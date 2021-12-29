Richard Eden: The Sussexes ‘increased the danger of attacks’ on the Windsors

One of the most bonkers things about covering royal race relations was the slow realization that, in the UK, the press tends to blame racists and victims of racism equally. There’s a sense of “wow, that person is terribly racist, but how dare someone point that out.” This was magnified by everything about and around the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan was victimized by blatant racism and racist dog whistles from the very start. She and Harry were targeted by a racist press, which then incited more racist bullsh-t against the Sussexes. There were absolutely moments when I was sure that the Windsors, the British media and many British people wanted to do very real harm to Meghan. And whenever she or Harry pointed any of that out, they were attacked for calling out racism, for being “woke,” for being troublemakers, for being too sensitive. It was like it was their fault for… being victimized. Anyway…
I genuinely worry that Prince Harry and #Meghan's criticism of unnamed 'racist' royals has increased the danger of attacks on the #Royal Family. Security needs to be stepped up as a result
— Richard Eden (@richardaeden) December 28, 2021
Imagine the kind of moronic train of thought that goes into this. Meghan and Harry fled this toxic country – as there were open moves to exile them “to Africa” – and managed to survive and thrive in America, even without royal protection, and even with the UK press openly harassing them and talking about how Meghan needed to die for the good of the royal family. Literally!! And now Harry and Meghan are being blamed for *talking* about how they were victimized by racism and… they’re being blamed for what exactly? As I said, it’s moronic.
One good thing did come out of Eden’s tweet – people kept bringing up Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury:
PS. Injunctions from the High Court in London are worthless in Scotland, my residence and no amount of legal pressure is going to erase the fact Prince William had an affair with Rose Hanbury.
Enjoy your evening.
— Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) December 28, 2021
Richard Eden is rightfully getting dragged on Twitter, and of course he is complaining about cancel culture.
He is an evil weasel who poked a hornet’s nest. The good thing about the hashtag being changed is that more eyes are now looking at the new hashtag for starters. Also a few more independent reporters are coming out and having their say. KARMA,
He’s absolutely batshit crazy as well as evil, racist and misogynistic. Utter tool.
Twitter is removing William from the trending hashtags. This is ridiculous. They gave Murky Meg a blue check and give so much racist and misogynistic abuse free reign but they’re hiding Prince William’s affair.
Oh and Kate fired a staffer for arranging a trip for Will and Rose. Does that count as workplace bullying?
Multiple users have complained to twitter about meghan hating content that is literally recommended to them. But they were quick to hide the prince william affair trend. Where is that free speech?
They tried, but it didn’t take. Now more and more ppl (esp blue checks) are posting with that hashtag! #princewilliamaffair is trending and it’s picking up speed quickly. It went from 17.8K tweets to 23K in less than an hour. Expect it to trend all day!
They’re modifying it so it only says Prince William, both in the UK and the US. This is bullshit.
How does Baldimort have so much power? What else is being covered up?
The removal of the hashtag has backfired. Getting Twitter to intervene has been noticed and that’s all people are talking about. KP has just outed their invisible contract and the fact that they could actually have protected the Sussexes if they chose to. I’m sure Clarence House is rubbing their hands with glee.
No, now Twitter has modified the hashtag to remove the word affair so it looks like only Prince William is trending.
Why are they doing this for him? Why is everyone so scared of William?
I have reported all types of nasty remarks and people on twitter, including those with blue checks and never hear back or see any results. Makes you wonder who is behind some of these accounts that get well protected.
It’s more proof that KP is behind these Megan hate accounts. The hashtag is trending in the US.
Uhh Kalana what is that story???
Someone on Twitter said that William apparently went away with Rose and when Kate found out, she fired the staff who organised it.
It’s all *allegedly* of course.
Not only did Kate fire the staffer who arranged the trip, people are saying that Kate also blamed the departure of the woman on Meghan. Those stories about Meghan treating staff poorly are most likely about Kate being upset that the staff was facilitating William’s affairs. Im betting the real bully was Kate, just like the cry story was switched.
