  • December 30, 2021

  • By Kaiser
Chris Hemsworth took a “snow bath” during his ski holiday. [JustJared]
TikTok is the biggest website, not Google. [OMG Blog]
Travis Scott’s Dior collab was postponed indefinitely. [Buzzfeed]
What were the scariest movies of 2021? [Pajiba]
Ah, this is why George Clooney & Julia Roberts are in Australia. [LaineyGossip]
Hot pink was the color of the year! [GFY]
Joe Francis claims his ex kidnapped their two daughters. [Dlisted]
There’s a huge rise in Covid cases, big surprise. [Towleroad]
RHOC’s Noella is working out her divorce via Instagram? [Starcasm]
What were the best movie costumes of 2021? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Hinge’s voice prompts are apparently pretty amazing. [Jezebel]

7 Responses to ““Chris Hemsworth thinks snow-bathing will be the next trend” links”

  1. Winnie says:
    December 30, 2021 at 10:29 am

    Does he wax his chest? Ick. Lay off the roids, Chris.

    • Mia4s says:
      December 30, 2021 at 10:40 am

      “ Lay off the roids”

      Nah. Then it would be bye bye to his career.

      I do find it hilarious (and kinda cute) when people from warm climates discover snow. Every Canadian (dripping with sarcasm): “Wow Snow baths! What an idea! Here’s a cookie for you Thor!” 😏

  2. Div says:
    December 30, 2021 at 10:42 am

    He’s fine asf.

    Eh..the Selena thing has me raising an eyebrow. Apparently it’s matching with Cara, and with Cara’s past alleged history of drugs and Selena’s past addiction/mental health issues…well I hope she’s staying healthy and safe and I hope Cara is well too.

  3. Barbie1 says:
    December 30, 2021 at 10:55 am

    Chris must be bored out of his mind to post this silly sh*t. Oh to be that rich and have nothing to worry about. Handsome though.

    Reply
  4. Anastasia says:
    December 30, 2021 at 11:06 am

    This is already a thing in Canada and northern US, especially after hot tubbing

