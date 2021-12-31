So why did Twitter shut down the ‘Prince William affair’ hashtag this week?

#PrinceWilliamAffair has been trending throughout the week, and I’ve used the hashtag a few times as well. I’ve been surprised by the number of people who tweeted at me, asking me to talk about about William’s “alleged” affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, or asking me to provide some kind of update on the situation. First of all, there are no updates other than Twitter suspiciously shutting down the #PrinceWilliamAffair hashtag. I guess we could consider that an update, alongside the blowback on every royal reporter trying to cover up the William-Rose stories by actively smearing Prince Harry and Meghan. But my point is that I’ve been on the “Rose Hanbury beat” since March 2019, when the first “rural rival” story appeared. You can also see our years-long coverage of the story here.
Now that we’re almost three full years past the first flurry of stories, I still believe that Rose was the one who initially leaked the “rural rival” story in the first place. I think Rose did that to put the Duchess of Cambridge in her place, because Kate genuinely tried to phase out Rose and Rose was like “know your place, Waity.” I also believe the story of William’s alleged affair with Rose was gossip in aristocratic circles long before the story broke publicly in March 2019. Once the story broke, Prince William did the most to shut down or threaten every media outlet saying anything about the story, and there are many dead URLs and hastily rewritten or edited stories out there. An editor at Foreign Policy even said outright that in 2019, William struck bargains with the British media to cover up his affair(s) and, in exchange, handed the media stories about Meghan.
Incidentally, I’ve never even believed that Rose was the only “other woman.” I just think Kate was the most worried about Rose. Kate didn’t even seem to mind when William abandoned her shortly after she gave birth so he could go boar-hunting in Spain with Jecca Craig nor did Kate get upset when William went to Kenya solo to attend Jecca’s wedding shortly after Jecca gave birth to a secret baby. Speaking of, I’ve also heard those rumors about Rose’s daughter. I have no doubt that’s how a lot of aristocrats roll, but… yeah, we have no evidence. I have another suspicion, completely unverified, that William has been done with Rose for a while and that he has a new side-chick, name unknown. My guess is that it’s one of the “mums” he met at the gym where he goes after he drops off the kids.
Note by Celebitchy: You can get the top five stories about Prince William’s affair when you sign up for our mailing list. I only send one email on weekdays.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Everytime he tries to shut it down, he amplifies it.
I think it was Eden blaming Meghan for the crossbow incident and compromising Windsors safety that got the ball rolling on Twitter. Alas, PW new PR move is solving homelessness as a diversion.
Yeah I agree that Rose or one of her aristo friends leaked the story to the press to show Kate who has the real power in Norfolk. I also agree that William has moved on from Rose and onto his next mistress and there’s nothing Kate can or will do about it.
It could have been rose, but it might also have been the middletons. One article comes to mind (that dropped around the time of their wedding anniversary) that stated that in the beginning of their marriage it was imbalanced because kate was merely a commoner. But now, the marriage is much more equal and kate has more “power”.
I think they could have dropped the rumors to pull at williams strings.
We did get pictures of Kate carrying baby Archie on her way to Mustique when William was on his trip in Spain with Jecca. On the other hand, Kate disappeared when the rumors surfaced.
@Chloe: Kate gains nothing from that story getting out except humiliation. She’s not an equal partner in that relationship because of her status as a commoner. No matter how much she tries the aristos do not accept her and will take William’s side in any fight between the Middletons and the Windsors.
@Chioe: I agree that they’re never going to divorce but if Kate were to ever step out of line the press and the establishment would smear her and family ten times worse that Charles and the establishment did Diana. Kate knows that she has no friends among the aristos and the Palace and just like Diana she won’t be able to leave the country because of the children.
Kalana, that was one of the many times the Middletons have slapped William publicly for his straying. Kate was photographed with George at a remote airport on their way to Mustique. She didn’t protest the pictures being published. Clear sign the Middletons wanted it known William was with Jecca while Kate was on family holiday. A week after that, Kate got her 10-day baby-free holiday in The Maldives with William.
When he strays publicly, they slap him down publicly to get what they want. The Midds are not victims nor are they powerless; they have many close ties to tabloids and tabloid editors.
“A week after that, Kate got her 10-day baby-free holiday in The Maldives with William.”
