking. All Amy really did is make them feel bad about having feelings for each other. And let’s face it, it wasn’t their best interest Amy was looking after, it was her franchise.
Fortunately for us, they didn’t listen. I know Zendaya and Tom have been everywhere lately but that’s because of the press tour. And it’s paying off, too. Their film had a huge opening weekend. I realize that has to do with much more than their romance, but their real-life love story isn’t hurting. I can’t wait. For any of it – to see Spider-Man: No Way Home and to see what happens with Tom and Zendaya.
Photo credit: Avalon Red
Oh to be young and beautiful again!
They seem so nice, too. I hope that, even if it’s not forever, they’ll have a lovely time of their romance
She’s so far out of his league that I hope this ends right after all the promo… I just don’t see it at all with them. Zendaya would have chemistry with anyone, but him? He’s so bla and not nearly on her level.
I have a genuine question because I keep seeing comments like this. Why is Zendaya so far out of Tom’s league? I’d just like some insight on them.
He’s insanely talented and sweet and a dork. I can totally see what she sees in him.
Gee nice take. They seem like a lovely couple, tom Holland is a darling, great actor and seems like a decent human being. Why hope for them to end…seems very negative
Thankfully, Zendaya has her own mind.
I didn’t think much of him until I saw him dancing to Rihanna’s Umbrella.. then I fell into a rabbit hole of watching other YouTube videos of him dancing.. and now I am insanely attracted to him.
She obviously feels different, and I really don’t understand these comments??
You are entitled to your opinion but after you watch Tom Holland’s Lip Syn battle with Zendaya – and his performance “Umbrella” YOU tell me he is “bla” LMAO
@Sinead
They’re both massively talented people. How, exactly is he out of her league?
And how would you know?
I am so tired of seeing this comment and it seems to be very prevalent on this website. What exactly is wrong with Tom Holland that everyone says she can do so much better? He is sweet, funny, good-looking, a good actor, has a good head on his shoulders? Do you consider Zendaya such a queen that NOBODY is good enough for her? These comments are so freaking weird, I do not understand it. If Z was dating some loser then I could understand it. But nothing about Tom screams he is a loser.
It’s the height difference. I said this in another comment section and still believe this: I think that some people genuinely don’t like the fact that he is shorter than her, but know how stupid and petty they would sound if they admitted it, so instead they just say vague shit like “she can do so much better” or “she’s out of his league”, but never really provide solid examples for why they think that’s the case.
These comments are just weird tbh. Okay so you don’t think he’s at her level but do you know who does? Zendaya. And she seems to be very happy with him so not sure about this comment unless you want to say you know better for Zendaya than Zendaya herself.
I really don’t like seeing these types of comments. They seem to get along very well and are happy together. Tom KNOWS how lucky he is to be with her and seems in awe of her. They’re both successful and attractive. I don’t see the problem and I have to assume it’s because he’s short/young-looking, which is such an icky take. If you’re a fan of Zendaya, be happy that she’s happy!
To all of these comments THANK YOU! I am so tired of people I’m assuming just caring about looks. Yes Zendaya is beautiful but Tom Holland is objectively cute/attractive. He is a tad bit shorter but who cares? It is so gross that seemingly so many women are seeing a man who has displayed nothing toxic and nothing other than kind adoration of his costar/girlfriend and they just see his appearance as not being on par with her. It’s making her an object to be won and nothing else. Plenty of attractive people date other toxic attractive people and no one bat’s an eye. Everyone is thrilled Ben and JLo are together. The alcoholic has rekindled with the woman he publically dumped. She’s so lucky yay! And none of this matters because the celebrities I’m sure do not give a hoot about our opinions but if you want to be shadey about looks don’t get upset when someone fat shames or says other gross cruel comments about women because it’s just the other side of the spectrum.
@T3PO WELL SAID!! Wow, I had not even thought of the Ben/J.Lo comparison, but YES!! People are enthralled toxic/alcoholic (sorry it’s true) Ben Affleck gets back with J.Lo!! Why? He has a pretty bad track record (as evidenced even recently!!!!). Everyone loved Angelina and Brad. Look what a toxic asshole he turned out to be.
Tom is nothing but kind, and sweet and the polar opposite of the toxic masculinity we so often see in Hollywood. I really wish people would stop with this crap too. Not that Tom/or Zendaya probably care, but I find it disturbing, as other commenters have mentioned too.
Some have speculated the reason may be Tom’s build or their height difference? If that is the case, that is just straight up body shaming. And THAT…is gross.
@T3PO well said!
If I was a hundred years younger and had the chance, I’d date Tom Holland too.
I don’t understand that take, either. I guess she could be with one of the many creeps in Hollywood instead.
I honestly think the ONLY reason people say this is because he’s slightly small in stature. If he had his same face and personality and was built like a Hemsworth then no one would be saying anything. It’s so ridiculous. He seems very intelligent, talented, kind and funny. Zendaya even said that her father was shorter than her mother so to her the height difference feels normal. I wish people would leave them alone.
Sasha, I think you’re absolutely right.
Sinead and others making making comments like hers need to just stop. My partner resembles Tom Holland – similar body/frame, similar facial structure, similar boyish good looks – and he’s about an inch shorter than I am. He’s handsome, beautiful, funny, charismatic, witty, smart — he’s wonderful.
But the pervasive idea that his body type isn’t “manly enough” and he shouldn’t be with a woman who is taller than him has given him such devastating self-confidence issues.
Comments like this one are toxic. Even if you just think you’re snarking on a celebrity and it won’t matter, you never know how many men and boys (and their partners) will find your comments hurtful and damaging.
