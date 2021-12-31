Will the Duke of Kent’s book ‘compete’ with Prince Harry’s memoir?

The only reason I am able to pick the Duke of Kent out of a lineup is because for many years, he was the face of “royalty at Wimbledon.” Edward, the Duke of Kent, serves as president of the All-England Club and he has been a fixture in the Center Court Royal Box for many, many years. Then the Duchess of Cambridge fancied a tennis job, and Kate worked hard (lol) to push him out. I believe he still serves as president, but Kate is definitely trying to take over. Still, the Duke has worked hard for the Firm for decades and he is known to be particularly close to Queen Elizabeth. They are first cousins – his father and her father were brothers. That connection and closeness has given the Duke and his wife a sizable royal apartment in London and hundreds of bread-and-butter royal events every year. Now that the Duke is 86 years old, he is slowing down and retiring from some of his activities. As such, he’s written a memoir about his life, and it’s due to come out just before Prince Harry’s memoir drops. Now royal reporters are trying to make it sound like the Duke of Kent will, like, successfully steal Harry’s thunder??
As first cousins they are whisper-close confidants whose lives have shared in the ups and downs of so many royal dramas — and countless family secrets. She was present at his christening in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace and eight-and-a-half decades later, when the Queen faced her first birthday parade after the death of Prince Philip, he was there at her side.
He is 86 now and though the higher-profile activities of young royals such as William, Kate, Meghan and Harry grab the headlines, the Duke of Kent carries serenely on with his duties with a quiet, unfussy dignity and absolute contentment. Indeed it would be hard to find another Royal Family member who embodies the qualities of loyalty and obligation to Queen and country more than Edward Kent, whose father died in a wartime flying accident when he was just six.
So the news that the duke is writing his memoirs in which, we are promised, he will be telling the inside story ‘behind the scenes of the world’s most celebrated family’, is remarkable. Due to be published next May, its timing is significant. Not only will it appear just ahead of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations, it will also beat the arrival of another royal book — the tell-all autobiography of Prince Harry.
The two books, however, are likely to reflect a very different version of events. The duke’s story will be in the form of recollections and never-before-seen pictures — he is a skilled amateur photographer — of a lifetime working for the Queen without fanfare to support her public role. The contrast with the volume being penned by Harry, who is brimming with anger and hurt at how his exit from the royal institution was handled, could not be starker.
‘Edward’s book,’ says a figure close to the duke pointedly, ‘will aim to show that the most successful members of the Royal Family are those who support the Queen and don’t compete with her’.
I imagine Edward had a much easier time with everything because, unlike Harry, Edward always had the full support of the Queen and the institution, and because he didn’t marry a bright, beautiful, American woman of color. Harry was always fine with supporting the Queen, up until the point where the Queen did nothing as her family and her courtiers were part of a massive, racist smear campaign against Meghan. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t have any grudge against the Duke of Kent. He seems fine, and I don’t even recall any situation where he’s been shady or weird or racist. But the market for the Duke of Kent’s book will simply be a lot different than the market for Harry’s memoir. There is no comparison.
Basically this. I follow the royals and I wouldn’t have been able to point him out without the accompanying photo.
“Will the duke of kent memoir rivals harry’s?” Uhm no because I genuinely didn’t know who this was. I didn’t know he was the queens first cousin because i wasn’t aware that her father had another brother besides the one that relinquished the throne.
And the way harry’s memoir has been labeled a “tell-all” annoys me. The book is about HIM. Not about the rest of his family. He’s not going to tell how many kids prince philip really has or with how many women william cheated with. They need to give it a rest.
They must feel so dumb in that editors meeting when deciding what straws to grasp at next.
They will use anything as long as it keeps the sussexes name in their articles
I love the juxtaposition of the headline and the header photo, hahaha!
I’m guessing that Richard Eden wrote this. Anyway from what I understand the book is about his life in service of the Queen. It’s not going to be super revelatory and it’s going to lionise the Queen. He has no option of going rogue because his lifestyle and work is solely dependent on the Queen. I also think Harry is going to be highly complimentary to the Queen in his book but as he said in the Oprah interview he’s going to blame her poor decisions on being poorly advised by courtiers and as he did on the Dax Shephard he’s going rationalize her behaviour and lack of response to bad situations on how she was brought up. Also the Duke of Kent has retired from his role as President of Wimbledon and the position has been left open. I suspect Kate will get one day but not while he’s alive. It was interesting to see the reaction of the press and royalists to the news of Kent’s book. Absolutely no outrage at all because they know he’s not going to say anything critical about the Queen or the Palace.
