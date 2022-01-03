Princess Eugenie posted family photos & vacationed in Verbier with her mom

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had a complicated year. They welcomed their son August Philip Hawke in February, they lost Jack’s father after he was hospitalized for months with Covid, they welcomed niece Sienna (Beatrice’s daughter) and they said goodbye to Prince Philip, who seemed close to both of the York princesses. Beatrice posted a carousel on her Instagram, mostly personal family photos of August’s first months, and photos of the family members they’ve lost. She didn’t include any pics of her father. She did include one photo from the “dual christening” they had for Lucas Tindall and August this fall. Just nice family photos from a year which brought a lot of highs and lows for Eugenie.

Meanwhile, I’m fascinated by this: apparently, Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice and Eugenie all went to Verbier, Switzerland after Christmas. Prince Andrew was left in Windsor, and Bea and Eugenie’s husbands were on the trip as well. Edo and Jack are completely tied to this mess and I feel a bit sorry for them. I’m also very interested in hearing about where they stayed? Fergie and Andrew co-owned a chalet in Verbier until they stopped making payments on the home and the former owner sued them. They had to settle out of court and they put the chalet on the market in 2020. I believe they sold it last fall? So are they staying at a hotel or with friends? Very curious.

The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust reception

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Princess Eugenie posted family photos & vacationed in Verbier with her mom”

  1. Tessa says:
    January 3, 2022 at 11:12 am

    I don’t feel sorry for Fergie, with her running around defending Andrew.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment