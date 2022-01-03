Prince Andrew thinks he ‘has great arguments & likes his chances’ in Giuffre’s case

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of five out of six charges last Wednesday. In the UK, the Thursday and Friday papers put Prince Andrew on their covers. In the coming weeks, we’ll be hearing more about Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Andrew and whether it will go to trial. That judgement will be made this week, and given Maxwell’s conviction, it definitely feels like the mood is very much AGAINST human traffickers and rapists. Which brings me to the Daily Beast-Royalist column, all about how Andrew looks guilty as hell and he basically has no defense, even if his people are insisting that they’re in a good position. Some highlights:
Andrew thinks he’ll be fine: A source close to Andrew insisted that the crushing [Maxwell] verdict, which will likely see Maxwell jailed for decades, “shouldn’t affect the prospects of Andrew’s case at all.” Indeed, according to the Mirror, while Andrew’s lawyers are “locked in emergency talks” following the Maxwell verdict, they appear more bullishly determined than ever, the outlet says, to paint Giuffre herself as a key enabler of the abuse Epstein oversaw. Reinforcing claims made previously to The Daily Beast about Andrew feeling “optimistic” ahead of a motion to dismiss the case which will be heard next week, one source said of the motion: “Andrew has great arguments and likes his chances.”
A Giuffre source told The Daily Beast: “This verdict obviously makes his case a lot more difficult. His argument is essentially the same as Maxwell’s—that these young women made it all up for money, and they were all just friends and there wasn’t any sex trafficking and the girls who are making these claims are liars and gold diggers. It’s all the same, blame-the-victim defense. This verdict demonstrates that you can’t obscure the overwhelming amount of evidence by these smokescreens, and that jurors are not prepared to blame the victim. This can’t be good for Andrew. But it’s hard to know what he takes on board and what he doesn’t. No sane person would have gone on television the way he did and just denied that photographic evidence, and shown a total lack of remorse.”
Andrew’s latest legal filing: Andrew’s lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, has also filed a motion saying that her federal case against the prince should be halted because, they argue, she is domiciled in Australia. But sources in Giuffre’s camp have dismissed this as “pretty desperate stuff.” The Giuffre source said: “The question is not whether she lives in America or not, the question is whether she maintained a connection to Colorado. She clearly does; she has a Colorado driver’s license for example.”
Virginia votes in Colorado: Giuffre is also registered to vote in Colorado, however Andrew’s legal papers filed this week alleged this was “suspicious” saying: “It appears that prior to filing this action, but well after she returned to Australia, Ms. Giuffre registered to vote for the first time in Colorado using her mother’s home address in Penrose. The timing of Ms. Giuffre’s voter registration is suspicious and appears to be a calculated move in an effort to support her specious claim of citizenship in Colorado despite having moved to Australia at least a year (if not four years) earlier.” A source in Giuffre’s camp said her team were well aware of Giuffre’s living arrangements, adding: “This is pretty desperate stuff, it shows the lack of confidence they have in their other arguments. This is a silly argument. This is not a serious argument. I don’t think they have anything.”
Virginia was paying close attention to Ghilaine Maxwell’s trial: “Like most of the survivors she is very focused on the Maxwell trial. She is a very courageous and determined young woman [who has been] the subject of numerous attacks by wealthy and politically influential people. She has stood up remarkably well.”
Andrew’s lawyers nitpicking Giuffre’s residence like it’s the smoking gun seems petty, foolish and ridiculous, and the judge dismissed that argument on Friday. What’s bugging me though is that Andrew still seems focused on getting his “defense” out and he clearly believes he can still “win” this case, both in court and in the court of public opinion. It doesn’t even seem like Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction really changed his mind, although I do believe his lawyers probably feel the heat.
Photos courtesy of BBC, ABC, Backgrid.
I’m surprised by the tone in this Daily Beast story. Uk media was a lot more forgiving towards Andres before Ghislaine was found guilty. Now they’ve changed the rhethoric a bit. It’s good to see that
The BBC put on Alan Dershowitz to discuss the case and gave a platform to Maxwell’s brother after the verdict. The British press is still forgiving to Ghislane and they’ve been no calls from them for him to be stripped of his titles like they have been for Harry.
Andrew also thinks it’s possible to blow put your sweat glands. I’m sure Virgina isn’t sweating Jim.
Maybe we’ll get lucky and Andrew will do another interview 😂
Now those are chances I like!
This is a guy who legitimately thought his train wreck of an interview went well. No surprise—Andrews a real dummy. But what is surprising is that his staff, and likely his mothers staff as well, thought the interview went well, too. These are the shitty, incompetent courtiers hovering around the royals wringing their pasty little hands. I suppose hiring a person for their ability to do a job, as opposed to where their grandfather went to school, hasn’t yet occurred to a courtier. 2021 was another annum horribilus for the royals. One huge self inflicted clusterf—-.