I’m totally here for the snark but the body shaming really sucks.
Insert massive eye roll.
I have never heard anything but nice things about Tom Holland. He seems like a genuinely good guy who also does a ton of charity work. He’s also pretty cute and very talented. In what world is that out of Zendaya’s league??
I think most of the negative comments are jealously from some pre teen/immature poster or rooted in the toxic belief that looks are the deciding factor of someone’s ‘league status’
I absolutely love these 2. Tom Holland is bomb, Zendaya I dont know well but she is beautiful, talented and seems so sweet & fun. I’m loving these 2 together more and more. The idea of them breaking up hurts my heart.
Wow, Sinead – not sure why she is “out of his league.” IRL, they seem to both come across as somewhat dorky, goofy people who have a good sense of humor and enjoy each other. I’m also wondering if you are visually impaired, because Tom Holland is adorable.
This could also explain why Tom/Zendaya were so private for a long time about their relationship. Either way, this is a couple I absolutely adore! They seem so happy and smitten with one another xo
They really seem so sweet together. I mean, I get Amy’s point but she had to have known they were unlikely to take her advice. You put attractive, talented, single people together on a time consuming project(a project they are hired for in part because of their chemistry) and it is not so surprising they fall for one another.
I really like them both and think they are so talented! I can’t wait to see Tom try to play Fred Astaire- I feel like we forget he was Billy Elliot on stage for a bit.
I am looking forward to seeing Tom play Fred Astaire too! Tom can dance!!!
Yeah, I get Amy’s point, but as was pointed out here, she was really only concerned with the franchise, at the end of the day – not Tom or Zendaya.
Wasn’t Amy Pascal revealed in that Sony email dump to be kind of a jerk? This seems on brand for her.
From what I remember, Amy tried to calm down Rudin through his rants. I don’t think she herself was rude towards others.
Oh yes she was. Specifically, a racially-charged exchange with Rudin. https://www.latimes.com/entertainment/envelope/cotown/la-et-ct-amy-pascal-email-rogen-hirai-20150205-story.html
In one of the emails Pascal and Rudin were making racist jokes about the type of movies they thought President Obama would like. They’re both trash.
ETA @Sarahlee you beat me to it lol
Does anybody notice how often Zendaya is touching him? She is really smitten. I hope they are real and can last. They are both super likable as personalities
And that interview where she was concerned about his Spiderman suit and asked fans to help her? She legit cares about him.
Yeah i dont think its unreasonable to ask the
leads of a huge franchise not to go there incase it doesnt work out. Imagine if that Twilight scandal had happened between movies.Awkward!
Okay Amy, we get it…you thought you were right. Bye girl.
It’s called acting. Actors do it.
I saw a reel recently of clips of them doing interviews together, and I get it now. They finish each other’s sentences, they mirror each other’s body language, they crack themselves up, and they both seem genuinely content and comfortable together. They’re actors, of course, but that is love.
Some of these studio execs still behave like it’s 1950s Hollywood. I’m glad that Zendaya and Tom ignored her advice.
We really aren’t that far removed from 50’s Hollywood, unfortunately.
Plus, it’s generally not a bad idea for costars to not date, though it happens all the time. In regular workplaces, coworkers are often discouraged from dating, and under threat of termination if discovered. It’s overreach, but if things don’t work out, there are too many liabilities.
But the film industry is wildly different there.
I think it’s solid advice, as my grandfather would say, “Don’t s*** where you eat.” It has worked out for Tom and Zendaya (so far!), but consider the alternate scenario, where former lovers like Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn refuse to even appear on screen together…
This. The other reason to give a warning is that if they do start dating and things go south, you have some leverage to make them deal with any problems themselves. They were warned. Act like adults. It’s CYA for the execs, really
She may have said that because if the two lead actors have a bad break up and can’t stand to be next to each other, then what are the execs going to do then? Sure Tom and Z are actors and if they do break up, unless it’s super nasty, they will be professionals but that thought of them not working out plays on your mind as an exec I suppose.
Side note: when did Tobey and Kirsten date? I thought she dated Jake G from 2000 – 2004 and he met his now ex-wife back in 2003 and married her in 2006/2007 or something.
I think they were both single when filming the first Spiderman. Maybe she was on again / off again with Jake G.
If memory serves me correct, they had broken up by the time filming began and she was in a relationship with Jake G. I could be wrong though.
I think Tom is genuinely talented and multi talented. Let them be.
They are very cute together and while Tom Holland is too young for me to crush on really, I can see his appeal. I have not seen any of the Spiderman Marvel movies with Tom Holland that I can remember (maybe the first one??). I didn’t see any of the Andrew Garfield ones but I did see the Tobey Maguire ones and totally having a crush on him when they first came out. I had no idea that Tobey and Kirsten Dunst briefly dated while making the first one! That was news to me.
I don’t know why but by the time the second Dune is filming, I fully expect to hear reports of Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya being together lol.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Zendaya and Tom get engaged before Dune 2 starts filming.
Eh, I don’t that’s advice that’s particularly unique. Most people are warned be cautious about dating coworkers. It’s just hard to follow through on because, especially for Americans, work is your major socializing arena. They’re a cute couple. I hope it works out for them.
They look very happy and I wish them well. At the same time, I’m sure that there are many bad on-set relationships that we don’t hear about. When I worked for an independent film company we had situations like this on two different films. One was a breakup between the director and cinematographer, the other between the two leads. They were kind of a nightmare of communication and logistics, plus arguments on-set, people storming off, scheduling and budget overruns. Not fun.