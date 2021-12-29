Peter Hunt: The monarchy ‘could have done more’ to accommodate the Sussexes

Out of all of the “royal commentators” in the UK, Peter Hunt has emerged as one of my favorites? He’s very fair, he used to work for the BBC, and he’s not in the pocket – yet – of Big Keen. Hunt was and is one of the few people to be consistently correct in his assessments of how the Sussexit was bad for the royal family, actually, and that there are very significant problems with the way the institution of the monarchy handled the Duchess of Sussex. Another thing I like about Hunt is that I never get the sense that he’s paid by the word – he chooses his moments to comment, and he’s not blanketing the tabloids with bullsh-t on a daily or even weekly basis. Hunt did an interview recently with the outlet LBC, and he had some interesting comments/analysis:
The Royal Family could have handled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from their royal roles differently, according to commentator Peter Hunt. The Duke of Sussex was reportedly cut off financially and Prince Charles stopped taking his son’s calls, Prince Harry claimed in his Oprah Winfrey interview. Mr Hunt argued Meghan and Harry’s departure created a “binary” split between supporters of the Sussexes and other members of the Royal Family.
Speaking to LBC, Mr Hunt said: “Either you are pro-Harry or pro-William and there doesn’t seem to be much room where you could navigate a path through whereby you can accept there may have been fault on both sides, where they could have reached different accommodation. And I do think history will judge that the institution could have done more not to jettison them in the way that they are now jettisoned.”
Host Eddie Mair asked: “Sometimes when regular families have a dispute between siblings, it’s been forced to a parent to heal the wounds or knocks heads together, whatever’s required, I wonder Prince Charles possible role?”
Mr Hunt replied: “I don’t think he has one at the moment. I think that’s part of the tragedy. As you rightly say, lots of family go through this, they just don’t have the misfortune of going through it discussed by people like you and I in detail and in many other places but I do think he does have a role and I think it’s clear he has a pretty bad split between him and his son Harry.”
While the current thinking is that Meghan and Harry will never, ever return to Isla de Saltines ever again, I would like to point out that back in January/March 2020, both Meghan and Harry seemed open to the idea of returning to the UK at some point. Their initial plan was half-in, remember? Their offer was declined, and everything that’s happened in the past two years cannot be undone – at this point, Meghan especially does not want any part of these people. And yes, the monarchy was incredibly short-sighted. Prince Charles, the Queen and Prince William went with pettiness and rage instead of warmth and nurturing. Ah, well. LOL.
Fucked around. Found out. A tale as old as time. They are never going back.
Thankfully the RF’s spiteful actions it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. They lost the best thing that ever happened to them.
Yes they could have but i’m kind of happy they didn’t. If william wouldn’t have gone full rage monster now, he would have done it when he became king. And then harry, meghan and their kids would have been dependent on william for money. Can you imagine the tragedy that would have been? Im happy they left when they did. They now are free to built a future for their kids.
Can you imagine that? William’s hatred and resentment would have grown and grown and he would not have stopped until he made the Sussexes lower than dirt and begging for crumbs like the Wessexes. Better to die standing as a free man than live as a slave on your knees.
As Meg pointed out, they manage to do whatever it takes to protect other family members. Others also “work” as royals and have other income on the side. Anne seems to get to work without having to engage the RR. (Of course, there isn’t a high amount of interest in her.) The bottom line is they didn’t want to work with Meghan.
To quote Absolutely Fabulous comments on Princess Anne
Eddie:
Oh, I wouldn’t care if she was Mother bloody Teresa, darling! It doesn’t matter for our purposes! What we need is a Princess with a press following and a designer dress on her back!
Patsy:
Not someone who looks like she runs up her own.
Bubble:
Well, her people were a bit cagey about which designer she favoured.
Patsy:
The only label she wears is “Drip Dry”.
Ha!!!!! That’s so true about Anne, too! She’s unflavored oatmeal with a librarian hairdo and sensible shoes.
They are better off outside of that toxic cesspool
I believe there is no true reconciliation possible at this point. Not after the bullshit of the past 2 years. It’s unforgivable what William and Charles have done and the Queen keeping her head in the sand over everything.