Who in their right mine would want to go on a 10-day holiday with Baldy, let alone go on a 10-day alone with him! LOL! LOL!
Yeah, but why did Kate decide to phase her out? What was different about his affair with Rose? He has cheated on her the moment he upgraded her status from side piece to official girlfriend and Kate has tolerated it but something about Rose shook her, and her family, to their core.
@Cee: As the future Queen she thought she had overcome her social status and that she had power to phase out Rose. She was quickly put back in her place the aristos and their comments in the Tatler piece.
If David Rocksavage really only married to produce an heir, then Rose was not in a full marriage and would be open to being someone’s mistress while Jecca did not have to do that. Rose is William’s type and from toff circles, married into a very wealthy and titled family, and is socially popular.
The only things Kate will have over Rose is her future titles otherwise Kate would want to be Rose while I don’t think Rose would want to be Kate.
Also if Rose pretended to be Kate’s friend because she was sleeping with William, essentially doing something similar to what Camilla tried and failed to do with Diana, then that level of personal betrayal would hurt far more than William having feelings for an ex.
I think someone like Rosa with aristocratic pedigree, intelligence, taste and Turnip-Toff sex appeal was what Baldy really wanted in a wife. Kate has very few (giving Kate the benefit of the doubt) or none of Rose’s good qualities (being truthful) .
@amy Bee: i kindly disagree. Williams “family man” image matters to him because its one of the few things he has over his father. I don’t think kate has anything to worry about because william won’t divorce her. But if she wanted something, this is what she could hold over his head quite nicely. After all, a divorce wouldn’t effect kate’s image half as much as it would effect williams. Especially if she remained faithful to him.
I think it was Kate’s ego. Her nose was out of joint, her pride was suffering. She expected to swan in to Norfolk and become Queen of the Toffs. They already had a queen, Rose, and they weren’t moving her aside for Kate. Icing on the cake was the Rose/William affair.
I think it was Rose as well, because she really didn’t lose anything by the story being made public. Yeah maybe her name is out there now in a way it wasn’t 3 years ago, but she also probably has a lot more IG followers etc. if she was having an affair with William, then her husband and the rest of the Toffs probably knew, and that’s just how they roll. But Kate cutting her off wasn’t how they roll, so she leaked the story to show Kate who had the true power in the social circle.
That said, I can see a scenario where the Midds leaked it, because it did backfire so spectacularly – I can see Mama Midd thinking she would just put it out there that Kate was the power player in Norfolk and she was cutting out a Marchioness etc. and then whole thing became about the affair, whoops, and the Middletons really overplayed their hands.
I’m 95% sure it was the first scenario, but I don’t think the second is impossible.
I think the news was leaking out, via toffs or staff, so Kate/Carole tried to get it out themselves with their own spin to get back at William. The weird story of Kate swimming in pearl earrings with the kids at a country club pool, when they have an indoor pool at home. The best most posh mummy ever types of things.
They also outed Jecca’s secret marriage to someone at the Fail. It only got one tiny line, but it was caught and tweeted by the Midds (former) go-to Niraj Tanna, who said Jecca was William’s Camilla (non negotiable). The Midds have leaked for years against William when he does things they don’t like. They accept the cheating, but not the cheating going public.
If Rose did initially leak the affair to put Kate in her place, I wonder if she now regrets it? She’s become so infamous on social media and that doesn’t seem to be how aristocrats roll. Don’t they value privacy? I mean she put Kate in her place for sure so maybe she doesn’t care.
@becks1- ok we both just wrote something about how aristocrats roll at the same time lol. And yeah she does get the insta likes but still can’t help thinking it’s maybe more attention than anticipated if she did leak.
Rose being infamous on social media only ups the “take at the gate” of all the all the wonderful art exhibitions, house tours and charity shindigs at Houghton Hall.
Someone is laughing (at Wiglet) and crying (for joy of success at Houghton Hall) at the same time as they stand in the deposit line at the bank.
It was indeed leaked by people within the Aristo’s circle. Tom Sykes, great-grandson of Sir Mark Sykes, wrote in his dailybeast article that he first heard of #princewilliamaffair from “a daughter of an earl” during a dinner party. He then emphasized that if he had heard of a certain rumour at least three times, then there is some credibility to it. So, imho, the rumour was leaked to embarrass Kate and her family. Kate has nothing to her name but a “pristine white marriage”.
