CDC recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, avoid cruise ships



Last week the CDC made a recommendation on the side of caution for once. Following outbreaks of covid on at least 91 cruise ships, the CDC recommended that everyone stop cruising. This follows their reduction in the quarantine period. Early in the pandemic there were outbreaks on cruise ships ending up stuck at seas, sometimes with crew members isolated for weeks. The cruise industry attempted a comeback in late 2020 by requiring negative test results before boarding, which of course wasn’t enough to prevent cases. After the vaccines became available, Cruises started requiring proof of vaccination, a measure which Governor Ron DeSantis unsuccessfully attempted to block. The CDC’s recommendation comes after several ships were not allowed to disembark at various ports due to positive cases on board. Most of those ships have been allowed to return to US ports.

Cruise travel should be avoided by everyone “regardless of vaccination status,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest advisory. The agency announced Thursday that its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice (THN) has been raised to its highest level possible, Level 4. It was previously at Level 3. The change comes as cases of COVID-19 are spiking across the United States thanks to the Omicron variant, which the World Health Organization announced the discovery of in late November. Since then, the CDC says multiple COVID outbreaks have been reported on cruise ships. In late December, two Royal Caribbean ships had a large number of passengers test positive mid-trip: 48 on the Miami-bound Symphony of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, and 55 just days later on the Odyssey of the Seas in the Caribbean. “The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships,” the agency said Thursday, “and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.”

[From People]

I’ve told this story many times, but I got norovirus on a cruise once. It was awful. My family was cruising with me but I was the only non-vegetarian and I got it after eating a burger. You could not pay me enough to take another cruise. I do feel for people who love to cruise but it is time to travel another way. That industry needs to either shut down or be put on ice until the pandemic is under control. Many of us couldn’t even see our families this holiday and transmission rates are at an all time high.

This CDC snapshot of the transmission rates across the US was taken on January 3, 2022 at 5:30 am. You can see the latest transmission rates here.



I looked through the cruise ship tag on TikTok from the last week. Look at the people partying close to each other with no masks.