At BEST they might get to the point where William and Charles stop briefing against Harry and Meghan, mind their own business and agree to be civil towards each other. But, trust is irretrievably broken. William’s poison especially has made the UK dangerous for Meghan and her children. The damage cannot be undone.
Oh no! Anyway… the Sussexes are here now and living their best lives. Harry always looks happy now. William… does not.
Wait until William turns on Charles. They will not be able to keep whitewashing Wills in the press, the RR is hungry and tabloids need feeding. For some reason his affair has been trending on Twitter again.
I think it’s more of a fundamental system fault of the heir vs the spare, Harry should have been allowed to go off and do his own thing a long time ago rather than having him on a leash where they keep dragging him back in to deflect from. Williams failures. Even William should have gone out into the world to interact and mingle with normal people rather than being trained up by people who have no experience of the real world, the Bubble they live in has been the failing. What has been happening has shown they haven’t learned anything from Diana, it’s Cool jettisoning Harry, but the same thing will happen with George and his siblings, you only have to look at Charles and his siblings holding back dukedom s that were promised by his father. This family hasn’t learned anything. I just wish Meghan and Harry all the best and congratulate them on getting out. I keep my fingers Crossed that Harry continues to find his way.
I definitely think that they should have moved Harry’s office to BP once W&K got married. The “royal trio” was not a good idea in the longterm. IMO, W&K were coddled for too long. I understand the need for sensitivity after Diana died for William but it seems everyone let it go on for longer than it needed to, to the point nobody can say no to William. And that coddling is what prevented him from taking up a substantial role and creating a work ethic. They should have had William doing the things Harry was doing (creating charities, initiatives, going on tours, meeting people) instead of letting W&K play “The Real Housewives of Anglesey/Norfolk” for 5-6 years.
He also said in that interview that Harry was very restless and had difficulty with his role long before Meghan came on the scene and that marrying her just accelerated things. Peter Hunt is not beholden to anyone and so he can speak rationally and truthfully about the situation. All the rest of commentators are sycophants and unhinged.
Agree with @Snuffles & @Izzy. Enough time has passed that the Sussexes have had a chance to really experience life outside the Windsor/KP/BP/CH family circle and figure out that it’s a better place to be. Had the FK and FFK’s households kept things open enough to maintain any kind of meaningful connection, that might not have happened. They did this to themselves and will reap the harvest for decades, maybe even generations….
That interview Peter Hunt did was annoying as he seemed to suggest it’s a both sides issue. I mean who are the pro Harry U.K. journalists? William as future king & the brother who isn’t suing them, has the media establishment on his side. Hunt also talked about Meghan wanting a role that the royal family wasn’t prepared to give. Ok so expand on the ‘role’ she wanted. Was it to be as protected as other royals have been & not to be a scapegoat? Because that seems reasonable. But Hunt didn’t say which is frustrating.
Oh, that one was simple. Meghan had a lot of big ideas that she wanted help executing. The Firm refused to help so she went around them and did it on her own with her own connections. The cookbook, SmartWorks, the Vogue cover, etc.
They knew she was outshining the Cambridges and would continue to soar, so they tried to crush her to put her in her place.
I can’t blame Hunt too much. The institutionalised conditioning is bigger than many non Brits can imagine. For Hunt to say this much is huge. He will be viewed as a traitor by the establishment and rota rats for not falling in line to help completely destroy the Sussexes.
To give warmth and nurturing, you have to be taught how to do it or, in the absence of that, have self awareness enough to learn it. The BRF is emotionally too stunted to have it, and too arrogant to learn. It’s not a good prognosis for survival.
Just here to say I love “Big Keen”
I think Harry and Meghan are committed to going forward. Why take a step back when you have a glorious future in front of you?
Well, more could have been done to accommodate the Sussexes, but I don’t believe the royal family is capable of it. If the Windsors were open to any sort of change, they wouldn’t be in this position in the first place, right?
The family’s whole existence and survival is about upholding a particular class and power structure that doesn’t include Meghan, and their whole selling point is that they are an institution that never changes. If they were to undermine that, they risk losing the remaining status they have, and they simply will not do that. Instead they’ll cling to what they have for as long as it lasts, perhaps knowing that this inflexibility spells long-term doom. It’s deeply tragicomic in a Shakespearean way, I suppose.