I wonder if that is the one who was fired right after she came back from her honeymoon? I remember there were all those stories about it like it was some big deal but no one really said why. And they did say she was let go because Meghan and Harry leaving made her redundant.
Yes, @MsIam – it is the one that was fired straight after coming back from her honeymoon. There was even a press article archly asking the question “Who fires someone straight after their honeymoon?”. KP tried to cover the story by saying the aide co-ordinated between H&M and K&W so the split to BP by H&M was the reason the aide lost her job – but the report was she was ‘fired’ not ‘let go’ or ‘made redundant’.
As with everything, they have projected all they do onto Meghan. Kate firing staff because they did their job, which I am sure William asked them to do, is pretty despicable and she should be dealing with her cheating husband and not the staff who don’t have a choice but to do what he asks. She’s the bully here and I hope the terminated employees commenced litigation because there was no basis for her to do that.
I’m SO enjoying Twitter right now. #PrinceWilliamAffair
It is extraordinary!
It was a moronic and racist tweet and I’m glad he and William are getting a backlash. The press knows who the racist royal is but they’ve decided to sit on that story just like they do with William’s affair.
Richard and many rota rats do not know when to stop. Much like their bosses, oversmearing is a tried and tested tactic of theirs. Sadly they all don’t seem to think things through and they overestimate their influence whilst underestimating the backlash and implosion. KP, BP and CH need to call off their attack dogs. They are doing way more harm to brand royal with their incompetent PR tactics.
I wish the affair would trend every time the rota rats take meghans name in their mouth. Expect a story coming in 3…2…1…
The most interesting thing about the prince william affair hashtag is twitter trying to suppress it.
Not anymore!! Too bad for Rat Eden and Bulliam!!🥴
How do people know that Twitter tried to suppress it? Sorry, just don’t know how it works. Do tweets disappear?
#princewilliamaffair is trending at #3 stateside
lol
I am in the Uk and # when I look on Twitter the #princewilliamaffair is still visible to me, and still trending but others are saying that it’s not. Good, serve him and that racist owl looking creep Richard Eden.
Well kudos to everybody who predicted Meghan would be blamed for the Windsor castle crossbow intruder. They really did find a way. Sigh.
William and his people don’t get it. Nobody would care about his affair if he wasn’t a (alleged) racist (but definite) hypocrite
He’s trending on UK Twitter at the moment due to both his lawyers and Twitter trying to shut down talk of his affair s racism.
Twitter is also pointing out that the super injunction he has only applies in England. Come one European or Scottish media. Drop all the tea.
Also seems Kate sacked the PA who organised rose trimming trips and then blamed Meghan.
She was taking her anger out on the PAs over William and then Meghan gets the blame. So who was really terrorizing the staff and bringing them to tears? They never gave a specific example of what Meg did, probably because it was Kate that was bullying staffers. A journalist has also pointed out that Kate always knew about William side pieces but she didn’t care. She wants to be queen.
Kate is a known bully and mean girl and William is a bully as well. Yet we were supposed to believe that somehow Megan was the bully.
Projection as always. Everything Meghan was accused of doing has been done by Kate and William. Catherine Quinn left right when her two years ended. That woman was well qualified and knew a toxic work environment when she saw one.
Interesting viewpoint based on ONE person trying to get in ONE castle. The actual perpetrator has already said it was because of the Amristar Massacre. NOTHING to do with H&M. The RF’s own past colonization and history coming back to roost. Eden is full of it and HE is the one, along with the Windsors, increasing the danger of attacks on H&M.
If I understand correctly he’s also confirming it was William who made the comment about what Archie’s skin would look like. That’s the real take-away from this!
This is beyond vile and racist as heck. They are actively trying to get crazy ass racist people to do the Sussex’s in . As an American paying taxes and a highly visible person in the public eye, surly the American authorities should do something about this. Like collect Richard Eden and lock his ass up for putting a target on the Sussex’s back. I pray for the, every night they no harm comes to them because if ever one family needs it, it’s Harry and Meghan.