So Twitter goss: they’re trying to change the prompt so when you type Prince William aff -the prompt is affordable housing! That’s why there’s been a rash of improbable stories about William thinking about converting unused royal properties into housing for the homeless.
How much taxpayer money is being wasted because William won’t stop being community peen?
As someone on Instagram said, no wonder Diana snatched her looks back!
This might be the best comment of the whole situation.
Definitely in the running for comment of the week!
Ha! Savage. I love it! (And she gave Harry an extra helping. He just keeps getting hotter).
If this doesn’t get comment of the decade, something is seriously wrong with the universe 😆😆😆😆😆😆
I will say, if I was Rose I’d be raging about these photos. They’re re-used constantly (obviously because they’re the only ones the press has with her and Kate in the same frame) but they’re so unflattering! She’s much, much better looking in other photos I’ve seen
There’s a more flattering picture from a state dinner when they’re walking in. Rose and Harry are behind Kate
Why would they pair rose with harry?
They did for at least two state dinners. Rose’s husband is quite high in status so maybe that is the protocol.
Go to Tatler and search “Rose Hanbury”. There are some absolutely stunning photographs of Rose to be found in the Tatler archives.
Rose is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. As the wife of a Marquess she ranks below a Duchess but higher than a Countess. Her husband also holds the hereditary position of Lord High Chamberlain which has ceremonial duties on state occasions.
The state banquet was for the King and Queen of Spain and there is a list of the procession showing how they are ranked.
Using that photo is clearly done on purpose. Kate has a triumphant look and Rose looks hideous.
But Rose’s Valentino dress looks killer.
Sussexsquad has some interesting news about Simon Case- “ #SimonCase #PrinceWilliam right hand man was listed #JefferyEpstein’s Black Book. It is believed that he was the one who brokered the deal with the Uk press not to report on #PrinceWilliamAffair in 2019 and used Meghan as the sacrifice to the press!”
Interesting…. William has so many bones to bury- there’s a multitude of reasons they went crying to Twitter.
Makes you wonder if Uncle Pedo ever offered his nephew a ride on the
Epstein’s Lolita Express?
Also, US and other foreign outlets? You guys are not bound by the super injunction. Stop protecting Baldimort. Is this the Duke of Windsor and Wallace Simpson all over again?
Someone on Twitter said that all of the media companies are owned by the same people.
And (I think) they don’t want to anger the royals by publishing this story because all of their magazines, etc… will be frozen out. At least that was my interpretation.
So in these previous pictures here, do you think it was before or after the affair!!??I am guessing either way Kate did not know during this event, because why on earth would she attend and be all smiley with the mistress.
Because Rose’s husband, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, is also the Lord High Chamberlain, who has very specific, important roles to play in various royal ceremonies. He thus gets invited to all State dinners, with very high ranking in the protocol.
Even without the Lord High Chamberlain gig, a Marquess ranks below a Duke, but above an Earl. So the Marchioness would officially rank reasonably close to Kate just about everywhere they went. Because the aristo set is snobbish about the Windsors in general, and Kate in particular, she could probably make Kate’s life pretty miserable if she chose. (And Kate let her.)
I’ve wondered this but she tends to exaggerate for the cameras all the time. Also she posed for Phillip’s funeral so why not pose here in a neverending attempt to get better pics than Rose and anyone else? This picture is always trending when the affairs come up, and it’s a really unflattering picture of Rose.
Because Twitter is in the pocket of Big Keen.
And an Archie conspiracy video was being promoted on Youtube.
Kalana- what Archie conspiracy theory?
I don’t know the specific content but the title implied there were negative reasons Meghan and Harry keep Archie out of the public eye.
Meghan in the interview said verbatim “I can see what layers may be at play here”. We focused on the issue of polarity, but behind the scenes she had access to so much info that she didn’t and still hasn’t relayed to the media. As time goes by I am on awe of how respectful and measured she kept her conposure.
I do not think or believe that Lady Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley is Baldy’s daughter. I 100% believe that her father is David Rocksavage…aka…The Marquess of Cholmondeley.
