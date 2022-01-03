John Mulaney & his girlfriend are ‘closer than ever’ after welcoming their baby

John Mulaney and his girlfriend welcomed their son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney just before Thanksgiving. They waited weeks before announcing anything, because if John Mulaney’s girlfriend carried to term, that means their “timeline” gets blown to smithereens. Still, a lovely, healthy baby is here and that’s always worth celebrating. John Mulaney’s girlfriend posted a second photo of cute baby Malcolm for New Year’s and this time she included herself in the pic. She seems to be enjoying this time. Just before she gave birth, there was a surge of stories about how Mulaney and his girlfriend probably wouldn’t last much longer and how she was already preparing to raise the kid alone. Now sources tell OK! Magazine that the baby has brought them closer together:
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are over the moon after quietly welcoming their son on November 24 — but a source tells OK! they’re navigating first-time baby jitters, too.
“John and Olivia are exhausted a lot of the time and aren’t getting much shut-eye,” the source confides of the pair, whose first days as Mom and Dad included nervously checking in on their newborn while he slept soundly. “They’re new at this and had to learn on the fly.”
Despite entering uncharted territory, Mulaney, 39, and Munn, 41, have already nailed down a routine when it comes to feedings, nap time and diaper duty. The comedian (who claimed in 2019 he didn’t want kids) has also quickly warmed to fatherhood. “He’s been very hands-on,” shares the source, “and helping out with everything.”
Though they’re now a family of three, Mulaney and Munn are making sure not to neglect their own relationship. The couple who began dating in early 2021 after the stand-up star completed a stint in rehab — and filed for divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler — are “loving this time together,” says the source. “It’s a chance for a fresh start.”
An insider previously told OK! the duo’s romance had hit a few snags due to Mulaney’s reluctance to commit. “They just aren’t in sync,” the insider said in October. But the birth of their boy has ushered in a new chapter.
“They’re closer than ever,” spills the source, adding that they plan to spend their time nesting until Mulaney returns to work for his From Scratch tour in March.
While I think John Mulaney is a messy douche who cheated on his wife, I’ll defend him on one thing: he has the right to change his mind about kids. Do I feel sorry for Anna-Marie Tendler, his wife who was likely told repeatedly that John didn’t want kids? Sure, of course. But he’s still allowed to change his mind. You can feel one way about parenthood at 30, and then sh-t changes in your life. As for this whole “they’re closer than ever” thing – we’ll see what happens when he goes back to work, when he’s touring and when he meets other women.
Meanwhile, Anna Marie wrote a rather beautiful meditation on grief, loss and melancholia on her Instagram. I hope she has a much better 2022.
AMT is likely coming to this realization now but WOW did she dodge a bullet. JM is a mess and will remain messy. OM is a mess and will remain messy.
I was dumped (not quite as brutally as this but close) and the guy went on to marry the very next woman. Like AMT, I did more than dodge a bullet. I dodged an anti aircraft missile.
And boy, did he get what he deserved. Anyway, AMT is gonna go on to live her best life and JM and OM will play house for two years tops and end. And he’ll go back to rehab and do this dance again with someone else. And when it all crashes and burns, AMT can enjoy a quiet glass of champagne and a smirk.
All the best to AMT and Petunia.
I’m not sure if he actively changed his mind… more it was not really up to him whether OM kept the baby??
And of course they are in a ‘we’re so close and happy’ period, they literally JUST had the baby…
I found AMT’s post near Lena Dunham level overwrought and irritating, but that’s jmo. However, I appreciate her for sharing her journey with anxiety, loss and depression. As for JM and his gf, they’re talents are middling at best. I hope the kid grows up with lots of love.
This narrative that babies bring couples together, or the concept of a “bandaid” baby—I just don’t get it at all. Nothing has been harder on my (very strong and happy) relationship with my husband than the period of time after our two (planned) babies were born. But I’m not a woman who will speak of “baby bliss.” For me that was always an incredibly difficult time.
I really think it depends on the baby you get. Mine cried and cried and cried and would only sleep in someone’s arms, but I swear everyone I knew who had babies after me had these little angels that slept 20 hours a day in a crib. But with either type of baby I think your whole world is about them for a few months, and everything else ends up on the backburner. So even if you are thisclose to murdering your spouse, it’s still like let’s just get through today.
@Summergirl Same here. Both of my kids were very very very challenging babies, and it was a really hard, traumatic time even with a wonderful, supportive spouse who was there for me 24-7. And even if you have a “good” baby raising kids is hard, so yeah I also don’t understand the narrative of a “bandaid baby” improving a relationship. I guess the it’s the newness and excitement of a new baby.
I also can’t imagine a baby being a bandaid for anything. That phase is HARD and I had both my husband and mother around.
Summergirl, you’re right. I’ve read research showing that having kids is the biggest single contributor to breakups. (What’s the opposite of bandaid?)
I suspect the baby lives at the girlfriend’s house with the girlfriend’s mother there too, based on the IG pix
I follow AMT’s IG and I really like her photography and found her post about grief toching
Or her mother was there for Xmas and the New Year as her other 3 kids are still in Oklahoma
The baby still has that new car smell. Of course they are “closer than ever”. I agree, this stuff takes time and things still change.
It feels icky that they are using that poor adorable kid to try to cover up the timeline, etc. I hope things work out well for everyone, especially the baby and Ms. Tendler. But they really should stop making their child a photo op for public consumption.
I don’t but that they were terribly close in the first place so I do think it’s an honest statement, even if it doesn’t mean what most assume when they hear it.
And look, even if you didn’t want kids, once a baby is here, you owe it to that new life to be a active and involved as possible and if that’s what JM is doing, power to him.
I feel bad for AMT in general, but I don’t think it tracks to feel bad for her because he had a baby with someone else after saying he didn’t want one when he was with her, mostly because I assume this was a mutual decision, she likely didn’t want kids either and clearly shouldn’t have had children with him.
If I’m her, as hurt as I’d be over the entire end of this marriage, I would be hella relieved that I’m not tied to this man for 18 years.
Also, baby Mulaney is terribly cute. He looks very squishable.
That is one cute baby and he looks like his dad. Mom looks like she can’t stop staring at this little guy. Parents are messy but he’s so cute!
