Lucas Bravo: ‘In France, they don’t want good-looking. They want broken faces’

Now that I’ve seen both seasons of Emily In Paris, I can safely say that Lucas Bravo is one of the best reasons to watch the show. He is very pretty, and he telegraphs an earnestness I never associated with French men. He plays Gabriel, Emily’s (hot) Parisian neighbor and a talented chef. His character is a dreamboat, sort of. I mean, he’s not a dreamboat if you’re Camille. As it turns out, his movie-star good looks are sort of antithetical to modern French movie stardom. The French film and television industry would rather hire those jolie-laide men, unconventional-looking men. And Lucas would like us to feel his pain. He’s too good looking to be truly successful, you see!
How his attractiveness hurts his career: “You can’t be aesthetically beautiful, and be smart or have depth. I kept getting roles like the dumb gym teacher. It’s hard to break that image. I’m not complaining, of course, but it’s a reality.”
They don’t want good-looking actors in France: ‘I’m, like, this objectified overnight thing. It made me very self-aware. Because when you think about that word and the people it encapsulates, you see always a healthy, good-looking, ripped person – and I’m not that.’ He explained that while he keeps in shape, his weight can fluctuate and that once in the heartthrob ‘category’ there is a lot of pressure to maintain appearances. ‘I don’t want to be perfect. I’ve been working against that. In France, they don’t want good-looking. They want broken faces.’
Being famous is the worst: “I think being famous is the worst thing that can happen to you. It’s just smoke. It doesn’t mean anything,” he said. And the speed at which he became famous felt “rushed” and like it possibly derailed the years of hard work he put into making it in acting — only to find himself wildly successful but with a career now heading in a different direction than he’d like.
But all French people love to complain: “I’m Parisian and, of course, we complain all the time. This is our religion. We disagree, and then sometimes it creates a revolution, and sometimes it’s just a year of yellow jackets with no conclusion.”
[From The NY Post & The Daily Mail]
Jessica Biel vibes, right? Biel complained for years that her beauty made her almost unhireable. In Bravo’s case, it sounds like he’s being offered work, but it’s just not the kind of work he wants. He wanted to be a dramatic actor or something other than a romantic lead, but that’s just not his vibe. Yet. Who knows though. Maybe he’ll find his niche in the French film/TV industry, or maybe he’ll break into the American and British industries. His English is great, for what it’s worth, and I do think he’s a talented actor.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Netflix.
He overestimates how famous he is. By a lot.
Right?! I didn’t even know his name until now.
He sounds frustrated with the jobs he’s offered. Happens to lots of people. But it’s hard to have empathy for a healthy good looking white guy with a job. Don’t complain to people who are worse off than you.
👏👏👏👏
Absolute perfection! We’re going into a possible 3rd year of a global pandemic which for a lot of us normal folk has had a negative impact on finances, mental health and both life and work opportunities. This poor pretty man and his numerous job offers, good looks and fame 🙄
He’s right that in the French film industry, “interesting” roles would go to male actors with less conventional “good looks.” That’s also because these features would be seen as easier to remember by producers, or as giving their male leads a higher chance to stand out in a crowded field. You’re after distinctiveness, not standardized beauty. I’m sure his good looks are helpul in many other ways, though…😄
Vincent Cassel for instance. He is amazingly talented and has a really interesting looking face. Both things this dude doesn’t have.
Unimpressed with his looks. Seriously. Also not here for his whiny attitude. Next.
He looks like a young Gerard Butler. Never heard of him before reading this..
If Gerard Butler and Armie Hammer had a French baby.
In Europe they’re looking for regular looking people, no need to be a model. A normal, common person because police officers, nurses, doctors, teachers etc are normal looking people, some very pretty and others not so much. It’s showing the reality, the true reality or is everyone in the US a supermodel???
Thank goodness for normalcy and acceptance of people’s genuine looks..
Unless you’re overweight in France. Then it’s difficult to get a job as a teacher, nurse, officer, get a loan to buy a home, etc.
That acceptance of true selves only goes so far.
He looks pretty young so I’m sure that affects the roles he sees.
I don’t know what he means and also other commenters who claim that beauty doesn’t play a part in casting choices. Yes, in some movies, people are cast who might not fit the American beauty standard but they do fit the beauty standards of the respective countries. Maybe he is just too American good-looking to fit the French standard but e.g. you’ll find not a single bigger production in Europe with a normal or even ugly looking female lead. Men always had more chances without looking like models.
(Maybe he also isn’t as complex as an actor as he wants to be?)