I also believe 100% there was a long running affair that was just a “fling” for Rose but was much more than a “fling” for Baldy. However, I could be totally off-base.
I agree. Rose had a bit of fun, but she’s no more interested in marrying William than any other aristo. William raged because their affair was exposed and ended.
If any child is William’s, my bet is on Jecca’s son.
I think you could be right because it would explain why kate tried to phase her out.
ITA! The primary purpose of her marriage is to provide heirs, and otherwise it seems she can do as she pleases, so why would she screw that up having Wills baby?
The most interesting thing to me is that it seems to be an open secret. I think Kate found out, made Willy give her another baby as a compromise, only to discover he was still boinking Rose. I think that’s what Meghan was referring to during the Oprah interview. Or maybe he quit with Rose but she found out about another woman. Either way, I don’t think Rose has been the only one, and I think it’s gone on the whole time they’ve been together.
Baby #3 was likely for the cheating on the skiing holiday. The Rose affair wasn’t outed until Spring 2019.
Yeah, it is still shocking the royals are so lacking in the PR dept. Any of us could do better. Just how genuinely stupid are these people. Affordable housing is a big fat friggen lie or joke, right? PWilly has no interest in poor people’s problems. Has some other Royal ever talked about affordable housing, ever? Affair changed to affordable just seems so random unless I’ve missed something.
Is not discussing affordable housing a political issue just like paid paternity leave? Why does the British Royal family keep trying to talk out of both sides of their mouth at the same time? Do they really think that the British public is THAT stupid?
My tin foil tiara is still telling me this is an ideal way to get around the injunctions. A twitterstorm is news all by itself. News outlets pick it up and talk about it. You can feed it by throwing out more random bits for the twitter camps to chew on, those who know details can reveal them anonymously and there’s more fodder for the news outlets. And then the BM can come into it – “we’re not reporting on William; we’re reporting about how other people are reporting about William.”
Except they aren’t picking it up and talking about it.
It’s early days yet – just the beginning of the grand experiment. (adjusting my tiara)
“Rose Hanbury” is a trending search on Bing. And there are links to various articles.
This open secret isn’t going to stay “hidden” for long and I guarantee that the Mail losing that lawsuit and the media not getting access to Meghan and Harry and leaks anymore has sent people over the edge. You can tell these people are ready to shout from the roof tops and a lot of the anger towards Harry and Meghan is also about William and Kate gagging the media. They’re pissed that they ruined any chance of a working relationship with the Sussexes and have no access to the more interesting and dynamic royals but they have to hide and kiss the behinds of royals who are bland and have tea on them that could make them millions. I would hate to be William and Kate right now because it seems like the relationship with the palace and media is reaching a breaking point.
That Jason Knauf foolishness was KP’s last attempt to appease the media and it backfired because they still lost. I don’t think the media is going to treat the Cambridge’s with kid gloves any longer.
But then the monarchy would lose popular support and the Rota would be out of a job. They’ll be less gentle but I don’t think they’ll ever really unleash against the Cambridges. William successfully cozied up to the right-wing in Britain to save his own skin.
The rota care about money, not the monarchy as a whole. Most of those reporters don’t even like that family. He may have cozied up with them but he’s still not making them money. He can’t provide any leaks about the Sussexes anymore, which is why that family is desperate to get them all back on UK soil because you can bet the media has been pressuring KP especially. He and his wife are not interesting at all and all their projects/Tv specials have effectively failed. If the papers can turn on Boris and various politicians, what makes the royals so special? Money will always win out for these people.
William gave the Sussexes to the press and have effectively done a lot to appease them but they still we’re in a BBC documentary exposing his leaking to the press. If anything, he is trapped because they have all the cards.
The Rota is already furious at William for giving an exclusive to a US outlet, People Magazine. William isn’t playing the game by the rules they agreed to.
I think the BM is a ticking time bomb too. It backed the wrong royal couple and it sees the US press reaping the benefits. By siding with Bullii-am any shred of a professional reputation is gone, but that was at their choosing. I think the bomb will go off, especially if there are legal consequences for their choices.
