“Wishing everyone a Happy New Year & hopefully 2022 is better” links

No surprise, Buckingham Palace didn’t want Elton John to perform at Princess Diana’s 1997 funeral. The surprise is that Westminster Abbey officials lobbied for Elton. [Towleroad]
The BBC apologized for interviewing Alan Dershowitz after the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict. Dershowitz has been accused of… well, you know. [Buzzfeed]
The Chris Noth-is-a-predator situation has put And Just Like That’s potential second season in limbo. Sarah Jessica Parker is probably steaming mad. [Dlisted]
Yellow was the other color of 2021, after hot pink. [Go Fug Yourself]
Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency started this week. [LaineyGossip]
Cara Delevingne & Sienna Miller arrived in NYC together? [Just Jared]
Don’t Look Up was too long, it had too many B-plots and it’s not worth all of this agitation and angst, in general. [Pajiba]
I’ve been online this whole time and I didn’t understand most of these references, which makes me wonder if I’ve even been online. [Gawker]
Debra Messing got breakthrough Covid. [Seriously OMG]
Alessandra Ambrosio was on a boat. [Egotastic]
Leslie Odom Jr. loves fashion. [RCFA]
Happy New Year, we hope everyone has a safe & happy NYE celebration! We will be back to regular gossip in 2022! XoXO, Kaiser, Celebitchy, Hecate and Oya
Photos courtesy of Cottonbro, Galina Yarovaya, Jill Willington, Karolina Grabowska and Yan Krukov on Pexels, Moritz Knoringer on Unsplash.
Happy new year everyone, hope you all have a happy and healthy one.
The Gawker piece was too funny. I’ve been online since online was invented and somehow I’ve managed to avoid every single thing she was talking about.
Happy New Year CB fam! Stay safe. We cancelled our plans. Weird that a week ago it was exciting to think about going out for a big night once again, and about two days ago it stopped being a good idea at all. Here’s hoping for a better 2022! 🎉🍾❤️
What’s everyone doing? MerlinsDad and I are staying home (we’re both too old to go partying and lord knows it ain’t safe even in a GOOD year), and I never stay up to see the New Year in anyway.
