ESPN’s Mina Kimes shares sexist hate mail: ‘just another Monday’

Any woman knows every day is a minefield of sexism and misogyny. But sometimes a woman will post their version of what they have to deal with and it’s still shocking. The other day, ESPN sport reporter, Mina Kimes, posted an email she received from a viewer who accused her of not knowing anything about “male sports.” Kimes, who graduated summa cum laude from Yale, was a business journalist prior to joining ESPN in 2014. In addition to her written sports profiles, she hosts and writes several NFL shows, including NFL live. For almost a year, Mina hosted the ESPN Daily podcast. Suffice to say, Mina knows plenty about sports, let alone ‘male sports.’ But that doesn’t stop men from sending her sexist crap all the time. So Monday, Mina posted one of their messages to Twitter
pic.twitter.com/Wg5gZamL1N
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 3, 2022
Most of the comments to this tweet were supporting Mina. A few tried to make jokes, especially about the guy’s name being Charlie Brown. A few losers tried to support the guy’s argument – that didn’t go far. Mina responded to her own tweet by saying:
I understand that “Don’t amplify” argument, I really do. But I get asked by women every day whether it’s normal, and I want people to see: It never ends and it has absolutely nothing to do you with.(sic)
When a fan wrote, “man WHAT lol” in the comments, Mina replied, “just a typical monday lol” I don’t think she’s exaggerating either. I’ll bet she does receive crap like this every Monday. And probably the rest of the week too. I don’t need to break down how insulting his comments are, you can all read them. His arguments are based on her being a woman, not any examples of her technique. She doesn’t post the rest of the email. I shudder to think what he feels Mina is “suited for.” A couple of fellow female sports anchors replied to Mina, thanking her for putting this out there and letting the public know that yes, it happens all the time. Kayla Anderson from WKRN in Nashville said she’d just been told to go back to “working at Ulta.” And Drea Blackwell from KSBW thanked Mina for being a role model… and then a man replied to Drea that she and Mina had responded to the sexist remark the wrong way. I mean, it never flipping ends.
What’s really sad is Mina got into sports reporting because ESPN was so impressed by an essay she wrote about how she and her dad bonded over the Seahawks. Football is deeply personal to her. I hate that this is being sullied for her. Men don’t get to have that world alone. Plenty of us sat with one or both parents or someone else dear to us and bonded over sports. I can speak circles around my husband about football.
Fortunately, another person who had Mina’s back was her co-host mentioned in the email, Jeff Saturday:
This is absolute trash! Mina is fantastic at her job and has earned everything she has at Espn. I can also tell you that I have reached out to Mina a number of times so that she could teach me about the use of analytics in football. She makes our NFL team better.Pipe down Charlie https://t.co/SLlhd6h6cW
— Jeff Saturday (@SaturdayJeff) January 3, 2022
Because Jeff is a former NFL player, some people feel he was patronizing about needing Mina’s help with analytics. I think maybe he responded emotionally, but meant well. Plus, players generally understand the stuff that pertains to them, but not what applies to the other positions. So Jeff may actually need Mina’s help for the whole picture. I like that he wanted to back Mina up. Others think he was trying to White Knight her. I don’t know, he would’ve looked like a jerk if he hadn’t said anything. Jeff was mad. I’m mad. Mina was mad. The only person that doesn’t deserve to be mad is Charles Brown, who is an @$$hole.
And yet most of her comments are men telling her to let it go, because hate is part of her job. Honest question, do most men even like women?
This is a gross generalization by me, I get that. But my feeling on this isn’t that all these men hate women (don’t get me wrong, I’m sure some do). I think it is just that most men fundamentally (with limited exception) don’t understand the differences to walk this earth as a woman. They don’t get that women have genuine fear they will kill them. They don’t get that even a simple act like taking the trash out at night has extra risk. It just, honestly, is lost on most of them. If they don’t get it at a major level of actual physical harm, they ain’t getting it at this level either, which is that these types of comments field differently when (a) you either the only or one of a few women in a room full of men, (b) men dominate your profession for the most part, and (c) there is going to be less tolerance for your mistakes.
‘Someone who wears lipstick and high heels. ‘. What kind of Neanderthal believes that is an insult? Both men and women wear lipstick and high heels and it has nothing to do with love or understanding of a sport.
Kudos to her for being such a classy lady.
She’s a smart woman who makes these men feel stupid. If she was giggling endlessly and twirling her hair and letting her male cohost do all the talking it wouldn’t be an issue. Just typical male fragility.
That’s the problem. Smart women who make men feel stupid, instead of playing helpless and dim. I’m glad I’m not a man, because dealing with masculinity seems so ridiculous. Men treat masculinity as something they have to hold tight against loss or theft. Men are taught to treat masculinity as some kind of zero-sum game: if a woman succeeds at something, that means a man is “losing” something. The only “acceptable” emotions are hostility and anger, and they will sacrifice their own well being, happiness, and the happiness and well being of their families for their own selfish pride. Real maturity for cisgender men only happens when they actively let go of that bullshit and learn to discover their authentic selves. As much as maculinity gone toxic sucks for men, it sucks even more the women and children who have to deal with it, tiptoe around it at times, or suffer for it. A Celebitch said it beautifully the other day–I can’t recall the exact words, but the idea was that men can frame their abuse of women as a natural step on their path to “personal growth”. I really feel for women who work in traditionally male environments. This shit must be absolutely exhausting, and they are expected to just take it as some sort of legitimate price to pay
“White knight her?” That’s crazy – he is being an ally, which is what people need to do. “I’ve got your back” is different than “I’m fixing this for you.”
I love that so many sports shows now have women reporters, anchors, etc. I too am more well versed than my husband on the game of football, which I love, btw. However, why is it okay to have aging, overweight, sometimes not attractive men on these shows but the women must be under the age of 35, thin, very attractive? Where is the typical female represented?
I think about this all of the time. There are so many men like that in every facet of entertainment and yet women are still held to the highest of standards in all of those places and it’s ridiculous and infuriating.
This shit is getting old…. There are times that I’d rather watch sports more than my spouse. I’m so sick of these men who think they own the trademark on sports. There are plenty females out there that watch and analyze on our own. And there are plenty of men who don’t know what the f#$K they are talking about when analyzing a game as my husband and I have both noticed when we are watching our local college teams…haha.