Seeing Harry and Meghan thrive and giving access to Oprah and Ellen has pissed them off. Going after the Sussexes was always foolish. They should’ve stopped when they had the chance. Chris Ship has said he was going to stop covering them but he hasn’t. You can tell there is some regret because the Cambridge’s are not cutting it. All they have managed to do is make the Sussexes more determined and they aren’t afraid of them like the rest of that family.
They were pictures on Twitter yesterday showing the Queen, Diana and unable with their husband’s mistresses.
Twitter can shut down the hashtag, but nothing is truly gone from the Internet. People still talk and share their thought regarding Norfolk Community Peen aka Baltimore aka TOB. If he won’t stop, then some Regular Joe is going to expose him for the raging hypocrite he is. Twitter did nothing but amplify the talk by suppressing the hashtag (if they did). I could still see it and access posts under it.
So glad to come here and read the comments! Did not know Jecca was the secret baby mama. Happy new years Kaiser!
I am fascinated with the idea that Rose outed herself as W’s mistress in retaliation for Kate trying to pull rank and cut her out of the upper circles. Talk about pushing the nuclear button!
And I remember reading that W was trying to get them to work things out so that they could all stay in their social circle together. I’m betting there were some ugly, yelling, cursing conversations between Kate/Rose and Kate/William.
And wouldn’t William’s big ole fancy huge house have it’s own gym?
The whole thing is such an interesting study into aristo protocol. Like, Rose has zero to
lose being outed as a mistress because she’s fulfilled her wifely obligations and affairs that follow the rules aren’t scandalous in their set.
I mean, historically, that’s sort of been the deal with aristocrats, especially when it comes to royal mistresses – everybody’s supposed to get along as if nothing is happening, I dunno, you might even have been flattered if the future king was interested in your wife as a mark of favour.
The Tatler piece hinted that Kate’s commoner background made her unfamiliar with these “rules”, so she made the “mistake” of trying to ice out her rival and got put in her place quite soundly.
I doubt it was Rose, because she didn’t need to. The Toffs sided with her, wholeheartedly, against Kate. No need for Rose to make this public in order to win their support – she already had it.
I couldn’t care less if Will slept with every other woman in Norfolk. What is infuriating is that Twitter, at the least, made an effort for him. They let many hateful hashtags about others go on and on. You can report them for being “misleading” or “targeted harassment” and no action is taken besides a note on your timeline that “you reported”.
Changing “Prince William Affair” to “Prince William Affordable Housing” is kind of funny, I have to admit. Don’t really think it will work though, as he’s just “considering learning how to go about it” when (I say if) he inherits his father’s properties and title, so as always he’s looking for advanced credit for being keen.
But I think if we all focus on joking about the affair(s?), what about the other part of the Scottish reporter’s statement where he said he wished news media would just name William as the “royal racist” instead of protecting him as they did with Rose. That seems to confirm that it was William who asked about Archie’s skin colour, and it seems to be an open secret as well. I wonder if they have any ideas on how to neutralize “Prince William racist”?
Okay, so here’s what I’ve decided I believe:
1. I believe the Middletons released the story about freezing out Rose. Rose would not do something so gauche. And it’s just like the Keen one and her Mrs. Bennet mother to brag about how Buttons McJazzHands “iced out” the Lord High Chamberlain’s wife…all while exercising her “power” over Will by poking a bit at his secret. And, of course, the whole thing backfired…which is another sign of a Katie Keen plot.
2. Will does not have a secret love child(ren). Dudes like him would force an abortion rather than have a hidden kid somewhere. The only possible exception I make for this Jecca. I think Will really wanted to marry her and loves her and would want a child with her. I do not believe that Will has ever had serious feelings for any other woman. Even Rose, I think that was a typical fling and Kate just got pissed that he was with her neighbor/friend that has similar status and is more well liked by the aristocracy.
I read when Kate and William where at a wedding in de Swiss Alps l believe , when she was pregnant with George, that Will and his upper crust friends ignored her for de day, she was left very much by herself and she was more or less told that she was only there because of William, shortly after she did not attend weddings with William blaming non attendance on pregnancy !!
I have been in these circles, if you are not one of them you never will be ever, Mrs Middleton should of known that, everyone knows that , except l suppose she didn’t care , de sad thing is most of them don’t even have a education or a bean between them !!
That wedding was no different than the dozens of weddings they attended together before marriage. She has always only been invited because of William.