Celebrities have so many fond memories and stories about Betty White

Our beloved Betty White left us on the last day of 2021, just days before her big 100th birthday celebration on January 17th. People Magazine put Betty on their cover in anticipation of her 100th birthday and a documentary film on Betty’s life was going to be released for one day on her birthday. But Betty in her infinite wisdom got the last damn laugh by deciding that 100 was a milestone she really didn’t need to achieve. The one thing Betty’s death proved was how beloved she was around the world. Betty’s reach transcended race, gender, sexual orientation, and generations. And despite being 99 years old, it felt too soon for Betty to be leaving us. Many people who loved Betty spent the weekend having a Golden Girls marathon, and others expressed their love for Betty. Celebrity tributes poured in. Below are a few tributes including from President Biden and Robert Redford:

NBC tweeted out love and thanked her for being a friend:

SNL re-aired the episode that Betty hosted in 2010 and also tweeted about her impact on the show:

Bestie and “ex-lover” (an inside joke) Ryan Reynolds, whom Betty said could never get over her, tweeted his sadness:

Long time friend, Betty’s crush and Ryan Reynolds’ rival, Robert Redford, released a statement to People saying that he too had a crush on Betty.

President Biden and First Lady Jill also sent out their tributes.

Besides an illustrious acting career, Betty also served in the army during WWII. The U.S. Army account tweeted out their tribute and commended Betty for her service:

Forever first lady Michelle Obama tweeted out a picture of Betty with Bo, the Obama’s Portuguese water dog that passed away and I almost cried:

Cedric the Entertainer shared a clip singing with Betty:

Last but not least, Don Cheadle credits Betty for helping his family find their veterinarian:

There were so many clips of Betty working with other actors floating around that it felt more like a celebration of Betty’s life instead of sadness. I also enjoyed people discovering how Betty helped Black tap dancer, Arthur Duncan, launch his career back in the 1954 by having him on her show. Betty’s variety show ended up being canceled because she refused to bow to the racist ideals of the executives and fans who did not want Duncan on Betty’s show. Betty definitely was a trailblazer and an amazing human being. Even though we have lost a star, the brightness of Betty’s legacy will shine on for eternity. We’ll miss you Betty and we hope that your reunion with your love Allen Ludden and the other Golden Girls is lit!

8 Responses to “Celebrities have so many fond memories and stories about Betty White”

  1. Enny says:
    January 3, 2022 at 7:33 am

    They don’t make stars like Betty anymore. 😢

    Reply
  2. SarahCS says:
    January 3, 2022 at 7:41 am

    I saw the Golden Girls clip about the Herring Wars on another compilation of tributes, I was laughing as hard as Bea and Rue by the end and apparently she was ad-libbing the scene. She was spectacular.

    Reply
    • Enny says:
      January 3, 2022 at 7:48 am

      Her comedic timing was absolutely impeccable. 🤩 Just wow.

      Reply
    • greenmonster says:
      January 3, 2022 at 8:51 am

      THAT is my favorite scene of the Golden Girls. It is absolutely hilarious. :D

      Rose: … and the Lindstroms wanted to train them for the circus.
      Blanche: Weren’t they kind of hard to see riding on the elephants?
      Rose: Oh, not that kind of circus. A herring circus. Sort of like Sea World, only smaller. Much, much smaller. But bigger than a flea circus.

      Reply
    • Seaflower says:
      January 3, 2022 at 8:53 am

      That was a hysterically funny scene. As was The Great Shapiro OBGMag

      Reply
  3. K says:
    January 3, 2022 at 8:01 am

    I really love her. She was wonderful. I couldn’t do a GG marathon this past weekend but next weekend it’s me and the girls for sure. It’s some of the best TV ever made.

    Reply
  4. Sakura says:
    January 3, 2022 at 8:31 am

    We should all aspire to be the kind of person Betty was. I know no human being is perfect, but damn, she was close. Heaven is shining a little brighter today.

    Reply
  5. Mia4s says:
    January 3, 2022 at 8:51 am

    You know someone was well loved when they pass peacefully at 99 and we all still feel it was too soon! RIP Betty, I hope she is indeed with her Allan again.

    Reply

