CNN isn’t going to fire Andy Cohen for his many drunken NYE rants

My ass has not stayed up for the ball drop on New Year’s in years. Last Friday, I was tucked into bed by 10 pm and I have zero regrets. The next morning, my timeline was full of clips of Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper being drunk AF on CNN’s live NYE broadcast. They’ve been hosting CNN’s NYE show for years now, after Kathy Griffin was shoved off her co-hosting duties. Personally, I can’t stand Andy Cohen, and I didn’t care about his many drunken rants this year. For example, he “dragged” Mayor Bill DeBlasio:
Andy Cohen just dragged Bill DeBlasio up and down 7th Avenue #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/5m1DEVvZwx
— Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) January 1, 2022
He also dragged Ryan Seacrest, who was hosting ABC’s NYE special just a short distance from CNN’s Times Square perch. And… the Seacrest drag was apparently what bothered CNN.
While hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve countdown with Anderson Cooper, Cohen says he was “a hair over-served,” he wrote on Instagram after the show, which is what led to his taking a jab at ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve—and by extension, its host, Ryan Seacrest.
Cohen then revealed on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live that he regrets that. “The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” Cohen said. “And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”
Now his employer CNN has weighed in and is standing by Cohen. Contrary to some reports, Cohen has not been fired from the hosting gig over any of his comments. (He also spoke out about York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg). In a statement to E! News, CNN said, “Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live tv. We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”
On Friday, Dec. 31, while on air, Cohen referred to “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us.” He told CNN viewers, “I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.”
But on his latest radio show, the media personality said he thinks the reaction to his commentary has been blown out of proportion. “The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like I trash Ryan Seacrest,” he reflected. “I’m like, I really, I hope he hears the clip. You know what I mean?”
I mean… would CNN have Cohen’s back if he wasn’t a powerful white man? If a woman had been drunk as hell and bad-mouthing powerful celebrities and politicians on a live CNN show, I’m sure the reaction would have been a lot different. That being said, I don’t really care. I doubt CNN really cares either. I have no idea if their NYE show is even a big ratings generator or whether the whole thing is just one big, dumb, drunk write-off. It’s basically the annual Let’s See How Drunk Anderson Cooper Can Get Without Throwing Up Show.
Photos courtesy of Andy’s IG.
Andy Cohen to me seems like a mean spirited jerk who is bitchy about everyone. But in particular has no respect for women.
I used to watch Kathy Griffin on CNN, after they fired her, there is no reason to watch that.
I think Andy Cohen hates women. He sure likes to see them publicly debase themselves.
Welllll at least he didn’t bring up the sexual abuse allegations against Ryan Seacrest! Now that would’ve really gotten him in trouble.
So over mediocre rich white men. Ughhhh.
They need to get Kathy Gruffin back on for something. And it bothers me that Anderson still has not reached out to her since her C diagnosis. Maybe they offered but she said “no thanks” ?
I love Anderson Cooper but I can’t stand Andy Cohen, drunk or sober lol. He makes the CNN broadcast unwatchable. I know Anderson and Andy are besties, as to why I can’t understand because Andy Cohen is so obnoxious and Anderson is not. Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper were great together and it’s really too bad they won’t bring her back. She’s done her penance for the decapitated Trump head photo (which at the time was highly inappropriate and really idiotic stunt to pull).
white entitled men hosting a boring, drunken NYE. If I wanted that, I’d have stayed married.
LOL
lol of course they didn’t fire him. he bashed an unlikeable ex-mayor, the unlikeable billionaire owner of Facebook, and a rival studio. it was fun and funny, and based on the clips going around Twitter and Tik Tok, most people thought it was hilarious. it’s ratings gold, why would they fire him.
Honestly, he was talking sh*t about the lead singer for Journey and how it was a fake Journey. The new lead singer is Arnal Pineda, a Filipino singer who used to sing for a cover band and was so good the band asked him to be their lead singer. Idk, that’s a cool story and Andy Cohen just seems like a hater. It’s not cute.
I miss the years Kathy would yell at people and Don would be drunk off his ass. That is what make the CNN NYE show special. Nobody was watching it so they could do whatever they want. Now everyone has to play nicey nice. I’m sure it will be hella boring next year with everyone sober being polite. This is why I am in bed asleep by 11pm also.
Andy Cohen is a horrible misogynist. And he is a successful producer. He owns the Real Housewives franchise and is the reason the Bravo channel still exists. So he has power and money. And he’s a white man who says juvenile mean sh*t (while sober) like that all the time on his own shows. He’s an awful man who I wish would go away, but because of the way the world works, it’s not going to happen. And, yes, my opinion of Anderson went down by 50% when I found out what good friends they are.
I’d MUCH rather talk about the drunk conversation Don Lemon had with his co-hosts. It was hilarious. Something about a New Years Resolutions involving ‘no more broke d*ck’. If you need a laugh today, watch that.