Flights continue to be canceled due to covid and bad weather

The f*ckery of the last two years has us suffering from collective PTSD. Airlines are finding themselves unable to handle the increased demand due to staff shortages and bad weather. Over the Christmas break, during the biggest travel rush of the year, many travelers found themselves grounded. There were over 7,000 flights canceled Christmas weekend because of airline staff shortages. Since Christmas Eve, over 12,000 U.S. flights have been cancelled, leaving many stranded in airports for hours and not being able to return home. Worse, bad weather patterns decided to enter the chat. Below are a few more details from NBC News:
By late morning Saturday on the East Coast, more than 2,400 U.S. flights and nearly 4,200 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware.
Saturday’s disruptions weren’t just due to the virus, however. Wintry weather made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers, with 800 flights scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport. Forecasts called for nine inches of snow. Denver, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey, were hit with at least 100 cancellations each.
Southwest Airlines, which has major operations at Chicago Midway and Denver, canceled more than 450 flights nationwide, or 13% of its schedule, by midmorning. American, Delta, United and JetBlue scrubbed more than 100 flights apiece.
SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded more than 400 flights, or 21% of its schedule.
Among international carriers, China Eastern scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about one-fourth of its total, and Air China canceled more than 200 flights, one-fifth of its schedule, according to FlightAware.
Airlines say they are taking steps to reduce cancellations. United is offering to pay pilots triple or more of their usual wages for picking up open flights through mid-January. Southwest and others have also raised premium pay for some workers.
This Omarion variant is no joke. In the last three weeks my massage therapist, my aunt, my cousin’s entire household, and two of my friends who are fully vaccinated have been felled by it. Most of them contracted covid at work. The friend I hung out with last Sunday tested positive a few days later so now I have to be tested, again, for the third time in three weeks. I find it damn near comical that Omicron was said to be the mildest variant of COVID when it was first discovered. Covid has definitely exposed the cracks in our travel, medical, and economic infrastructure. Stranded travelers are just another example we can use to evaluate what we need to change in preparation for the next pandemic (because there will be one). The weather over the weekend has also been insane. I thought it was crazy that Chicago had to cancel 800 flights because of unfavorable weather patterns. It is currently 31 ° F (with very high winds) in Houston when just Saturday it was in the low 80s. So I know it was bad in Chicago.
I like that United will be paying pilots triple or more to pick up open flights but I hope that deal is being extended to flight attendants and other necessary workers. At this point, airport and airline staff should be compensated properly for being essential and having to deal with anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. I also think these airlines need to begin hiring more staff immediately because travel has began increasing since last summer as more countries open up. The current policy of expecting current staff to take on extra flights is not sustainable. I also hope that as Omicron continues to spread that travel restrictions will increase. I feel that people should have to provide proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test before traveling. And since our government is hellbent on not shutting down for any reason, I think we all should prepare for a very long winter inside our homes until we get the spread of this variant under control.
Instead of spending Christmas day with family, many travelers found themselves stuck at the airport due to flight cancellations. What to expect if you plan to travel over the next few days ⬇️ https://t.co/QKf8UHnQ3H pic.twitter.com/vzIUQDV3yi
My brother works as a plane fueler. He is being forced to work almost 100 hours a week due to staffing shortages. He has lost so much weight in the past few months from exhaustion and being too busy and too tired to eat, not to mention the constant stress of worrying about the virus. It all sucks.
Thank you for bringing this up and I’m so sorry about your brother’s stress! There are so many people involved in air travel and I agree like it’s nice and offering pilots more money but I hope it extends to all involved. Will it be covered by increased ticket prices I wonder??
There are regulations about how many hours and days a pilot can work for good reason. I once had a flight grounded because the flight attendants had worked too many days in a row and they could not find any others to come in and work. That was before Covid.
Sorry.. Common sense should have made folks stay home. Had intended to travel but I work in a school, it was fine after Thanksgiving then the week after the dominoes began falling quickly.
I have empathy for the flight industry personel, but not for people being stranded at airports. Guess who hasn’t had a vacation in 2 years? *raises hands*
I get wanting to see your family for christmas and what not but guess who also didn’t get to see them this year? *raises other hand*
From where I’m standing they fully knew the risk, medically and logistically, and decided to go for it anyway. :shrugs:
Right there with you. Far too many people are acting like we’re not still in a pandemic.
“ I also hope that as Omicron continues to spread that travel restrictions will increase. I feel that people should have to provide proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test before traveling.”
Maybe they will now that it’s affecting their bottom line.
Few things more terrifying than being trapped in an airport right now. They’re Petri dishes in the best of times. 😬
I understand that some people do need to travel for work, and I understand the desire to visit loved ones if they are ill or you’vebeen away for years. But maybe for the rest of us, this isn’t the time for an effing holiday. Omicron is taking root because we insist on flying across the globe. How many people who have traveled in the last 2 years really truly needed to do so?
That was me. A very elderly grandparent who was alone for the holidays last year. I needed to travel and was very lucky I didn’t encounter cancelled flights. I double masked and took every precaution. But traveling for “fun” is an oxymoron right now. There’s nothing at all enjoyable about travel.
Few people want to or are able to grasp just how close the healthcare system in the U.S. is to imploding because of this variant.
I work a hotel front desk in a busy US island tourist destination that has been slammed going on 2 years now, as many people are reluctant to travel out of the country. This past week has been a s–tstorm of panic, anger and complaints about cancelled flights, not being able to get into restaurants or on boat excursions due to overbooking, and slow service due to understaffing and illness. Now that people are flooding in from all over the country, the workers are dropping like flies–3 have COVID just at my small property. Hey, here’s a novel idea–stay the hell home for awhile
Another crack exposed: historically underpaid jobs.
Airports and offices need people to clean and keep the lights on. If the choice is to use your cousin’s car and drive for door dash w/minimal risk of infection OR get paid $12/hr, $64/day (before taxes!) to do hotel laundry or $11/hr to wash dishes, what would you choose to do?
If I was a cleaner right now, I wouldn’t leave the house for less than $25 an hour because I am white, documented and privileged. The phone will ring eventually. Why not give these people their due? Your business gets to stay open, right? Any hotel chain that needs good press should do this now and give us a reason to stay with you when we do travel.
Industries with a business model that rely on underpaying workers (like restaurants in the US) and can’t be profitable without doing so? I don’t know how they are going to get through this and I do feel for them.
We’re not going to get this variant under control. It will probably burn itself out as it did in South Africa. It doesn’t care if you are triple vaxxed (I am so I’m not against vaccinations) or masked or socially distanced. It’s very contagious – I think I may have had it over Christmas but I couldn’t get a test and I sure as heck wasn’t going to stand in line to find out. If I did have it it was very mild – just a scratchy throat and a few body aches. All gone now. And everyone I know who has had omicron has similar tales. I don’t think there is much more we can do except hunker down and try to protect the elderly and Immunocompromised. And give up the illusion of control. We don’t have control over a microscopic virus.