Oh we’ve gone from linking her to fuelling war by eating avocados to trying to link her to someone wanting to kill the queen. Hope he didn’t break his back making that stretch.
The royals caused their own damage. William’s meddling and his giving Harry unwanted advice was a huge factor in the problem. The Queen or Charles did not try to contain this problem before it got out of control.
How stupid is it that Richard Eden is “genuinely worried” about the royal family’s security. Trying to blame H&M. I wonder how many sleepless nights Richard Eden suffered as a result. Also, Bill’s looking for a new royal fiction writer, apparently Richard Eden is busy looking to beef up security for the royal family.
I was so angry and scared for the Sussexs that I reported the tweet. He is a hateful and evil man and I hope his dog whistling days come to and end soon.
I had no idea that the #princewilliamaffair hashtag was a thing and that it was trending. Good. I’m happy to push it along. Welcome to Jupiter in Pisces folks.
The royals were threatened well before Meghan and Harry were around. An attempt was made on the Queen’s life at a Trooping of the Color ceremony in 1981, an attempt was made to kidnap Princess Anne, and someone actually got into BP into the Queen’s room (he had mental health issues). And Mountbatten was actually assassinated. Eden needs to check out some royal history books.
Although Meghan wasn’t born yet, I’m sure it was all her fault in anticipation of her arrival into the world.
Eden’s iniquity knows no bounds. Effin gobshite.
Yes, he apparently has forgotten the history of intruders on palace grounds. The link mentions the one you brought up @Tessa. He shimmied up a drain pipe.
https://www.chicagotribune.com/nation-world/ct-buckingham-palace-trespasser-20160520-story.html
I so badly want this to mark a turning point in how the BM deals with Bulliam and the entire RF. Burger King only trends for the worst reasons ie: racism, not congratulating Italy, affair, etc so maybe the engagement the Rota rats are in desperate need of could actually come from them finally telling the truth about Wills?
I still can’t believe William was such a petulant little child about congratulating Italy. He was only at the match because of his role and he couldn’t even behave appropriately. He doesn’t take his job seriously at all.
Eden is getting dragged for taking the public for stupid and lacking critical thinking skills. Billy might as well as come clean with his mess; for what makes him think enemies of the UK don’t know his dirt and waiting for the right moment to drop it?
So….I was just in a Twitter space discussing the affair and it was abruptly shut down. And they have now removed the trending hashtag in the US as well.
Also removed was a tweet from a Norfolk resident that strongly hinted that Prince William is involved in some Eyes Wide Shut type of activities. 👀
I don’t know if I believe that tweet though. That guy didn’t seem like a Turnip Toff.
He didn’t claim to be. Just that he was part of group of pervs that did perrvy shit undercover.
That’s so interesting, Snuffles, and also the bald truth about the media protection extended to some rf members but not others.
That little gremlin is obsessed with Meghan omg. Piers without the platform. I think it’s karmically dangerous to root for the downfall or exposure of a marriage, so I’ve nothing to say on that. But it is interesting how during the time of the affair rumors, it seemed propping up Kate became a priority for the Firm/press, and of course destroying Meghan was apart of that. It’s cynical, but I could believe that was K’s reward for remaining a dutiful wife.
There was a comedy edited shot on Twitter of Kate wearing her sash over her evening gown. On the sash was printed “I got this award for ignoring the affair”.
Um, the WINDSORS “increased the danger of attacks” on the SUSSEXES. So the Sussexes left in order to be safe.
Oof, I kind of love that the Scottish journalist is pointing out that he is not subject to an English injunction. The Cambridge’s charm offensive there doesn’t seem to have been a success, pity.
Perhaps they’ll find that they don’t have as much influence with European journalists, either, now that they’ve more or less severed those ties.
It would be supremely fitting (and entertaining) if William’s support for the conservatives and their Brexit blew up in his face in just this way.