So I guess what I’m saying is that in theory, of course the best move long-term would have been to bring in the Sussexes and make them assets, but that’s also the one thing Harry’s family fundamentally could not do.
Lie down with dogs, you wake up with fleas, Charles and William deserve every thing bad that comes their way. They help drive Meghan to suicidal thoughts all while she was pregnant and are also responsible for her miscarriage.so may them and the British media never know a moment’s peace.
I like Hunt he does seem to want to approach the situation with some fairness but he misses the mark in two ways. First, the primary driving force of the Sussexes leaving was the abuse by the press, the smear campaign by the palace and the collusion between the two. The issue isn’t the departure itself how it was handled but everything that led to the departure. Secondly, the vast majority of Sussex supporters were never royalist. That is why they were able to see the BS. And even the ones who were royalist were more pro Harry and had seen the way he was scapegoated over the years. For years Harry was the most well liked/popular royal. Harry’s dislike of royal life was well known and he was viewed as almost a “non royal” royal. And I mean that in a completely positive way. The treacherous way the family handled things once the Sussexes decided to leave is consistent with their behavior before. The goal of the family was never a mutually beneficial peaceful split. The goal was to either force the Sussexes to capitulate or make things so toxic they split up and Harry stayed in the fold or undermine their life in California. None of that has happened. So their actions continue to reflect those goals. As for the Sussexes returning. Yes, they did offer a half in/half out model but were turned down. They were willing to compromise then IMO in the hope the family would show some compromise/support also. The family hasn’t and in fact had gone further down the path of destruction with the bullying allegations. IMO. There is no way they would accept any sort of half model now. Will they come back to the UK? Yes. They have made it clear that they will continue to do work in the UK and support UK organizations and causes. They have already done so. If not for the pandemic I think they would have already been back. Will they come back for things like trooping/jubilee events or this recently announced thanksgiving service. Yes IMO but they won’t bring the children or they will bring them but they won’t be trotted out for the rota. I think they will handle things like that the way Harry handled the funeral and the statue unveiling. He was only with his family when he absolutely had to be for the event itself. I don’t think they will ever do the public PR Balmoral summer visit or Sandringham Christmas. If they ever visit the Queen while she is in residence in either place it will be private but again I don’t think they will spend extended time around the extended family.
I completely agree with everything you said!
Thank u for the additional info & greater context, @abritguest. I usually read Hunt’s tweets which are often cryptic yet illuminating but it seems tht this latest intvw was crap. I don’t know why these people love to make outlandish assumptions abt M, even seemingly intelligent commentators like Hunt.
As we saw in M’s response to the court in her rebuttal to jasonKnife’s/willieleak’s puerile attempt to subvert the course of justice, she said as a newly married in, she just wanted to please those fvckers and so was willing to do whatever they wanted. Fgs “Use me in whatever way u think wd help” is what M told Oprah she said to those fvckers.
She & H had no greater agenda than to do actual impactful projects tht helped to improve people’s lives. And from the service they offered & projects they initiated in their brief time as “working royals” everyone could see that was their ethos. Which, of course was the very reason they couldn’t be allowed to continue. Because thats NOT what the royals are abt.
Hunt and everyone of those RotaRats know this to be true so it’s very disalpointing tht a man like Hunt could now be spouting this nonsense. Pfffttt!
Hunt is 100% right here. Charles as the father and next King should have had a role here. He should have supported Harry when he and Meghan were clearly suffering in early 2019, especially as Meghan seemed so willing to be publicly supportive of him even wearing items from a line supporting the Prince’s Trust in public, but he didn’t. After he failed his son then and made such a strategic error that his son felt he had no other option but to leave he should’ve supported Harry through coming up with an exit plan that could’ve worked for both the Sussexes and the Firm but instead, the petulant little man he is, he refused to even talk to his son and forced Harry to put his plan in writing before talking to him, which was of course then leaked, and it’s been disaster after disaster since then.
All of the mess the Firm has had to deal with as fallout from Sussexit is because of Charles’ weakness as a father and a leader. He let the son who would have supported him get pushed out and let his incandescent with rage older son run rampant but now is crying because the son he threw under the bus got up, brushed himself, and has refused to go back under. You can’t abandon and repeatedly betray someone and expect them to never fight back. All of this is on Charles.