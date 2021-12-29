“Let’s predict which celebrity couples will get divorced in 2022″ links
  • December 29, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Fashion Awards 2021 red carpet.

Which celebrity couples will divorce next year? I agree with most of these choices… except maybe Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost? I think they’ll probably last another two years. But Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas are definitely giving off a divorce-y vibe. [Gawker]
Former senator Harry Reid passed away at the age of 82. [Buzzfeed]
Rebel Wilson is dating Aussie tennis player Matt Reid? [Dlisted]
Salma Hayek had an okay fashion year. [Go Fug Yourself]
James Franco says words. [LaineyGossip]
Britney Spears spent time with her fiance and her sons. [Just Jared]
What were the worst surprises/twists on TV this year? [Pajiba]
South Americans are getting vaccinated! [Towleroad]
Liev Schreiber is not enjoying his quarantine in Peru. [Seriously OMG]
I kind of like Alexandra Daddario’s sports bra. [Egotastic]
Kristen Stewart’s 2021 looks… so many bad Chanel pieces. [RCFA]

35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Scarlett Johansson

3 Responses to ““Let’s predict which celebrity couples will get divorced in 2022″ links”

  1. milliemollie says:
    December 29, 2021 at 10:23 am

    Yeah, Scarjo seems to be really into Jost, I think this will be her longest marriage. It won’t last forever, but I wouldn’t be too surprised if they last a decade.

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    December 29, 2021 at 10:30 am

    Everything Priyanka Chopra wears always seems so cumbersome. Her makeup looks the same if that’s possible. I always find what she wears horrible. I don’t know about her marriage to Nick, I hope that they are happy and respecting their union.

    Reply
  3. Bobbie says:
    December 29, 2021 at 10:34 am

    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas. They don’t make sense. She looks like a grown woman and he looks like he’s still in college. He doesn’t have enough gravitas for her.

    Reply

