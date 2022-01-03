Prince Andrew thinks he ‘has great arguments & likes his chances’ in Giuffre’s case

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of five out of six charges last Wednesday. In the UK, the Thursday and Friday papers put Prince Andrew on their covers. In the coming weeks, we’ll be hearing more about Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Andrew and whether it will go to trial. That judgement will be made this week, and given Maxwell’s conviction, it definitely feels like the mood is very much AGAINST human traffickers and rapists. Which brings me to the Daily Beast-Royalist column, all about how Andrew looks guilty as hell and he basically has no defense, even if his people are insisting that they’re in a good position. Some highlights:

Andrew thinks he’ll be fine: A source close to Andrew insisted that the crushing [Maxwell] verdict, which will likely see Maxwell jailed for decades, “shouldn’t affect the prospects of Andrew’s case at all.” Indeed, according to the Mirror, while Andrew’s lawyers are “locked in emergency talks” following the Maxwell verdict, they appear more bullishly determined than ever, the outlet says, to paint Giuffre herself as a key enabler of the abuse Epstein oversaw. Reinforcing claims made previously to The Daily Beast about Andrew feeling “optimistic” ahead of a motion to dismiss the case which will be heard next week, one source said of the motion: “Andrew has great arguments and likes his chances.”

A Giuffre source told The Daily Beast: “This verdict obviously makes his case a lot more difficult. His argument is essentially the same as Maxwell’s—that these young women made it all up for money, and they were all just friends and there wasn’t any sex trafficking and the girls who are making these claims are liars and gold diggers. It’s all the same, blame-the-victim defense. This verdict demonstrates that you can’t obscure the overwhelming amount of evidence by these smokescreens, and that jurors are not prepared to blame the victim. This can’t be good for Andrew. But it’s hard to know what he takes on board and what he doesn’t. No sane person would have gone on television the way he did and just denied that photographic evidence, and shown a total lack of remorse.”

Andrew’s latest legal filing: Andrew’s lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, has also filed a motion saying that her federal case against the prince should be halted because, they argue, she is domiciled in Australia. But sources in Giuffre’s camp have dismissed this as “pretty desperate stuff.” The Giuffre source said: “The question is not whether she lives in America or not, the question is whether she maintained a connection to Colorado. She clearly does; she has a Colorado driver’s license for example.”

Virginia votes in Colorado: Giuffre is also registered to vote in Colorado, however Andrew’s legal papers filed this week alleged this was “suspicious” saying: “It appears that prior to filing this action, but well after she returned to Australia, Ms. Giuffre registered to vote for the first time in Colorado using her mother’s home address in Penrose. The timing of Ms. Giuffre’s voter registration is suspicious and appears to be a calculated move in an effort to support her specious claim of citizenship in Colorado despite having moved to Australia at least a year (if not four years) earlier.” A source in Giuffre’s camp said her team were well aware of Giuffre’s living arrangements, adding: “This is pretty desperate stuff, it shows the lack of confidence they have in their other arguments. This is a silly argument. This is not a serious argument. I don’t think they have anything.”

Virginia was paying close attention to Ghilaine Maxwell’s trial: “Like most of the survivors she is very focused on the Maxwell trial. She is a very courageous and determined young woman [who has been] the subject of numerous attacks by wealthy and politically influential people. She has stood up remarkably well.”