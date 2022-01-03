CDC recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, avoid cruise ships

Last week the CDC made a recommendation on the side of caution for once. Following outbreaks of covid on at least 91 cruise ships, the CDC recommended that everyone stop cruising. This follows their reduction in the quarantine period. Early in the pandemic there were outbreaks on cruise ships ending up stuck at seas, sometimes with crew members isolated for weeks. The cruise industry attempted a comeback in late 2020 by requiring negative test results before boarding, which of course wasn’t enough to prevent cases. After the vaccines became available, Cruises started requiring proof of vaccination, a measure which Governor Ron DeSantis unsuccessfully attempted to block. The CDC’s recommendation comes after several ships were not allowed to disembark at various ports due to positive cases on board. Most of those ships have been allowed to return to US ports.
Cruise travel should be avoided by everyone “regardless of vaccination status,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest advisory.
The agency announced Thursday that its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice (THN) has been raised to its highest level possible, Level 4. It was previously at Level 3.
The change comes as cases of COVID-19 are spiking across the United States thanks to the Omicron variant, which the World Health Organization announced the discovery of in late November.
Since then, the CDC says multiple COVID outbreaks have been reported on cruise ships. In late December, two Royal Caribbean ships had a large number of passengers test positive mid-trip: 48 on the Miami-bound Symphony of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, and 55 just days later on the Odyssey of the Seas in the Caribbean.
“The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships,” the agency said Thursday, “and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.”
I’ve told this story many times, but I got norovirus on a cruise once. It was awful. My family was cruising with me but I was the only non-vegetarian and I got it after eating a burger. You could not pay me enough to take another cruise. I do feel for people who love to cruise but it is time to travel another way. That industry needs to either shut down or be put on ice until the pandemic is under control. Many of us couldn’t even see our families this holiday and transmission rates are at an all time high.
This CDC snapshot of the transmission rates across the US was taken on January 3, 2022 at 5:30 am. You can see the latest transmission rates here.
I looked through the cruise ship tag on TikTok from the last week. Look at the people partying close to each other with no masks.
I used a photo of Goop for the front page because she’s working with Celebrity Cruises.
Multiple #cruiseships are back in the U.S. after experiencing #COVID19 #outbreaks and being turned away from #ports in the #Caribbean and #Mexico. pic.twitter.com/vepVDu9edr
— JEREMY SONG (@JEREMYSONG750) December 28, 2021
Brand New Carnival Radiance! 1st New Years Cruise! #NYE2021 #CRUISES #CruiseShips pic.twitter.com/sFaye7mojq
— Extra Mile Travel (@emiletravel) December 30, 2021
I have so many horrific stories of cruises and germs. Everyone should avoid them anyway.
There’s better ways to travel and see other places.
And speaking from Maine, cases are very high. I’ve never known so many people at a given time in the ICU with COVID. People are still getting very I’ll and people are sadly still falling to this.
They are basically travelling petri dishes. If you can’t get off the ship at ports what fun is it? LIke you say, if you really want to see other places, there are better ways since you can’t spend much time on-shore even in normal times.
What’s the point of cruising when a new wave of Covid-19 is escalating? It just takes all the fun out of it. For f*cks sake just find another way of vacationing until the infection numbers are down.
I went on a cruise in late February 2020, we got damn lucky.
I will probably never get on a plague ship again.
I will start working as an excursion hostess for the italian-swiss cruise company MSC in February. For the moment I was told that I will be put only in the EU routes. I’m honestly terrified, but I’m kind of excited bout everything especially getting to see places after being stuck in Italy for 2 years due to the pandemic.
Best of luck to you!
I actually lived on cruise ships. For 2.5 years I worked as a purser on Royal Caribbean cruises. Whether I would cruise during a pandemic is a different matter, but from what I saw, the hygiene standards were high. I will add, I was never sick in all that time.
I worked for a cruise line I don’t want to name for over 3 years. I will say crew members health is not prioritised, however guest’s health very much is. And the sanitation standards on cruise ships are incredibly high. Seeing the cdc shortening quarantine recommendations and then recommending not cruising at all is just completely hypocritical. Prioritising us economy, but millions of crew members of which the majority are not American will suffer. I feel so sorry for my former colleagues whose livelihood still depends on being on board and now being scapegoated once again.
I’m glad they are taking it seriously and I hope people aren’t too disappointed. Taking a cruise has always sounded like a nightmare to me so I can’t say I feel deprived.
I’ve always liked the idea of going on a cruise but they’re floating pétri dishes and if I become ill I want to be ill in my own bed. The idea that they started sailing again in the first place was insane. I have an old school friend who went from the police, to merchant navy and then onto upscale low passenger volume cruise ship security who has lost their long term employment. Where they go from here is unknown and I feel sorry and only for that this reason that cruising for the moment is done.
Cruising is so bad for the environment. It would be better for the world for this vacation industry to go.