Exactly this. The Duke of Kent’s book will be chock full of photos and will be a true memoir of his life as the Queen’s first cousin. I’m sure it will be sweet, but completely non controversial. Harry’s will be less of a memoir (his life still has a long way to run, after all) and more of a reflection of the forces in his life that have made him the man he has become, the endeavors close to his heart and the people who’ve been instrumental along the way. The RRs HOPE it will be a tell-all and think if they say it often enough, they’ll speak it into existence. Cretins.
Harry’s book will be a best seller in the U.S. This Gringott’s banker wannabe will sell 2 possibly 3 copies tops here.
Sure, people will pass by the memoir of the barely known Duke of Sussex, and instead pick up the book of the world famous Duke of Kent…
lol You mean to tell me that you have not been waiting breathlessly for Kent’s book for decades? All of that amateur photography! lol
Of course, I have!
I’m already camping outside my favorite book store to get my hands on his book. I’m sure it will be sold out worldwide in seconds!!!
The Kent Squad will go wild…
It’s obvious that he will not outsell Harry. The move to compare the two in any way, shape or form will only embarrass him and, by extension (going by their premise that those that support the Queen fare better), the Queen. I’m sure they will find a way to blame Meghan for it though. Perhaps, you guys, she knew that the poor elderly Duke was going to be writing this book ahead of the Queen’s platinum jubilee, so she encouraged Harry to publish his book specifically to embarrass him by generating more interest in the Americas than some dusty old Duke.
“most successful member”. Define successful? Successful in being promoted? This “corporation” is weird.
But there is no “promotion” unless somebody dies. And he would have actually been “demoted” over his lifetime as the Queen had children and her grandchildren and great-grands were born. He’s pretty much a low-level “salesman” for the RF who “worked” as honorary president of a tennis club and cutting ribbons at various events. He may have pictures of RF members at various events but there are hundreds of those out there already published. Unless he has some particular insight into something scandalous or some pictures showing behind-the-scenes things nobody has been allowed to publish before, his book won’t go far.
Exactly. These clown gossipers write nonsense. Maybe most successful in getting the most protection and perks and privileges while staying under the radar lol? All that for cutting ribbons and opening community centres, not bad!
In earlier days, “successful” meant managing to live a long life by keeping your head down so the monarch couldn’t lop it off. Except for actual decapitation, it seems the definition still fits. The Duke of Kent kept his head down, Harry didn’t.
By all accounts, Harry is writing about his life, not about the royal court (I’m guessing his early life). It’s the royal reporters and insiders who are peeing their pants with talk of the “bombshells” he’s likely to drop about them. It just makes them look silly.
The Kent book will be about as exciting as watching paint dry. “My 86 Years of Standing Next to My Cousin and Clapping” FFS.
Hehehe
I would far read a memoir by the Duchess of Kent. There has long been talk of mental cruelty being experienced by her in that marriage. She converted to Catholicism amid talk of seperate lives. The Kent’s previously lived at Anmer Hall.
Yeah I think they split up years ago and she lives elsewhere. She used to present a trophy at Wimbledon, I think to the female champion.
I know she had serious depression especially following a stillbirth of a son and then an abortion after contracting German measles. They seem friendly still despite their separate lives. But she wanted/needed out of the royal spotlight. Side note—he’s also one of the few royals who served in the military. Twenty years (1955-1978) after graduating Sandhurst including stretches of active duty in Cyprus (as part of the peacekeeping force) and Hong Kong.
“The two books, however, are likely to reflect a very different version of events.” What “version of events”? The events that happened 50 years before Harry was born?
“The most successful members of the Royal Family are those who support the Queen”? Really successful, like in the “who in the heck is he?” kind of way? We see how well that’s worked for Sophie and Ed too when people say, “The Queen has 4 children?”. Aside from cheap royal housing, what financial benefit has he had? His dukedom has no property to make money from.
I await the Duke of Kent’s memoir with baited breath! Said no one in this planet 🙃
If that guys face is a reflection of his life experience well, I rather not know about it. I have seen him in background shots, never seen joy in his face. Sadsack comes to mind.
Wait where is the outrage over the duke of Kent’s book being published in THE YEAR OF THE PLATINUM JUBILEE?? He’s just trying to steal focus… Typical duke of Kent! Only thinks of himself!
Well, at least they’re not letting Princess Michael of Kent publish her “How to Chose the Right Blackamoor Brooch When Meeting Your New Biracial Family Member” instruction manual.
I’m gonna laugh if this supposedly benign memoir inadvertently spills some tea. These people are so out of touch they write or reveal something they think is innocuous and then it totally blows up in their faces.
I mean, I’ll read his book, but let’s not pretend it is going to have anywhere near the interest of Harry’s. Such a desperate attempt for attention.
Yeah right. There going to be competition between a book written by Dobby’s twin and Harry’s memoir. Ugh!