Of course he thinks he has a chance! He’s been given a pass all his life. Anyone delusional enough to give the effing pizza interview believes he’s untouchable.
Yeah, you keep thinking that, Andrew! Don’t let em see you sweat…
Will anything happen even if he’s found guilty? Won’t he just hide in palaces under his mother’s protection? Tax funds rerouted to pay the civil damages. Windsors remain intact as a horrible family of no morals.
The royal family clearly don’t know the meaning of “quit while you’re ahead”. He should have paid the settlement years ago, because he doesn’t have a leg to stand on, he’s guilty and going through with court will only confirm his guilt to the masses.
But, this family is so entitled, so stupid that their strategy for everything seems to be, keep painting yourselves into a corner and try to bully your way out of it with your money and position. Dummies.
I honestly cannot understand how the British monarchy has existed for this long when they are so poorly advised? Like they don’t know how to handle a crisis AT ALL
British apathy, stockholm syndrome and they have other immediate concerns like Brexit, I guess.
“it definitely feels like the mood is very much AGAINST human traffickers and rapists.”
Not in the UK press, they’ve all put out articles and interviewed people sympathetic to Ghislane Maxwell.
As for Andrew, I think he will end up settling the case. If the reports are true he fears damaging the reputation of the Queen then he will not let the case go to trial.
Andrew doesn’t fear ruining the Queen’s reputation. Andrew has never cared about anyone but himself.
They are introducing the narrative that Andrew’s arrogance is what prolonged his hesitance to comply with the law, rather than the fact that Buckingham palace and the British media played main player’s in the cover up of his misconduct.
When your defense is predominantly ridiculous technicalities and not cooperating with those investigating (even though you said on TV you would) and willingly attending trials to prove your innocence, it’s pretty safe to say you are guilty. He’s going to take down the monarchy and I cannot wait to be rid of the whole damn class system in the UK. It’s preventing true equality to still have royalty and an aristocracy in 2022.
I applaud all the brave women who, over the last few years of “Me Too” (and especially Virginia), for putting themselves out there to be judged and victimised again by sharing their experiences and saying “no more, we want justice”!!! Hopefully the rich and powerful predators will get punished and others may think twice about assaulting women.
You have it exactly, Space Geek! He is guilty and arrogant. How can he feel so confident when his expensive team of straw-grasping, victim-blaming lawyers are in crisis talks?
All the money in the world cannot change the fact that he fully and whole-heartedly supports pedophiles and rapists because he is part of the club.
He allowed a now convicted sex trafficker and a paedophile into the royal family’s most private of places and let them take photographs (sitting on thrones and a bench outside the lodge at Balmoral) of themselves. The curtain has come down like in the Wizard of Oz and even the most ardent royalists can see how tainted the Queen is by her protection of Andrew, they see this ridiculous institution for what it really is.
I am sure his team is rattled by the Maxwell verdict. Remember in the interview where he emphasized that he didn’t really know Epstein, even though he was such an honorable friend etc – but that he was good friends with Ghislaine, she was the reason he knew Epstein, she was the one who he was connected to – he clearly thought that gave him an out. But AFAIK, we don’t have a picture of Virginia, Ghislaine and Epstein. But we do have one of her with GM and Andrew.
I love the argument that Epstein’s associates use: I did not really know him. Trump used the same argument. Unfortunately for Andrew, tethering himself to Maxwell instead of Epstein backfired because Maxwell is being held accountable. Karma has a delicious sense of humor.
It’s incredible to me that now the Duke of York is claiming that there are no witnesses to the birthday party he went to at Pizza Express. So the parents of the children that attended, the wait staff, and his daughter Beatrice have conveniently forgotten that day? Or they’ve all disappeared? Oh, and he also can’t prove that whole sweat glands problem he claimed on TV. How dumb is this guy? And why are his lawyers letting him make claims like that? It looks incredibly dumb and suspicious, especially after he went on national TV and made these claims.
This happened 20 years ago not 50 so yes there must to witnesses outside his own family who can testify to his true whereabouts, namely at least 3 protection officers? There should be Royal Protection Officer logs and expense claim forms for the RPO who bought the drinks at the nightclub?! These people would be called to give evidence should they be able to support his story but if they can’t Official Secrets Act might be invoked to silence them?! Last bit is conspiracy theory as I don’t know if RPO are bound by OSA or just confidentiality clause?
Considering Andrew has yet to utter a true prediction about this situation, I’m almost tempted to congratulate Virginia on her win and on being awarded considerable damages.
Fingers crossed she gets justice and Andrew gets to lump it.