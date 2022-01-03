John Mulaney & his girlfriend are ‘closer than ever’ after welcoming their baby

John Mulaney and his girlfriend welcomed their son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney just before Thanksgiving. They waited weeks before announcing anything, because if John Mulaney’s girlfriend carried to term, that means their “timeline” gets blown to smithereens. Still, a lovely, healthy baby is here and that’s always worth celebrating. John Mulaney’s girlfriend posted a second photo of cute baby Malcolm for New Year’s and this time she included herself in the pic. She seems to be enjoying this time. Just before she gave birth, there was a surge of stories about how Mulaney and his girlfriend probably wouldn’t last much longer and how she was already preparing to raise the kid alone. Now sources tell OK! Magazine that the baby has brought them closer together:

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are over the moon after quietly welcoming their son on November 24 — but a source tells OK! they’re navigating first-time baby jitters, too. “John and Olivia are exhausted a lot of the time and aren’t getting much shut-eye,” the source confides of the pair, whose first days as Mom and Dad included nervously checking in on their newborn while he slept soundly. “They’re new at this and had to learn on the fly.” Despite entering uncharted territory, Mulaney, 39, and Munn, 41, have already nailed down a routine when it comes to feedings, nap time and diaper duty. The comedian (who claimed in 2019 he didn’t want kids) has also quickly warmed to fatherhood. “He’s been very hands-on,” shares the source, “and helping out with everything.” Though they’re now a family of three, Mulaney and Munn are making sure not to neglect their own relationship. The couple who began dating in early 2021 after the stand-up star completed a stint in rehab — and filed for divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler — are “loving this time together,” says the source. “It’s a chance for a fresh start.” An insider previously told OK! the duo’s romance had hit a few snags due to Mulaney’s reluctance to commit. “They just aren’t in sync,” the insider said in October. But the birth of their boy has ushered in a new chapter. “They’re closer than ever,” spills the source, adding that they plan to spend their time nesting until Mulaney returns to work for his From Scratch tour in March.

[From OK! Magazine]

While I think John Mulaney is a messy douche who cheated on his wife, I’ll defend him on one thing: he has the right to change his mind about kids. Do I feel sorry for Anna-Marie Tendler, his wife who was likely told repeatedly that John didn’t want kids? Sure, of course. But he’s still allowed to change his mind. You can feel one way about parenthood at 30, and then sh-t changes in your life. As for this whole “they’re closer than ever” thing – we’ll see what happens when he goes back to work, when he’s touring and when he meets other women.

Meanwhile, Anna Marie wrote a rather beautiful meditation on grief, loss and melancholia on her Instagram. I hope she has a much better 2022.